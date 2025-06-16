The New, Very Chic Trouser Parisians Are Wearing With All of Summer’s Top Sandal Trends
The white capri pants trend is about to take off, so I've rounded up an edit of the chicest pairs to buy now. Discover my selection before they're all gone.
If, like me, you're summering in the city, you're probably also wondering how your wardrobe is going to cope. Staying in London through the hottest months means balancing the desire to look put-together with the high temperatures we usually only face in mainland Europe. Deciding what to wear day to day feels a little more complicated than usual, so I’ve been on the lookout for pieces that are both warm-weather-ready and city-chic enough to see me through. In the white capri trousers trend, I've found both.
Brighter, fresher and far more breathable than their black counterparts, white capris are made for the height of summer, especially when the sun is beating down and the city heat feels inescapable. Cut at or just below the knee, their modest silhouette offers a cooler, more comfortable alternative to shorts, making them ideal for everyday dressing.
They're also far easier to style than you might think. The clean white hue slots effortlessly into a wardrobe of neutrals and acts as a perfect base for brighter summer layers, too. When it comes to footwear, I find white capris pair beautifully with ballet flats, flip-flops or sleek kitten heels for a smarter finish.
Spend even a single day in our London office and you’re bound to spot at least one Who What Wear editor in a pair of capris. Styled with floaty blouses, boxy vintage tees or neat co-ords, these once-divisive trousers have become a team favourite. So I don't suspect it will be long until our wardrobes are awash with the summery update.
Scroll on to shop our edit of the best white capri trousers to see you through the season.
SHOP WHITE CAPRI PANTS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
