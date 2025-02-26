If compliments are what you're after this spring (whether you're willing to outwardly admit it or not), a waisted cardigan has to be a part of your regular rotation. Unlike oversized or even super-fitted button-down knits, a waisted cardigan, with its hourglass shape and overall expensive-looking structure, is always the eye-catching element of any outfit. Never will it play second fiddle to whatever skirt, jeans, or trousers you pair with it. It's consistently the breadwinner.

Because of its continued superiority in the knitwear arena, I wouldn't judge you for investing significantly in a designer waisted cardigan. Truthfully, I've done it myself. But if spending £1000+ on a cashmere version isn't currently in the cards for you, don't fret. You don't, by any means, need to blow your budget—not when H&M has a £38 option in two colours that looks just as expensive as any hyper-luxury waisted cardigan.

H&M's knit is available in tobacco and cream and features tortoiseshell buttons and a ribbed texture that only adds to its rich appearance. Usually, a piece this good would have already sold out by the time someone called it out and brought attention to it. Fortunately for all of you, though, I check H&M on days when new items drop, allowing me to catch this find early—so early, in fact, that both colours are still available in every size. I call that a modern miracle.

After you've snatched up one in each colour, come back here and scroll through more compliment-worthy H&M new items for spring.

