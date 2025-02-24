H&M's New Spring Drop Has Me Gasping—9 Items I Can't Believe Aren't Expensive

Emily Dawes
By
published
in News

As Who What Wear UK's Senior Shopping Editor, it's literally my job to keep on top of the new season buys to make sure I'm reporting back to you on the best shopping out there. So it's not unusual for me to start my day with a cuppa and a quick scroll through the new-in sections. This morning it was H&M's site that I landed on first, and when I tell you I audibly gasped at the fresh new spring drop that had landed overnight, I'm not exaggerating.

Crisp, clean, expensive-looking classics—these new H&M arrivals for spring 2025 are the kind of pieces I crave from the high street at this time of year. As February comes to a close and we start to experience the first splashes of warmer sunshine, I'm looking for items that breathe life into my tired winter rotation—and this new edit has hit the nail on the head. You'll find lighter fabrics like linen, fresh denim, silky separates, spring knits and crisp stripes. And the colour palette of creams, browns and blues feels so completely "now".

Models wear minimalist outfits from H&M

(Image credit: H&M)

There were a number of items so good I instantly added them to my basket to try at home, and I'm incredibly picky when it comes to shopping the high street. I'm only interested in buys that could pass for designer—whether that means spotting quality fabrics like linen, Lyocell, cotton and wool, or elevated design details like the nipped in waist of this elegant cardigan. While I have huge concerns over H&M's fast fashion model and how unnecessarily large their collections are, not to mention the issues with quality, I do believe when they focus their attention on classics like this, they can come up with some gems. I mean, I still have H&M buys (like my favourite pair of wide leg linen trousers) in my closet from years ago that I still wear on repeat, so it's possible to find considered pieces that can work hard in your wardrobe.

Scroll on to see the nine buys I couldn't resist ordering to try for myself at home, as well as more of the best H&M new arrivals for spring 2025.

Shop 9 New H&M Buys I Just Added to My Basket:

Waisted Cardigan
H&M
Waisted Cardigan

Printed Twill Shirt
H&M
Printed Twill Shirt

Straight Trousers
H&M
Straight Trousers

Double-Breasted Twill Trench Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Twill Trench Coat

Long Suit Waistcoat
H&M
Long Suit Waistcoat

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

Braided Ballet Pumps
H&M
Braided Ballet Pumps

Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Wide Linen-Blend Trousers

Oversized Denim Shirt
H&M
Oversized Denim Shirt

Collarless Blazer
H&M
Collarless Blazer

Shop More of the Best New H&M Buys:

Suede Trainers
H&M
Suede Trainers

Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Wide Linen-Blend Trousers

Shopper
H&M
Shopper

Oversized Poplin Shirt
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt

Waisted Cardigan
H&M
Waisted Cardigan

Linen-Blend Suit Waistcoat
H&M
Linen-Blend Suit Waistcoat

Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Wide Linen-Blend Trousers

Drawstring Poplin Blouse
H&M
Drawstring Poplin Blouse

Pocket-Detail Jacket
H&M
Pocket-Detail Jacket

Long Suit Waistcoat
H&M
Long Suit Waistcoat

Oversized Twill Shirt
H&M
Oversized Twill Shirt

Wide Jeans
H&M
Wide Jeans

Linen-Blend Wrap Skirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Wrap Skirt

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

Silk-Blend T-Shirt
H&M
Silk-Blend T-Shirt

Short Trench Coat
H&M
Short Trench Coat

Tote Bag
H&M
Tote Bag

Explore More:
Emily Dawes
Emily Dawes
Affiliate Editor

Emily Dawes is an editor, stylist and writer with over 12 years in the industry. Known for impeccable taste, our readers trust her advice, especially in her top-selling column, expensive-looking high street buys. Working for Who What Wear UK since 2020, Emily has been a contributing editor, branded content editor and affiliate editor. Now, as senior shopping editor, she leads the e-commerce content strategy. After obtaining a BA in English and American Studies from Nottingham University, Emily interned at The Mail on Sunday’s YOU. As the magazine’s fashion editor, she managed the fashion team and travelled the globe to style and direct fashion editorials and celebrity cover shoots. As a freelancer, she styled Grazia cover shoots, developed brand marketing and content plans and worked with VIP clients including Elizabeth Day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸