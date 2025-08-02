Direct From Europe: The Elegant Top That Makes Jeans and Linen Trousers Look 100% Chicer

Too warm for a jacket, too cool for bare arms—the crochet cardigan is the stylish solution taking over wardrobes right now.

Influencers @theindiaedit, @maryljean, @lenafarl wear crochet cardigans
(Image credit: @theindiaedit, @maryljean, @lenafarl)
I’ve found it—the ideal transitional layer to take me from late summer into early autumn. Lightweight enough to wear now, but cosy enough for when the temperature dips, the crochet cardigan has just earned a place in my wardrobe.

Influencer @theindiaedit rides a bike wearing a crochet cardigan over a green bikini with white trousers

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

With its intricate stitching and delicate details, the style feels light, fresh and so much more interesting than your average cardigan. With a light texture and thoughtful design, the trend feels perfectly primed to style right now—summery without being too lightweight and nostalgic without feeling costume-y.

Influencer @maryljean wears a crochet cardigan over a black swimsuit with a crochet handbag.

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Surprisingly versatile, the crochet cardigan works just as well buttoned over a lacy bra or light tank top as it does layered atop a tonal top. Or, indeed, worn as a top in its own right!

Still soaking up the last rays of summer? Throw it over a bikini or swimsuit at the beach or poolside. And when the temperatures begin to drop, it pairs perfectly with a slim-fit tee or long-sleeve jersey for a more insulating finish.

Influencer @lenafarl wears a crochet cardigan with blue jeans and a chocolate brown leather handbag.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

And I’m clearly not alone. Google searches for “crochet cardigan” have jumped by 250% recently, and there’s no shortage of great styles to meet the demand. From Massimo Dutti’s rich chocolate brown version that will transition neatly into autumn, to Calle Del Mar’s playful nautical design, these are the crochet cardigans worth knowing about now.

Shop Crochet Cardigans:

Astrid Knitted Shirt-Warm Ivory
Boden
Astrid Knitted Shirt-Warm Ivory

Style this with denim or throw it on over a swimsuit.

Crochet Knit Cardigan
Massimo Dutti
Crochet Knit Cardigan

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

We the Free Alicia Cardi
Free People
We the Free Alicia Cardi

While I love this in the ivory shade, it also comes in black.

Lipsy Neutral Crochet Cotton Rich Crochet V-Neck Scalloped Edge Tie Front Knitted Cardigan
Lipsy
Tie Front Knitted Cardigan

I always find v-neck cardigans to be amongst the most flattering designs.

asos,

Nobody's Child
Crochet Knit Button Up Cardigan

This cosy cardigan is the perfect layer for late summer evenings.

Nautical Cropped Crocheted Cardigan
Calle Del Mar
Nautical Cropped Crocheted Cardigan

The pretty boat embroidery lends this design such a playful edge.

Crochet Cardigan With Scalloped Hem - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Crochet Cardigan With Scalloped Hem

Shop this while it's on sale.

Clara Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Crew Cardigan

This classic crew-neck cardigan also comes in five other shades.

Cropped Crocheted Cardigan
Celle Del Mar
Cropped Crocheted Cardigan

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

