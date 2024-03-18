Kendall Jenner Just Made Leggings Look So Classy Thanks to Her Elevated Shoe Choice

Trust Kendall Jenner to make me want to wear leggings to everything this spring. Stepping out in for dinner in L.A., the model styled the loungewear staple you likely already have tucked away at the back of your wardrobe with a trending shoe silhouette that fashion people can't resist this season. Let's talk through it.

Stirrup leggings ebb and flow in and out of popularity but Jenner just put them back on the map for me. However, the part of her outfit that I find most interesting is the shoes she decided to style them with. In place of flats, Jenner chose a black, kitten-heel mule. Not only does the stirrup detail of the legging help to keep her mule in place—ideal if this is a shoe you struggle to keep on your feet—Jenner proved that style doesn't have to come at the expense of comfort, as the sleek pointed-toe heel added instant polish to her ensemble, without the discomfort of extra inches.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Creating a monotone look, Jenner selected a black jumper, slim black belt and a relaxed fluffy black clutch to complete her outfit.

Whilst fashion editors have always had a soft spot for leggings, this easy-to-copy and undeniably elegant combination is the perfect entry-way outfit if you're interested in reviving your leggings collection for spring.

To shop Kendall's comfortable combo, read on to discover our favourite stirrup leggings and kitten heels here.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE STIRRUP LEGGINGS AND KITTEN HEELS HERE:

Arket Stretch-Jersey Stirrup Leggings £37 SHOP NOW These also come in a caramel brown shade.

Reformation Heather Block Heeled Mule £298 SHOP NOW Heeled mules are set to be a major trend this spring.

Alo Yoga Airbrush High Waist Leggings £120 SHOP NOW Ideal of styling in and out of the gym.

Aeyde Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps £345 SHOP NOW The buckle detail trend is taking off this season.

Zara Polyamide Blend Stirrup Leggings £21 SHOP NOW Wear with a red ballet flat or style with a sleek kitten heel.

Marks & Spencer Slip on Kitten Heel Mules £35 SHOP NOW These look much more expensive than they are.

Leset Rio Stretch-Ponte Stirrup Leggings £117 SHOP NOW Leset's leggings are a fashion person's favourite.

Charles & Keith Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps £81 SHOP NOW These also come in green, grey and beige.

Frame The Jetset Stirrup £195 SHOP NOW The perfect airport pant.

H&M Slingback Court Shoes £28 SHOP NOW Style with a longline dress or pair with stirrup leggings.

Saint Laurent Stretch-Jersey Stirrup Leggings £770 SHOP NOW Style with an oversized knit or longline blazer.

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules £595 SHOP NOW The burgundy accessory trend is taking off this spring.

Skin Issa Ribbed Pima Cotton-Jersey Stirrup Leggings £135 £88 SHOP NOW The high-rise waistband ensures all-day comfort.

Russel & Bromely Slingpoint Heel £275 SHOP NOW This also comes in six other colours.

Zara Stirrup Leggings £20 SHOP NOW These high-rise leggings will style well with a chunky knit or white shirt.