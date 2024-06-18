I'm an Easy-Outfit Repeater—Here Are 11 Go-To Formulas That Score Highly for Summer

Every summer like clockwork, my wardrobe reverts to its most pared-back version. Right now, the weather app is running through just about every season possible, but from the moment I packed away my fluffy winter coats, I've started to focus on simplifying my outfits in preparation for a heatwave. This style shift is as much out of necessity (the hot weather makes me want to wear as little clothing as possible) as it is a fashion choice, as I just love the look of clean basics. Regardless of the motivation, I keep coming back to the same easy summer outfits and shamelessly repeating them, and I have a feeling you're going to love them too.

Woman standing in a field wearing an easy summer outfit.

(Image credit: @michellerosedrumm)

Like any fashion editor worth their salt, I started with my own wardrobe but backed up my theory with research. Instagram confirms that these are certified winning formulas. Keep scrolling to see 11 major but easy summer outfits that you're going to want to save and re-create, as approved by street style stars. Now that you've got the inspo, we've just got to wait for the sunshine.

1. Tank Top + Jeans + Raffia Accessories

Woman wearing an easy summer outfit.

(Image credit: @dianekari)

Style Notes: Simple but effective, this formula is the easiest way to make your denim feel summer-ready. You're about to see versatile tank tops crop up a few times in this list, but I particularly love that Diane Kari's back-to-basics approach uses pieces you'll already have in your wardrobe.

2. Bandeau Dress + Demi Heels

Woman wearing an easy summer outfit.

(Image credit: @amalie_gassmann)

Style Notes: The natural evolution of 2023's bandeau-top trend is, of course, the bandeau dress, and when paired with a full A-line skirt, this romantic silhouette is impossibly charming with low heels. If round-toe shoes aren't your thing, simply swap for a pair of pointed slingbacks and wait for the compliments to roll in.

3. Minidress + Ballet Flats

Woman wearing an easy summer outfit.

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

Style Notes: Make the most of bare-legged season with a pretty mini and comfy flats. My first choice? Ballet flats have never let me down, and with such a playful hemline, the finished outfit is a cute nod to ultra-romantic styling. Bonus points if you manage to incorporate 2024's bubble skirt.

4. Shirt-and-Shorts Co-Ord

Woman wearing an easy summer outfit.

(Image credit: @jullie.jeine)

Style Notes: If you ask any fashion insider what's in their holiday wardrobe, I can bet there's a shirt-and-shorts co-ord in the mix. Linen or cotton, stripes or simple, no matter your preference, this easy pairing is the secret to getting ready in five minutes or less. Throw on comfy mules and you've got unmatched comfort that look as good as it feels.

5. Short-Sleeve Shirt + Maxi Skirt

Woman wearing an easy summer outfit.

(Image credit: @rayan.xasan)

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be summer without a healthy dose of colour, and I love the way Rayan has played with proportions by switching an oversized top and miniskirt for a colour-blocked breezy top and modest bottoms.

6. White Blouse + Shorts + Ankle-Tie Sandals

Woman wearing an easy summer outfit.

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Style Notes: Chloé's brand of luxury bohemia is back and already influencing our summer wardrobes. If floaty chiffon and floral prints aren't your thing, the minimalist way to reference retro styling is to try a detailed blouse instead of a straight-laced Oxford shirt with a pair of linen shorts and, of course, ankle-tie sandals.

7. T-Shirt + Linen Trousers

Woman wearing an easy summer outfit.

(Image credit: @louisahatt)

Style Notes: On the days when you don't know what to wear, the simple solution is to dress for practicality. As soon as the temperatures rise, pull your linen trousers out of the wardrobe, and the same T-shirt that you usually relegate to layering under jumpers is enough of a hero on its own when styled up with summer accessories.

8. Tank Top + Cargo Trousers + Flip-Flops

Woman wearing an easy summer outfit.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Lucy Williams's choice of candyfloss pink might not appeal to everyone, but I think we can all agree that light cargo trousers are the sensible choice for a particularly warm day. Once again, a simple white tank is all that's needed to give a sporty edge to such casual trousers, and leather flip-flops and a woven bag add a little extra polish.

9. Printed Minidress + Print-Clash Bandana

Woman wearing an easy summer outfit.

(Image credit: @so.candice)

Style Notes: This outfit is the equivalent of fashion dopamine. I can't help but feel happier just by looking at it. The prints! The colours! The playful accessories! Everything about this unexpected pairing screams "summer," and if this doesn't convince you to inject some more colour into your life, nothing will.

10. Simple Maxi Dress + Trench Coat

Woman wearing an easy summer outfit.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: You might not have been expecting to see a coat on the list, but when British summers don't guarantee consistent sunshine, it pays to be prepared for anything. Trenches are light enough for warm but breezy days, and when paired with an equally fluid long dress, the final result is an effortlessly chic and sophisticated look that you can dress up with heels or keep casual with strappy flats.

11. Graphic Tee + Shorts + Trainers

Woman wearing an easy summer outfit.

(Image credit: @allisonkelleyy)

Style Notes: Fuss-free but with plenty of personality, this casual pairing is on my weekend/off-duty mood board. From the graphic tee to the colour-pop trainers, this is the cool girl's uniform almost all year round but comes into its own in the summer. Honestly, I love any look that doesn't require ironing in the morning.

