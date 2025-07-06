9 Cult Buys Fashion People Will Be Wearing the Entire Summer

Summer has officially kicked off, and although we're only a few days into the new season, some key shopping buys are already standing out as must-order pieces for the coming months. Cult finds include everything from the biggest trends set to take over the summer to niche items that have found their way into the closets of the best dressed people in the fashion set.

Pendant necklaces and jelly shoes are just a few of the pieces the fashion set can't get enough of, but there are hyper specific styles everyone is clamouring to get into their wardrobes. High Sport dropped yet another buzzy pant style after the success of its viral kick-flare pants, and Savette issued a redesign of its highly popular pochette bag that is primed for vacations. Ahead, see the cult buys fashion people will be wearing the entire summer, and shop the edit to add to your suitcase.

1. Julietta Shell Necklace

Style Notes: It's the summer of the pendant necklace, and the fashion set can't get enough of Julietta's new arrivals for the season.

Shop the Trend:

JULIETTA Mykonos Rhodium-Plated Garnet Necklace £260 SHOP NOW Love.

2. Matteau Broderie Anglaise Dress

Style Notes: Australian brand Matteau always designs the perfect swimsuits and resortwear. For summer 2025, it's leaning heavily into broderie anglaise.

Shop the Trend:

MATTEAU Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Mini Dress £325 SHOP NOW This is in my holiday mood board right now.

3. High Sport Louis Pants

Style Notes: High Sport's striped pants and shorts have all but taken over and have been selling out quickly.

Shop the Trend:

HIGH SPORT Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants £937 SHOP NOW Just add a tank and some flats.

4. Ancient Greek Sandals Jelly Flip-Flops

Style Notes: Jelly sandals are a summer essential. If you're trying to figure out which pair to buy, the Ancient Greek Sandals flip-flops are my top recommendation.

Shop the Trend:

Ancient Greek Sandals Jelly Saionara Flip Flops £125 SHOP NOW So many WWW editors want these.

5. Saint Laurent Cassandre Tote

Style Notes: Just in: the bag that is set to be everywhere, from Saint-Tropez to Ibiza, in the coming months.

Shop the Trend:

Saint Laurent Cassandre Tote £1375 SHOP NOW I may have sneakily got this on pay day.

6. Dôen Capri Pants

Style Notes: I thought we had cooled down on capri pants, but the viral Dôen pair would suggest otherwise.

Shop the Trend:

DOEN Lula Pant -- Black £248 SHOP NOW Hurry before they sell out!

7. Savette Pochette Bag

Style Notes: Savette's iconic pochette bag now comes in a mesh fabrication in pastel shades, adding a playful spin to the cult style.

Shop the Trend:

Savette Pink Symmetry Pochette Bag £1480 SHOP NOW I've seen so many influencers with this exact bag.

8. Chanel Coco Beach Sunglasses

Style Notes: Chanel's new-in sunglasses from the Coco Beach collection practically double as jewellery.

Shop the Trend:

CHANEL Oval Sunglasses £320 SHOP NOW I love.

9. Prada Striped Skirt

Style Notes: Summer stripes, the Prada way.