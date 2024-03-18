Kendall Jenner Just Made Leggings Look So Classy Thanks to Her Elevated Shoe Choice

By Natalie Munro
published

Trust Kendall Jenner to make me want to wear leggings to everything this spring. Stepping out in for dinner in L.A., the model styled the loungewear staple you likely already have tucked away at the back of your wardrobe with a trending shoe silhouette that fashion people can't resist this season. Let's talk through it.

Stirrup leggings ebb and flow in and out of popularity but Jenner just put them back on the map for me. However, the part of her outfit that I find most interesting is the shoes she decided to style them with. In place of flats, Jenner chose a black, kitten-heel mule. Not only does the stirrup detail of the legging help to keep her mule in place—ideal if this is a shoe you struggle to keep on your feet—Jenner proved that style doesn't have to come at the expense of comfort, as the sleek pointed-toe heel added instant polish to her ensemble, without the discomfort of extra inches.

Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Creating a monotone look, Jenner selected a black jumper, slim black belt and a relaxed fluffy black clutch to complete her outfit.

Whilst fashion editors have always had a soft spot for leggings, this easy-to-copy and undeniably elegant combination is the perfect entry-way outfit if you're interested in reviving your leggings collection for spring.

To shop Kendall's comfortable combo, read on to discover our favourite stirrup leggings and kitten heels here.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE STIRRUP LEGGINGS AND KITTEN HEELS HERE:

Stretch-Jersey Stirrup Leggings
Arket
Stretch-Jersey Stirrup Leggings

These also come in a caramel brown shade.

Heather Block Heeled Mule
Reformation
Heather Block Heeled Mule

Heeled mules are set to be a major trend this spring.

stirrup leggings
Alo Yoga
Airbrush High Waist Leggings

Ideal of styling in and out of the gym.

Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps
Aeyde
Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps

The buckle detail trend is taking off this season.

stirrup leggins
Zara
Polyamide Blend Stirrup Leggings

Wear with a red ballet flat or style with a sleek kitten heel.

kitten heel
Marks & Spencer
Slip on Kitten Heel Mules

These look much more expensive than they are.

Rio Stretch-Ponte Stirrup Leggings
Leset
Rio Stretch-Ponte Stirrup Leggings

Leset's leggings are a fashion person's favourite.

Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps
Charles & Keith
Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps

These also come in green, grey and beige.

The Jetset Stirrup -- Sheen Noir
Frame
The Jetset Stirrup

The perfect airport pant.

Slingback Court Shoes
H&M
Slingback Court Shoes

Style with a longline dress or pair with stirrup leggings.

Stretch-Jersey Stirrup Leggings
Saint Laurent
Stretch-Jersey Stirrup Leggings

Style with an oversized knit or longline blazer.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

The burgundy accessory trend is taking off this spring.

stirrup leggings
Skin
Issa Ribbed Pima Cotton-Jersey Stirrup Leggings

The high-rise waistband ensures all-day comfort.

Slingpoint
Russel & Bromely
Slingpoint Heel

This also comes in six other colours.

Stirrup Leggings
Zara
Stirrup Leggings

These high-rise leggings will style well with a chunky knit or white shirt.

+ Net Sustain Abside Leather Slingback Pumps
Loulou Studio
Abside Leather Slingback Pumps

These elegant slingbacks will dress up any pair of jeans.

Explore More:
Kendall Jenner Leggings Kitten Heels
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸