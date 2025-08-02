Direct From Europe: The Elegant Top That Makes Jeans and Linen Trousers Look 100% Chicer

I’ve found it—the ideal transitional layer to take me from late summer into early autumn. Lightweight enough to wear now, but cosy enough for when the temperature dips, the crochet cardigan has just earned a place in my wardrobe.
With its intricate stitching and delicate details, the style feels light, fresh and so much more interesting than your average cardigan. With a light texture and thoughtful design, the trend feels perfectly primed to style right now—summery without being too lightweight and nostalgic without feeling costume-y.
Surprisingly versatile, the crochet cardigan works just as well buttoned over a lacy bra or light tank top as it does layered atop a tonal top. Or, indeed, worn as a top in its own right!
Still soaking up the last rays of summer? Throw it over a bikini or swimsuit at the beach or poolside. And when the temperatures begin to drop, it pairs perfectly with a slim-fit tee or long-sleeve jersey for a more insulating finish.
And I’m clearly not alone. Google searches for “crochet cardigan” have jumped by 250% recently, and there’s no shortage of great styles to meet the demand. From Massimo Dutti’s rich chocolate brown version that will transition neatly into autumn, to Calle Del Mar’s playful nautical design, these are the crochet cardigans worth knowing about now.
Shop Crochet Cardigans:
Boden
Astrid Knitted Shirt-Warm Ivory
Style this with denim or throw it on over a swimsuit.
Massimo Dutti
Crochet Knit Cardigan
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Free People
We the Free Alicia Cardi
While I love this in the ivory shade, it also comes in black.
Lipsy
Tie Front Knitted Cardigan
I always find v-neck cardigans to be amongst the most flattering designs.
Nobody's Child
Crochet Knit Button Up Cardigan
This cosy cardigan is the perfect layer for late summer evenings.
Calle Del Mar
Nautical Cropped Crocheted Cardigan
The pretty boat embroidery lends this design such a playful edge.
Mango
Crochet Cardigan With Scalloped Hem
Shop this while it's on sale.
Reformation
Clara Crew Cardigan
This classic crew-neck cardigan also comes in five other shades.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.