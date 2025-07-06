9 Cult Buys Fashion People Will Be Wearing the Entire Summer

A beach-ready necklace, broderie dress, cropped trousers and more summer staples.

@cocoschiffer
(Image credit: @courtneygrow/@thatgirlbeverly/@cocoschiffer)
By
published
in Features

Summer has officially kicked off, and although we're only a few days into the new season, some key shopping buys are already standing out as must-order pieces for the coming months. Cult finds include everything from the biggest trends set to take over the summer to niche items that have found their way into the closets of the best dressed people in the fashion set.

Pendant necklaces and jelly shoes are just a few of the pieces the fashion set can't get enough of, but there are hyper specific styles everyone is clamouring to get into their wardrobes. High Sport dropped yet another buzzy pant style after the success of its viral kick-flare pants, and Savette issued a redesign of its highly popular pochette bag that is primed for vacations. Ahead, see the cult buys fashion people will be wearing the entire summer, and shop the edit to add to your suitcase.

1. Julietta Shell Necklace

Woman wearing a satin slip dress.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Style Notes: It's the summer of the pendant necklace, and the fashion set can't get enough of Julietta's new arrivals for the season.

Shop the Trend:

Mykonos Rhodium-Plated Garnet Necklace
JULIETTA
Mykonos Rhodium-Plated Garnet Necklace

Love.

2. Matteau Broderie Anglaise Dress

Woman wearing a broderie anglaise dress.

(Image credit: @thatgirlbeverly)

Style Notes: Australian brand Matteau always designs the perfect swimsuits and resortwear. For summer 2025, it's leaning heavily into broderie anglaise.

Shop the Trend:

Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Mini Dress
MATTEAU
Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Mini Dress

This is in my holiday mood board right now.

3. High Sport Louis Pants

Woman wearing striped High Sport pants.

(Image credit: @courtneygrow)

Style Notes: High Sport's striped pants and shorts have all but taken over and have been selling out quickly.

Shop the Trend:

Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants
HIGH SPORT
Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

Just add a tank and some flats.

4. Ancient Greek Sandals Jelly Flip-Flops

Ancient Greek Sandals flip-flops.

(Image credit: @ancientgreeksandals)

Style Notes: Jelly sandals are a summer essential. If you're trying to figure out which pair to buy, the Ancient Greek Sandals flip-flops are my top recommendation.

Shop the Trend:

Jelly Saionara Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Jelly Saionara Flip Flops

So many WWW editors want these.

5. Saint Laurent Cassandre Tote

Woman holding the Saint Laurent Cassandre Tote.

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: Just in: the bag that is set to be everywhere, from Saint-Tropez to Ibiza, in the coming months.

Shop the Trend:

Saint Laurent, Cassandre Tote
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Tote

I may have sneakily got this on pay day.

6. Dôen Capri Pants

Woman wearing white capri pants.

(Image credit: @alicepilate)

Style Notes: I thought we had cooled down on capri pants, but the viral Dôen pair would suggest otherwise.

Shop the Trend:

Lula Pant -- Black
DOEN
Lula Pant -- Black

Hurry before they sell out!

7. Savette Pochette Bag

Savette bags on a shelf.

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

Style Notes: Savette's iconic pochette bag now comes in a mesh fabrication in pastel shades, adding a playful spin to the cult style.

Shop the Trend:

Pink Symmetry Pochette Bag
Savette
Pink Symmetry Pochette Bag

I've seen so many influencers with this exact bag.

8. Chanel Coco Beach Sunglasses

Woman wearing sunglasses.

(Image credit: @palomameehan)

Style Notes: Chanel's new-in sunglasses from the Coco Beach collection practically double as jewellery.

Shop the Trend:

c
CHANEL
Oval Sunglasses

I love.

9. Prada Striped Skirt

Woman wearing a striped skirt and a pale yellow button-down.

(Image credit: @ariellecharnas)

Style Notes: Summer stripes, the Prada way.

Cotton Skirt
Prada
Cotton Skirt

Hello, you.

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.

