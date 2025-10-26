My Friend Wants an Elegant Winter Wardrobe—I Sent Her These Zara, M&S and COS Buys

Overnight, the temperatures have dropped and an icy breeze has rolled in, declaring that winter has officially arrived. As a shopping editor, I've spent the past few weeks hunting down the best knitwear, scouring the new coat offerings, and handpicking the most worthwhile and expensive-looking pieces to make our winter wardrobes both cosy and stylish. Today, my best friend asked if I could help her build a sophisticated capsule wardrobe with an affordable edge, and this is exactly what I sent her.
In terms of personal style, my best friend is drawn to minimalist pieces with a polished edge and enduring appeal. Her summer wardrobe is an immaculately crafted selection of anti-trend styles that she calls upon year after year, but the balancing act of warmth and style is proving tricky this winter. Thankfully, I spend every day scouring the high street for the most elevated styles, and with the support of beloved names like Marks & Spencer, Zara and COS, I've shown her just how to create a sleek winter wardrobe that she can rely on this winter and for many more to come.
When it comes to shopping the high street, Marks & Spencer, Zara and COS always get it right. This season, Marks & Spencer is leaning into texture to make its pieces feel high-end, with soft velvets, sleek satins and an array of cosy knits. Instantly, these pieces bring a considered touch to our looks. Already this season, we've seen a series of Zara styles fly off the digital shelves, thanks to its highly elevated autumn/winter 2025 collection. Getting ahead of the trends is something that the brand is known for, and this season, the focus is on fine details that bring a sophistication to our cold-weather pieces. From funnel necks to elevated colour palettes, these are the kinds of trending accents that never go out of style. Finally, COS brings its attention to detail and high-quality fabrications to the fore for the new season. Creating elevated styles with the designer look but not the price tag is what it does best, along with leaning into classic pieces with an edge. An elongated hemline here, an oversized silhouette there, COS brings a contemporary touch to our most relied upon styles.
Keep scrolling to shop the elegant winter wardrobe from Zara, M&S and COS.
M&S
Single Breasted Longline Tailored Coat
This classic coat will bring a put-together finish to all your looks, this year and beyond.
COS
Off-The-Shoulder Merino Wool Top
This top immediately went in my basket. I'm styling it with jeans, velvet trousers, satin skirts and more.
ZARA
Jeans Z1975 Straight High-Waist
A great pair of jeans is a smart addition for any season, and I have a feeling this straight leg pair will be worn on repeat.
COS
Rounded Pima Cotton Shirt
I rely a lot on shirts, and this season I'm looking to richer colour palettes to revitalise my looks, and bring a luxurious look.
M&S
Fluid Velvet Wide Leg Trousers
I've already thought of so many ways that I'll wear these comfortable and chic trousers.
ZARA
Limited Edition Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots
The sharp angles and western edge of these boots ensures they look like a designer buy.
Autograph
Satin Draped Slash Neck Blouse
This nice top is really to take your jeans, trousers, tailoring and skirts to all new heights.
COS
Twist Barrel-Leg Jeans
COS knows all about excellent denim, and the silhouette of this pair has all my attention.
ZARA
Cotton High-Neck Bodysuit
It's hard to believe that this sophisticated bodysuit is under £20.
M&S
Velvet Lace Detail Midi Pencil Skirt
With plenty of parties and events leading up to christmas, an sleek lace trim skirt will definitely be a useful addition.
ZARA
Limited Edition Leather Tote Bag
Refined, spacious and completely timeless—meet your new forever bag.
COS
Collared Suede Jacket
Add a new texture into the mix by layering this heavyweight suede jacket into your outfit builds.
ZARA
Pinstripe Trousers With Belt Zw Collection
Sharp pleats, timeless pinstripes and a refined cut—I won't let these trousers pass me by.
COS
Chunky Funnel-Neck Wool Jumper
COS's beloved funnel-neck jumper now comes in this deep brown shade. Just like the other shades, I expect it won't stick around for long.
M&S Collection
Satin Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers
The secret to staying comfortable and looking elegant in winter is satin trousers. Dress down with a fluffy knit, or take to evening with a refined top.
ZARA
Belted Faux Fur Coat Zw Collection
For a cosy edge, consider completing your looks with Zara's faux fur coat. I've already spotted a few stylish people wearing this!
Autograph
Satin Crepe Midaxi Dress
The cap sleeves! The satin crepe finish! The midaxi length! This dress oozes sophistication.
ZARA
Soft Knit V-Neck Jumper
Bolster your knitwear collection with this reliable knit.
