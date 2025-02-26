This £38 Waisted Cardigan From H&M Is a Compliment Machine

@monikh wearing a green Khaite sculpted cashmere cardigan with jeans and a black tote bag.

(Image credit: @monikh)

If compliments are what you're after this spring (whether you're willing to outwardly admit it or not), a waisted cardigan has to be a part of your regular rotation. Unlike oversized or even super-fitted button-down knits, a waisted cardigan, with its hourglass shape and overall expensive-looking structure, is always the eye-catching element of any outfit. Never will it play second fiddle to whatever skirt, jeans, or trousers you pair with it. It's consistently the breadwinner.

Because of its continued superiority in the knitwear arena, I wouldn't judge you for investing significantly in a designer waisted cardigan. Truthfully, I've done it myself. But if spending £1000+ on a cashmere version isn't currently in the cards for you, don't fret. You don't, by any means, need to blow your budget—not when H&M has a £38 option in two colours that looks just as expensive as any hyper-luxury waisted cardigan.

Waisted Cardigan
H&M
Waisted Cardigan

Waisted Cardigan
H&M
Waisted Cardigan

H&M's knit is available in tobacco and cream and features tortoiseshell buttons and a ribbed texture that only adds to its rich appearance. Usually, a piece this good would have already sold out by the time someone called it out and brought attention to it. Fortunately for all of you, though, I check H&M on days when new items drop, allowing me to catch this find early—so early, in fact, that both colours are still available in every size. I call that a modern miracle.

After you've snatched up one in each colour, come back here and scroll through more compliment-worthy H&M new items for spring.

More H&M new arrivals to shop:

Collarless Blazer
H&M
Collarless Blazer

Wearing a poplin shit buttoned all the way up will really make this collarless blazer shine.

Long Suit Waistcoat
H&M
Long Suit Waistcoat

This went into my basket so fast.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

The perfect fit.

Short-Sleeved Cardigan
H&M
Short-Sleeved Cardigan

A chic Breton moment.

Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Wide Linen-Blend Trousers

These look so designer.

Printed Twill Shirt
H&M
Printed Twill Shirt

I can think of so many chic spring garden parties this whole look would look fabulous at.

Straight Trousers
H&M
Straight Trousers

The trousers will also look super classic worn with a plain white tee.

Oversized Poplin Shirt
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt

When I say I want a stripe shirt that rivals The Row—this is wha I mean.

Narrow Belt
H&M
Narrow Belt

Slim belts are trending right now.

Suede Loafers
H&M
Suede Loafers

These look exactly like the popular Tod's Gommino loafers.

Cotton Midi Skirt
H&M
Cotton Midi Skirt

Midi skirt season is about to be upon us.

Poplin Shirt
H&M
Poplin Shirt

A classic.

Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Wide Linen-Blend Trousers

My wardrobe would be nothing without a pair of wide leg trousers.

Crease-Leg Chinos
H&M
Crease-Leg Chinos

I'll take one in every colour please.

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

I have these and recommend them to everyone.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion.

