H&M's Elegant Blouses Could Pass For Designer—16 That Will Sell Out By Next Week
From voluminous sleeves to dainty lace straps, H&M has an array of beautiful summer blouses. Explore the best styles here.
I'm calling it—pretty blouses are the top of the summer. After a few heatwaves and a smattering of sunny days later, I've already noticed that this beloved piece is missing from my summer line-up. For such a pretty piece, I would usually turn to the playful prints of Zimmermann, or the delicate details of Dôen, but today I took a moment to explore the high street, and see if any could rival the designer buys around. H&M's blouse collection came the closest.
As a shopping editor, I've been avidly watching each new release of H&M's summer collection, and personally believe it's one of the most expensive-looking that the brand has ever created. Nestled beside excellent linen trousers and floaty summer dresses are a selection of sweet blouses in a variety of styles just waiting to be found and rounded up into one very chic edit. If you're interested, you should read on.
The draw of the blouse comes in many forms. First, there's the ease, as most feature a relaxed, non-fitted shape which suits the warmer climes. Secondly, whilst our classic shirts will always hold a place in our wardrobes, the blouse offers a touch of romance with intricate lace, soft ruffles and other pretty details. Alongside, there's the variety in which they come. Some have voluminous sleeves, whilst others feature dainty straps. White tends to be a popular colour choice in blouses, but H&M also plays with tones of pink and blue, as well as a very sweet gingham style.
Already this summer, stylish people have been pairing this pretty top with all kinds of capsule staples from relaxed linen trousers to cut-off denim shorts, floaty maxi skirts to capri pants. They're versatile, sweet, and a pretty alternative to our classic shirts.
Keep scrolling to explore the best H&M blouses for summer 2025.
Shop the Best H&M Blouses for Summer 2025
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
Goodbye, Boring Basics—This Is the Elegant Trend New Yorkers Are Wearing With Tank Tops This Summer
Obsessed.
-
I Shop for a Living—30 Pieces From Zara, H&M, and Revolve That Caught My Eye for Summer
Polka dot dresses, tank tops, capris, and more.
-
It's Officially a Butter-Yellow Summer—27 of the Chicest Finds at Zara, Nordstrom, and J.Crew
Fashion people love this color trend.
-
The Chicest Tops of Summer Are Hiding at Zara, and I'm Already Planning All My Outfits Around Them
From linen vests to halter silhouettes.
-
I've Lived in NYC, L.A., and Boston—Here's Everything I Think Is Chic for Summer
Shop the highly curated list.
-
The Perfect $16 Tank Top and More Zara Items I'm Texting Everyone I Know About
Elite finds.
-
I Asked My Favorite NYC Fashion People on TikTok What They're Buying for Summer
From their personal shopping lists.
-
The Easy Two-Piece Outfit Combo You Have to Copy If You Want to Look Rich This Summer
From Monaco to Miami.