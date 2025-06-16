Sofia Richie Just Wore the Anti-Boring Trouser and Sandal Trends Set to Rule Summer

I'm at the point in the season where I've run through all of my favourite summer looks. My go-to outfit formulas are feeling a little tired, and whilst they’ve served me well, I’m getting a little itchy for a fresh addition. Luckily, I found exactly the kind of thing I was after when I stumbled across Sofia Richie Grainge's latest summer ensemble.

Swapping black trousers for a non-boring upgrade, Richie Grainge reached for a playful zebra-print pair to energise her holiday look. Styled with a colourful bikini top, the wide-leg silhouette brought movement and flair, whilst the monochromatic pattern added depth without the need for extra colour.

If leopard print was your go-to in colder months, consider this your warm-weather update. Zebra print offers the same high impact but feels lighter, fresher and surprisingly easy to style thanks to its neutral palette. Taking the outfit up another notch, Richie Grainge grounded her look with a pair of red flip-flops, making for an energising upgrade compared to black or beige. Adding a playful spirit whilst nodding to one of the season's most important colour trends, red flip-flops are the warm-weather update that fashion people are prioritising right now.

Keep scrolling for my edit of the best zebra-print trousers and red flip-flops to revitalise your summer wardrobe.

SHOP ZEBRA-PRINT TROUSERS AND RED FLIP-FLOPS: