Katie Holmes Just Wore the Pretty Shoe Trend That's Coming for Your Classic Black Flats
Ever inspired by Katie Holmes' elevated everyday style, her latest weekday outfit has me excited to revive one of my old favourite denim styles with the help of a new shoe colour trend. Wearing her cropped jeans, Holmes added an unexpected twist to her look with baby blue Mary Janes. Forgoing a classic black pair, the actor selected the sky-blue shade I spotted all over the S/S 24 runways last September. Bringing freshness and energy, the new-season shade offers a playful respite from the deep browns and greys we've been styling all winter, and it bought a lively feel to Holmes' casual outfit.
Weaving in some neutral shades, Holmes layered a beige cardigan and fresh white tee into her outfit, ensuring her look was kept relaxed and true to her personal style. Meanwhile, her classic cropped jeans allowed for exposed ankles, making her simple outfit feel particularly light and spring-ready. Whilst colourful trainers are dominating the sneakers market, it looks like technicolour Mary Janes could be about to do the same for flats.
To shop the spring-ready shoe trend that Katie Holmes is backing, read on to discover our edit of the best colourful Mary Janes to buy now.
SHOP OUR FAVOURITE COLOURFUL MARY JANES:
Tick off three shoe trends in one with blue mesh Mary Janes.
Red flats is another shoe trend taking off this spring.
A souped-up slipper you'll feel comfortable in all day long.
Metallic shoes are always a good idea.
Wear with fresh white or blush pink socks for an interesting colour contrast.
The perfect pair of party shoes.
Style with your favourite jeans or a white cotton dress.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
