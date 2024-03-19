Katie Holmes Just Wore the Pretty Shoe Trend That's Coming for Your Classic Black Flats

Ever inspired by Katie Holmes' elevated everyday style, her latest weekday outfit has me excited to revive one of my old favourite denim styles with the help of a new shoe colour trend. Wearing her cropped jeans, Holmes added an unexpected twist to her look with baby blue Mary Janes. Forgoing a classic black pair, the actor selected the sky-blue shade I spotted all over the S/S 24 runways last September. Bringing freshness and energy, the new-season shade offers a playful respite from the deep browns and greys we've been styling all winter, and it bought a lively feel to Holmes' casual outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Weaving in some neutral shades, Holmes layered a beige cardigan and fresh white tee into her outfit, ensuring her look was kept relaxed and true to her personal style. Meanwhile, her classic cropped jeans allowed for exposed ankles, making her simple outfit feel particularly light and spring-ready. Whilst colourful trainers are dominating the sneakers market, it looks like technicolour Mary Janes could be about to do the same for flats.

To shop the spring-ready shoe trend that Katie Holmes is backing, read on to discover our edit of the best colourful Mary Janes to buy now.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE COLOURFUL MARY JANES:

Jeffrey Campbell Moira Mesh Flats in Light Blue £140 SHOP NOW Tick off three shoe trends in one with blue mesh Mary Janes.

COS Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats in Red £115 SHOP NOW Red flats is another shoe trend taking off this spring.

Sézane Paula Babies in Polished Camel £160 SHOP NOW These also come in 13 other colours.

Vibi Venezia Grosgrain-Trimmed Velvet Mary Jane Slippers in Blue £85 SHOP NOW A souped-up slipper you'll feel comfortable in all day long.

John Lewis Harrietta Mary Jane Leather Pumps in Gold £59 SHOP NOW Metallic shoes are always a good idea.

Solovair Mary Jane Shoes in Olive Oil £195 SHOP NOW These chunky Mary Janes style well with tights and socks.

Aeyde Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats in Silver £295 SHOP NOW Put some shimmer in your step.

Flabelus Mary Jane Oe £148 SHOP NOW This rich blue shade will style with with reds and creams.

Charles & Keith Patent Buckled Mary Jane Flats in Red £65 SHOP NOW Another fun vivid red pair.

Clarks Daiss 30 Shine in Light Blue £90 SHOP NOW Sky-blue pieces are going to be everywhere this spring.

Zara Velvet Ballerinas in Coffee Brown £46 SHOP NOW Wear with fresh white or blush pink socks for an interesting colour contrast.

Oliver Bonas Mary Jane Double Buckle Lavender Metallic Shoes £65 SHOP NOW The perfect pair of party shoes.

The Row Elastic Leather Ballet Flats in Ecru £800 SHOP NOW These simple flats are a fashion-person favourite.