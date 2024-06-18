I'm an Easy-Outfit Repeater—Here Are 11 Go-To Formulas That Score Highly for Summer
Every summer like clockwork, my wardrobe reverts to its most pared-back version. Right now, the weather app is running through just about every season possible, but from the moment I packed away my fluffy winter coats, I've started to focus on simplifying my outfits in preparation for a heatwave. This style shift is as much out of necessity (the hot weather makes me want to wear as little clothing as possible) as it is a fashion choice, as I just love the look of clean basics. Regardless of the motivation, I keep coming back to the same easy summer outfits and shamelessly repeating them, and I have a feeling you're going to love them too.
Like any fashion editor worth their salt, I started with my own wardrobe but backed up my theory with research. Instagram confirms that these are certified winning formulas. Keep scrolling to see 11 major but easy summer outfits that you're going to want to save and re-create, as approved by street style stars. Now that you've got the inspo, we've just got to wait for the sunshine.
1. Tank Top + Jeans + Raffia Accessories
Style Notes: Simple but effective, this formula is the easiest way to make your denim feel summer-ready. You're about to see versatile tank tops crop up a few times in this list, but I particularly love that Diane Kari's back-to-basics approach uses pieces you'll already have in your wardrobe.
Shop the Look
2. Bandeau Dress + Demi Heels
Style Notes: The natural evolution of 2023's bandeau-top trend is, of course, the bandeau dress, and when paired with a full A-line skirt, this romantic silhouette is impossibly charming with low heels. If round-toe shoes aren't your thing, simply swap for a pair of pointed slingbacks and wait for the compliments to roll in.
Shop the Look
Square frames are a classic, and cat-eye glasses have been hot for the last few years, but oval sunnies are currently trending.
3. Minidress + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Make the most of bare-legged season with a pretty mini and comfy flats. My first choice? Ballet flats have never let me down, and with such a playful hemline, the finished outfit is a cute nod to ultra-romantic styling. Bonus points if you manage to incorporate 2024's bubble skirt.
Shop the Look
4. Shirt-and-Shorts Co-Ord
Style Notes: If you ask any fashion insider what's in their holiday wardrobe, I can bet there's a shirt-and-shorts co-ord in the mix. Linen or cotton, stripes or simple, no matter your preference, this easy pairing is the secret to getting ready in five minutes or less. Throw on comfy mules and you've got unmatched comfort that look as good as it feels.
Shop the Look
Head to shirting expert With Nothing Underneath for a crisp co-ord.
Tuck the shirt in or wear it open over a vest or bikini.
You really need to feel Klayd basics to understand why they deserve a spot in everyone's wardrobe.
5. Short-Sleeve Shirt + Maxi Skirt
Style Notes: It just wouldn't be summer without a healthy dose of colour, and I love the way Rayan has played with proportions by switching an oversized top and miniskirt for a colour-blocked breezy top and modest bottoms.
Shop the Look
The satin finish makes this perfect for the evening too.
It's sensible to have a pair of comfy sandals in your arsenal.
6. White Blouse + Shorts + Ankle-Tie Sandals
Style Notes: Chloé's brand of luxury bohemia is back and already influencing our summer wardrobes. If floaty chiffon and floral prints aren't your thing, the minimalist way to reference retro styling is to try a detailed blouse instead of a straight-laced Oxford shirt with a pair of linen shorts and, of course, ankle-tie sandals.
Shop the Look
I own this myself, so I can wholeheartedly say that it's worth every penny.
7. T-Shirt + Linen Trousers
Style Notes: On the days when you don't know what to wear, the simple solution is to dress for practicality. As soon as the temperatures rise, pull your linen trousers out of the wardrobe, and the same T-shirt that you usually relegate to layering under jumpers is enough of a hero on its own when styled up with summer accessories.
Shop the Look
Honestly, my pulse quickened when I saw this exceptional wide-leg fit.
8. Tank Top + Cargo Trousers + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Lucy Williams's choice of candyfloss pink might not appeal to everyone, but I think we can all agree that light cargo trousers are the sensible choice for a particularly warm day. Once again, a simple white tank is all that's needed to give a sporty edge to such casual trousers, and leather flip-flops and a woven bag add a little extra polish.
Shop the Look
Looking forward to a "garden girl" summer? You're going to love Maison N.H Paris.
9. Printed Minidress + Print-Clash Bandana
Style Notes: This outfit is the equivalent of fashion dopamine. I can't help but feel happier just by looking at it. The prints! The colours! The playful accessories! Everything about this unexpected pairing screams "summer," and if this doesn't convince you to inject some more colour into your life, nothing will.
Shop the Look
There are some real hidden gems on the ASOS website.
Thank you, Kitri, I need this dress and a dreamy sunset immediately.
No matter the outfit, these will elevate it to great new heights.
Stop scrolling! Kurt Geiger's Floral Couture collection doesn't just include pretty sandals and summery tote bags. There are hats, swimwear and lifestyle accessories like gardening gloves and picnic blankets too. In short, it's everything you need for a stylish summer.
10. Simple Maxi Dress + Trench Coat
Style Notes: You might not have been expecting to see a coat on the list, but when British summers don't guarantee consistent sunshine, it pays to be prepared for anything. Trenches are light enough for warm but breezy days, and when paired with an equally fluid long dress, the final result is an effortlessly chic and sophisticated look that you can dress up with heels or keep casual with strappy flats.
Shop the Look
I had these in black and wore them for the entirety of last summer.
One of my favourite pieces from the new Monikh Dale X Daphine collaboration.
11. Graphic Tee + Shorts + Trainers
Style Notes: Fuss-free but with plenty of personality, this casual pairing is on my weekend/off-duty mood board. From the graphic tee to the colour-pop trainers, this is the cool girl's uniform almost all year round but comes into its own in the summer. Honestly, I love any look that doesn't require ironing in the morning.
Shop the Look
Sure, the brown-and-yellow colourway is popular, but have you seen green and mustard?
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
