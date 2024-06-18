I'm an Easy-Outfit Repeater—Here Are 11 Go-To Formulas That Score Highly for Summer

Every summer like clockwork, my wardrobe reverts to its most pared-back version. Right now, the weather app is running through just about every season possible, but from the moment I packed away my fluffy winter coats, I've started to focus on simplifying my outfits in preparation for a heatwave. This style shift is as much out of necessity (the hot weather makes me want to wear as little clothing as possible) as it is a fashion choice, as I just love the look of clean basics. Regardless of the motivation, I keep coming back to the same easy summer outfits and shamelessly repeating them, and I have a feeling you're going to love them too.

Like any fashion editor worth their salt, I started with my own wardrobe but backed up my theory with research. Instagram confirms that these are certified winning formulas. Keep scrolling to see 11 major but easy summer outfits that you're going to want to save and re-create, as approved by street style stars. Now that you've got the inspo, we've just got to wait for the sunshine.

1. Tank Top + Jeans + Raffia Accessories

Style Notes: Simple but effective, this formula is the easiest way to make your denim feel summer-ready. You're about to see versatile tank tops crop up a few times in this list, but I particularly love that Diane Kari's back-to-basics approach uses pieces you'll already have in your wardrobe.

Shop the Look

ARKET Rib Racer Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW A Who What Wear editor staple.

H&M Wide Ultra High Jeans £28 SHOP NOW The perfect slouchy fit.

& Other Stories Woven Raffia Bucket Hat £35 SHOP NOW Doesn't this look designer?

M&S Collection Jute Shopper £50 SHOP NOW You'll use this on the beach and in the city.

2. Bandeau Dress + Demi Heels

Style Notes: The natural evolution of 2023's bandeau-top trend is, of course, the bandeau dress, and when paired with a full A-line skirt, this romantic silhouette is impossibly charming with low heels. If round-toe shoes aren't your thing, simply swap for a pair of pointed slingbacks and wait for the compliments to roll in.

Shop the Look

Free-est Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi £78 SHOP NOW A certified best seller.

Tory Burch Cap-Toe Pump £330 SHOP NOW The very definition of "ladylike."

MIU MIU Glimpse Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £310 SHOP NOW Square frames are a classic, and cat-eye glasses have been hot for the last few years, but oval sunnies are currently trending.

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag £2060 SHOP NOW A bag like this never goes out of style.

3. Minidress + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Make the most of bare-legged season with a pretty mini and comfy flats. My first choice? Ballet flats have never let me down, and with such a playful hemline, the finished outfit is a cute nod to ultra-romantic styling. Bonus points if you manage to incorporate 2024's bubble skirt.

Shop the Look

ASOS Design Poplin Shirred Puffball Mini Dress in Pink £35 SHOP NOW This is selling fast for very good reason.

Reformation Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW These also come in white and black.

MANGO Shopper Bag With Buckle £36 SHOP NOW I'm torn between this in cream or black.

Le Specs Hypnosis in Dark Tort £51 SHOP NOW These have serious vintage appeal.

4. Shirt-and-Shorts Co-Ord

Style Notes: If you ask any fashion insider what's in their holiday wardrobe, I can bet there's a shirt-and-shorts co-ord in the mix. Linen or cotton, stripes or simple, no matter your preference, this easy pairing is the secret to getting ready in five minutes or less. Throw on comfy mules and you've got unmatched comfort that look as good as it feels.

Shop the Look

With Nothing Underneath The Weekend: Seersucker in Rain Blue Stripe £95 SHOP NOW Head to shirting expert With Nothing Underneath for a crisp co-ord.

With Nothing Underneath The Boxer: Seersucker in Rain Blue Stripe £60 SHOP NOW Tuck the shirt in or wear it open over a vest or bikini.

Klayd Strappy Square Tank £36 SHOP NOW You really need to feel Klayd basics to understand why they deserve a spot in everyone's wardrobe.

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Suede Clogs £150 SHOP NOW Act now while these are still in stock!

5. Short-Sleeve Shirt + Maxi Skirt

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be summer without a healthy dose of colour, and I love the way Rayan has played with proportions by switching an oversized top and miniskirt for a colour-blocked breezy top and modest bottoms.

Shop the Look

MANGO Short Sleeve Linen-Blend Shirt £36 SHOP NOW Such a sunny shade of buttermilk yellow.

Nobody's Child Olive Green Mila Satin Maxi Skirt £55 SHOP NOW The satin finish makes this perfect for the evening too.

Charles & Keith Woven-Buckle Double-Strap Sandals £79 SHOP NOW It's sensible to have a pair of comfy sandals in your arsenal.

6. White Blouse + Shorts + Ankle-Tie Sandals

Style Notes: Chloé's brand of luxury bohemia is back and already influencing our summer wardrobes. If floaty chiffon and floral prints aren't your thing, the minimalist way to reference retro styling is to try a detailed blouse instead of a straight-laced Oxford shirt with a pair of linen shorts and, of course, ankle-tie sandals.

Shop the Look

By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Embroidered Linen Tie-Front Top £125 SHOP NOW I own this myself, so I can wholeheartedly say that it's worth every penny.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts £13 SHOP NOW This colour looks so luxurious.

AEYDE Penny Suede Sandals £240 SHOP NOW These are at the top of my wish list.

7. T-Shirt + Linen Trousers

Style Notes: On the days when you don't know what to wear, the simple solution is to dress for practicality. As soon as the temperatures rise, pull your linen trousers out of the wardrobe, and the same T-shirt that you usually relegate to layering under jumpers is enough of a hero on its own when styled up with summer accessories.

Shop the Look

COS Crocheted Straw Bucket Hat £45 SHOP NOW There's something chic about black raffia.

COS Oversized Garment-Dyed T-Shirt £35 SHOP NOW The oversized fit is *chef's kiss.*

COS Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers £65 SHOP NOW Honestly, my pulse quickened when I saw this exceptional wide-leg fit.

Massimo Dutti Padded Flat Sandals £119 SHOP NOW So, so chic.

8. Tank Top + Cargo Trousers + Flip-Flops

Style Notes: Lucy Williams's choice of candyfloss pink might not appeal to everyone, but I think we can all agree that light cargo trousers are the sensible choice for a particularly warm day. Once again, a simple white tank is all that's needed to give a sporty edge to such casual trousers, and leather flip-flops and a woven bag add a little extra polish.

Shop the Look

River Island White Ribbed Scoop Neck Vest £10 SHOP NOW You can't argue with this price.

lululemon Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant £118 SHOP NOW Yes, Lululemon does more than yoga leggings.

COS Sculptural EVA Flip Flops £65 SHOP NOW Cloud soft for cushioned wear.

Maison N.H Paris Clementine Raffia Handbag £225 SHOP NOW Looking forward to a "garden girl" summer? You're going to love Maison N.H Paris.

9. Printed Minidress + Print-Clash Bandana

Style Notes: This outfit is the equivalent of fashion dopamine. I can't help but feel happier just by looking at it. The prints! The colours! The playful accessories! Everything about this unexpected pairing screams "summer," and if this doesn't convince you to inject some more colour into your life, nothing will.

Shop the Look

Asos Design Spliced Stripe Large Headscarf in Multi £14 SHOP NOW There are some real hidden gems on the ASOS website.

KITRI Eden Pink Garden Floral Mini Dress £150 SHOP NOW Thank you, Kitri, I need this dress and a dreamy sunset immediately.

Urban Outfitters Izzy Vintage Square Sunglasses £10 SHOP NOW No matter the outfit, these will elevate it to great new heights.

Missoma Chubby Small Hoop Earrings £115 SHOP NOW My dream "wear with everything" hoops.

Kurt Geiger Floral Couture Picnic Blanket £169 SHOP NOW Stop scrolling! Kurt Geiger's Floral Couture collection doesn't just include pretty sandals and summery tote bags. There are hats, swimwear and lifestyle accessories like gardening gloves and picnic blankets too. In short, it's everything you need for a stylish summer.

10. Simple Maxi Dress + Trench Coat

Style Notes: You might not have been expecting to see a coat on the list, but when British summers don't guarantee consistent sunshine, it pays to be prepared for anything. Trenches are light enough for warm but breezy days, and when paired with an equally fluid long dress, the final result is an effortlessly chic and sophisticated look that you can dress up with heels or keep casual with strappy flats.

Shop the Look

SOEUR Avignon Dress £182 SHOP NOW Such a great find in the sale.

H&M Trench Coat £75 SHOP NOW I always head for H&M when looking for trenches on the high street.

Charles & Keith Strappy Toe Ring Sandals £55 SHOP NOW I had these in black and wore them for the entirety of last summer.

MONIKH DALE x DAPHINE Dhari Necklace £115 SHOP NOW One of my favourite pieces from the new Monikh Dale X Daphine collaboration.

11. Graphic Tee + Shorts + Trainers

Style Notes: Fuss-free but with plenty of personality, this casual pairing is on my weekend/off-duty mood board. From the graphic tee to the colour-pop trainers, this is the cool girl's uniform almost all year round but comes into its own in the summer. Honestly, I love any look that doesn't require ironing in the morning.

Shop the Look

Anthropologie Italian Spritz Boyfriend T-Shirt £45 SHOP NOW I can close my eyes and pretend I'm in Capri.

Stradivarius Gingham Boxer Shorts £18 SHOP NOW These are so cute that I audibly squealed when I spotted them.

ADIDAS SL 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW Sure, the brown-and-yellow colourway is popular, but have you seen green and mustard?

