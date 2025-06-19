H&M's Elegant Blouses Could Pass For Designer—16 That Will Sell Out By Next Week

I'm calling it—pretty blouses are the top of the summer. After a few heatwaves and a smattering of sunny days later, I've already noticed that this beloved piece is missing from my summer line-up. For such a pretty piece, I would usually turn to the playful prints of Zimmermann, or the delicate details of Dôen, but today I took a moment to explore the high street, and see if any could rival the designer buys around. H&M's blouse collection came the closest.

As a shopping editor, I've been avidly watching each new release of H&M's summer collection, and personally believe it's one of the most expensive-looking that the brand has ever created. Nestled beside excellent linen trousers and floaty summer dresses are a selection of sweet blouses in a variety of styles just waiting to be found and rounded up into one very chic edit. If you're interested, you should read on.

The draw of the blouse comes in many forms. First, there's the ease, as most feature a relaxed, non-fitted shape which suits the warmer climes. Secondly, whilst our classic shirts will always hold a place in our wardrobes, the blouse offers a touch of romance with intricate lace, soft ruffles and other pretty details. Alongside, there's the variety in which they come. Some have voluminous sleeves, whilst others feature dainty straps. White tends to be a popular colour choice in blouses, but H&M also plays with tones of pink and blue, as well as a very sweet gingham style.

Already this summer, stylish people have been pairing this pretty top with all kinds of capsule staples from relaxed linen trousers to cut-off denim shorts, floaty maxi skirts to capri pants. They're versatile, sweet, and a pretty alternative to our classic shirts.

Keep scrolling to explore the best H&M blouses for summer 2025.

Shop the Best H&M Blouses for Summer 2025