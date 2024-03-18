Kendall Jenner Just Made Leggings Look So Classy Thanks to Her Elevated Shoe Choice
Trust Kendall Jenner to make me want to wear leggings to everything this spring. Stepping out in for dinner in L.A., the model styled the loungewear staple you likely already have tucked away at the back of your wardrobe with a trending shoe silhouette that fashion people can't resist this season. Let's talk through it.
Stirrup leggings ebb and flow in and out of popularity but Jenner just put them back on the map for me. However, the part of her outfit that I find most interesting is the shoes she decided to style them with. In place of flats, Jenner chose a black, kitten-heel mule. Not only does the stirrup detail of the legging help to keep her mule in place—ideal if this is a shoe you struggle to keep on your feet—Jenner proved that style doesn't have to come at the expense of comfort, as the sleek pointed-toe heel added instant polish to her ensemble, without the discomfort of extra inches.
Creating a monotone look, Jenner selected a black jumper, slim black belt and a relaxed fluffy black clutch to complete her outfit.
Whilst fashion editors have always had a soft spot for leggings, this easy-to-copy and undeniably elegant combination is the perfect entry-way outfit if you're interested in reviving your leggings collection for spring.
To shop Kendall's comfortable combo, read on to discover our favourite stirrup leggings and kitten heels here.
SHOP OUR FAVOURITE STIRRUP LEGGINGS AND KITTEN HEELS HERE:
Wear with a red ballet flat or style with a sleek kitten heel.
The burgundy accessory trend is taking off this spring.
The high-rise waistband ensures all-day comfort.
These elegant slingbacks will dress up any pair of jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
I'm Saving This '90s Supermodel's Airport Looks for All My Travel Days in 2024
Each one is comfortable and super chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget
Expensive-looking outfits are on the horizon.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
No Seriously, These 6 Elevated Spring Pieces Always Get Me Compliments
From stellar dresses to pretty tops.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Fitness-Loving Fashion Editor, These Are My 5 Go-To Leggings
Every brand, tried and tested
By Rebecca Rhys-Evans
-
Sofia Richie Just Made Leggings Look Elegant at Fashion Week
No surprises here.
By Allyson Payer
-
Dakota Johnson Wore the Fashion-Person Legging Outfit That's Perfect for Flights
Love a good legging outfit trend.
By Allyson Payer
-
Instantly Elevate Your Wardrobe With 31 Chic Pieces That Only *Look* Expensive
Almost everything is under $200.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Need VB to Explain How She Got Through Airport Security in These Shoes
This is a pressing matter.
By Eliza Huber