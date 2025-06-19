H&M's Elegant Blouses Could Pass For Designer—16 That Will Sell Out By Next Week

From voluminous sleeves to dainty lace straps, H&M has an array of beautiful summer blouses. Explore the best styles here.

Three women wear H&amp;M blouses
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

I'm calling it—pretty blouses are the top of the summer. After a few heatwaves and a smattering of sunny days later, I've already noticed that this beloved piece is missing from my summer line-up. For such a pretty piece, I would usually turn to the playful prints of Zimmermann, or the delicate details of Dôen, but today I took a moment to explore the high street, and see if any could rival the designer buys around. H&M's blouse collection came the closest.

As a shopping editor, I've been avidly watching each new release of H&M's summer collection, and personally believe it's one of the most expensive-looking that the brand has ever created. Nestled beside excellent linen trousers and floaty summer dresses are a selection of sweet blouses in a variety of styles just waiting to be found and rounded up into one very chic edit. If you're interested, you should read on.

The draw of the blouse comes in many forms. First, there's the ease, as most feature a relaxed, non-fitted shape which suits the warmer climes. Secondly, whilst our classic shirts will always hold a place in our wardrobes, the blouse offers a touch of romance with intricate lace, soft ruffles and other pretty details. Alongside, there's the variety in which they come. Some have voluminous sleeves, whilst others feature dainty straps. White tends to be a popular colour choice in blouses, but H&M also plays with tones of pink and blue, as well as a very sweet gingham style.

Already this summer, stylish people have been pairing this pretty top with all kinds of capsule staples from relaxed linen trousers to cut-off denim shorts, floaty maxi skirts to capri pants. They're versatile, sweet, and a pretty alternative to our classic shirts.

Keep scrolling to explore the best H&M blouses for summer 2025.

Shop the Best H&M Blouses for Summer 2025

Flounced Blouse
H&M
Flounced Blouse

I can't believe that this pretty reddish brown shade is still in stock.

Embroidered Cotton Blouse
H&M
Embroidered Cotton Blouse

Pair with a white a-line skirt and monochromatic accessories.

Crinkled Linen-Blend Blouse
H&M
Crinkled Linen-Blend Blouse

You'll be wearing this with your autumn layering too.

Balloon-Sleeved Blouse
H&M
Balloon-Sleeved Blouse

I still can't believe this isn't a designer buy.

Dobby-Weave Blouse
H&M
Dobby-Weave Blouse

The sleeves of this blouse are just so pretty.

Embroidered Blouse
H&M
Embroidered Blouse

The contrasting black embroidery is so effective.

Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Blouse
H&M
Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Blouse

Rely on a chic co-ord on days when you have little time to get dressed but still want to look put-together.

Linen-Blend Broderie Anglaise Blouse
H&M
Linen-Blend Broderie Anglaise Blouse

Made from an airy cotton and linen blend.

Tie-Neck Blouse
H&M
Tie-Neck Blouse

There are so many intricate details in this blouse, which makes it even harder to believe that its only £28.

Flutter-Sleeved Chiffon Blouse
H&M
Flutter-Sleeved Chiffon Blouse

So cute!

Broderie Anglaise Blouse
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Blouse

Imagine this with tailored linen trousers and easy slip on sandals.

Embroidery-Detail Cotton Blouse
H&M
Embroidery-Detail Cotton Blouse

Yes, sleeves can be a standout.

Short-Sleeved Peplum Blouse
H&M
Short-Sleeved Peplum Blouse

The puff sleeves! The fitted waist! The bow detail!

Short Blouse
H&M
Short Blouse

This also comes in blue stripes and classic white.

Crinkled Frill-Trimmed Blouse
H&M
Crinkled Frill-Trimmed Blouse

Bring a considered edge to a simple jeans look with this ruffled top.

Lace-Inset Cotton Blouse
H&M
Lace-Inset Cotton Blouse

The bold sleeves are so eye-catching.

