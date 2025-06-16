The New, Very Chic Trouser Parisians Are Wearing With All of Summer’s Top Sandal Trends

The white capri pants trend is about to take off, so I've rounded up an edit of the chicest pairs to buy now. Discover my selection before they're all gone.

Influencers @rubylyn_, @sylviemus_ and @fiahamelijnck wear white capri pants with black shoes, and tank tops.
(Image credit: @rubylyn_, @sylviemus_, @fiahamelijnck)
If, like me, you're summering in the city, you're probably also wondering how your wardrobe is going to cope. Staying in London through the hottest months means balancing the desire to look put-together with the high temperatures we usually only face in mainland Europe. Deciding what to wear day to day feels a little more complicated than usual, so I’ve been on the lookout for pieces that are both warm-weather-ready and city-chic enough to see me through. In the white capri trousers trend, I've found both.

Influencer stands outside in Paris wearing a black spaghetti strap tank top with white capri pants and open-toe black patent heeled mules.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Brighter, fresher and far more breathable than their black counterparts, white capris are made for the height of summer, especially when the sun is beating down and the city heat feels inescapable. Cut at or just below the knee, their modest silhouette offers a cooler, more comfortable alternative to shorts, making them ideal for everyday dressing.

Influencer stands on a step outside wearing white carpi pants with a matching white top and platform flip-flop shoes.

(Image credit: @fiahamelijnck)

They're also far easier to style than you might think. The clean white hue slots effortlessly into a wardrobe of neutrals and acts as a perfect base for brighter summer layers, too. When it comes to footwear, I find white capris pair beautifully with ballet flats, flip-flops or sleek kitten heels for a smarter finish.

Influencer lies down on stairs outside wearing white sheer capri pants with a matching white tank top and black heeled ballet pumps.

(Image credit: @rubylyn_)

Spend even a single day in our London office and you’re bound to spot at least one Who What Wear editor in a pair of capris. Styled with floaty blouses, boxy vintage tees or neat co-ords, these once-divisive trousers have become a team favourite. So I don't suspect it will be long until our wardrobes are awash with the summery update.

Influencer @vivianyrl poses in a car wearing sheer white capri pants with a dark blue halterneck top and a sheer scarf draped around her hair.

(Image credit: @vivianyrl)

Scroll on to shop our edit of the best white capri trousers to see you through the season.

SHOP WHITE CAPRI PANTS:

Bette Super Slim Capris
Free People
Bette Super Slim Capris

These also come in red and black.

White Denim Capri Jeans
Nobodys Child
White Denim Capri Jeans

Style with kitten heels to give your look a retro edge.

Jetset Weekend Capri -- White
Frame
Jetset Weekend Capri

The capri pants trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Asos Design Broderie Capri Legging Co-Ord in Ivory
ASOS
Broderie Capri Legging Co-Ord in Ivory

The broderie motif adds such a pretty element to these trending trousers.

Pinstripe Capris
Bershka
Pinstripe Capris

Style with the matching top or pair with a vintage tee.

Monki Stretch Capri Pants in Off White
Monki
Stretch Capri Pants

While I love these in white, they also come in a chocolate brown shade.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

