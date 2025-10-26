My Friend Wants an Elegant Winter Wardrobe—I Sent Her These Zara, M&S and COS Buys

If you're wondering how to bring a sophisticated edge to cosy dressing, these 19 pieces are the answer.

Overnight, the temperatures have dropped and an icy breeze has rolled in, declaring that winter has officially arrived. As a shopping editor, I've spent the past few weeks hunting down the best knitwear, scouring the new coat offerings, and handpicking the most worthwhile and expensive-looking pieces to make our winter wardrobes both cosy and stylish. Today, my best friend asked if I could help her build a sophisticated capsule wardrobe with an affordable edge, and this is exactly what I sent her.

In terms of personal style, my best friend is drawn to minimalist pieces with a polished edge and enduring appeal. Her summer wardrobe is an immaculately crafted selection of anti-trend styles that she calls upon year after year, but the balancing act of warmth and style is proving tricky this winter. Thankfully, I spend every day scouring the high street for the most elevated styles, and with the support of beloved names like Marks & Spencer, Zara and COS, I've shown her just how to create a sleek winter wardrobe that she can rely on this winter and for many more to come.

Woman wears satin top and satin trousers

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

When it comes to shopping the high street, Marks & Spencer, Zara and COS always get it right. This season, Marks & Spencer is leaning into texture to make its pieces feel high-end, with soft velvets, sleek satins and an array of cosy knits. Instantly, these pieces bring a considered touch to our looks. Already this season, we've seen a series of Zara styles fly off the digital shelves, thanks to its highly elevated autumn/winter 2025 collection. Getting ahead of the trends is something that the brand is known for, and this season, the focus is on fine details that bring a sophistication to our cold-weather pieces. From funnel necks to elevated colour palettes, these are the kinds of trending accents that never go out of style. Finally, COS brings its attention to detail and high-quality fabrications to the fore for the new season. Creating elevated styles with the designer look but not the price tag is what it does best, along with leaning into classic pieces with an edge. An elongated hemline here, an oversized silhouette there, COS brings a contemporary touch to our most relied upon styles.

Keep scrolling to shop the elegant winter wardrobe from Zara, M&S and COS.

Shop My Elevated Winter Capsule Wardrobe from Zara, M&S and COS

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

