H&M's New Spring Drop Has Me Gasping—9 Items I Can't Believe Aren't Expensive
As Who What Wear UK's Senior Shopping Editor, it's literally my job to keep on top of the new season buys to make sure I'm reporting back to you on the best shopping out there. So it's not unusual for me to start my day with a cuppa and a quick scroll through the new-in sections. This morning it was H&M's site that I landed on first, and when I tell you I audibly gasped at the fresh new spring drop that had landed overnight, I'm not exaggerating.
Crisp, clean, expensive-looking classics—these new H&M arrivals for spring 2025 are the kind of pieces I crave from the high street at this time of year. As February comes to a close and we start to experience the first splashes of warmer sunshine, I'm looking for items that breathe life into my tired winter rotation—and this new edit has hit the nail on the head. You'll find lighter fabrics like linen, fresh denim, silky separates, spring knits and crisp stripes. And the colour palette of creams, browns and blues feels so completely "now".
There were a number of items so good I instantly added them to my basket to try at home, and I'm incredibly picky when it comes to shopping the high street. I'm only interested in buys that could pass for designer—whether that means spotting quality fabrics like linen, Lyocell, cotton and wool, or elevated design details like the nipped in waist of this elegant cardigan. While I have huge concerns over H&M's fast fashion model and how unnecessarily large their collections are, not to mention the issues with quality, I do believe when they focus their attention on classics like this, they can come up with some gems. I mean, I still have H&M buys (like my favourite pair of wide leg linen trousers) in my closet from years ago that I still wear on repeat, so it's possible to find considered pieces that can work hard in your wardrobe.
Scroll on to see the nine buys I couldn't resist ordering to try for myself at home, as well as more of the best H&M new arrivals for spring 2025.
Shop 9 New H&M Buys I Just Added to My Basket:
Shop More of the Best New H&M Buys:
Emily Dawes is an editor, stylist and writer with over 12 years in the industry. Known for impeccable taste, our readers trust her advice, especially in her top-selling column, expensive-looking high street buys. Working for Who What Wear UK since 2020, Emily has been a contributing editor, branded content editor and affiliate editor. Now, as senior shopping editor, she leads the e-commerce content strategy. After obtaining a BA in English and American Studies from Nottingham University, Emily interned at The Mail on Sunday’s YOU. As the magazine’s fashion editor, she managed the fashion team and travelled the globe to style and direct fashion editorials and celebrity cover shoots. As a freelancer, she styled Grazia cover shoots, developed brand marketing and content plans and worked with VIP clients including Elizabeth Day.
-
Meet the 37 New Zara Items That'll Go Viral and Sell Out Before Spring Hits
Run.
By Eliza Huber
-
This $45 Waisted Cardigan From H&M Is a Compliment Machine
Every elegant person needs one.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm a Millennial With Classic Style—These 19 Free People Finds Are Speaking My Language
Prepare to be impressed.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Always Turn to Mango, Zara, and H&M for Elevated, Affordable Basics—These 29 Are It
Did I mention they're all under $150?
By Caitlin Burnett
-
H&M's White Lotus Collection Just Might Be the Last Vacation Wardrobe I'll Ever Need
Perfection doesn't even come close.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
If You Have Bad Taste, Keep Scrolling: 44 Nordstrom Finds Only Chic People Will Appreciate
My suggestion? Stop scrolling.
By Eliza Huber
-
I've Banished Ballet Flats in Favor of All These Chic Spring Sneakers
Loads of newness, plus the buzzy style that's finally back in stock.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I'm Ready to Embrace a Capsule Wardrobe—29 Madewell Items I'm Starting With
It has nonbasic basics on lock.
By Lauren Adhav