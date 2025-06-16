Sofia Richie Just Wore the Anti-Boring Trouser and Sandal Trends Set to Rule Summer

I'm at the point in the season where I've run through all of my favourite summer looks. My go-to outfit formulas are feeling a little tired, and whilst they’ve served me well, I’m getting a little itchy for a fresh addition. Luckily, I found exactly the kind of thing I was after when I stumbled across Sofia Richie Grainge's latest summer ensemble.

Swapping black trousers for a non-boring upgrade, Richie Grainge reached for a playful zebra-print pair to energise her holiday look. Styled with a colourful bikini top, the wide-leg silhouette brought movement and flair, whilst the monochromatic pattern added depth without the need for extra colour.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

If leopard print was your go-to in colder months, consider this your warm-weather update. Zebra print offers the same high impact but feels lighter, fresher and surprisingly easy to style thanks to its neutral palette. Taking the outfit up another notch, Richie Grainge grounded her look with a pair of red flip-flops, making for an energising upgrade compared to black or beige. Adding a playful spirit whilst nodding to one of the season's most important colour trends, red flip-flops are the warm-weather update that fashion people are prioritising right now.

Keep scrolling for my edit of the best zebra-print trousers and red flip-flops to revitalise your summer wardrobe.

SHOP ZEBRA-PRINT TROUSERS AND RED FLIP-FLOPS:

Leather Flip-Flops
H&M
Leather Flip-Flops in Red

Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.

Asos Design Laundered Barrel Leg Trousers Co-Ord in Zebra Print
ASOS
Laundered Barrel Leg Trousers Co-Ord in Zebra Print

Swap jeans for these to add some energy to your daily styling.

Saionara Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly in Clear Red

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly flip-flops are a fashion person's favourite this summer.

Zaelia Zebra Trousers
Rat & Boa
Zaelia Zebra Trousers

The slightly sheer finish makes these perfect for high-summer styling.

Around Town Flip Flops
Soléi Sea
Around Town Flip Flops in Cherry

Whilst I love these in red, they also come in 11 other shades.

MANGO, Linen Wide-Leg Zebra-Print Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Linen Wide-Leg Zebra-Print Trousers

Style with the coordinating waistcoat top or wear with a classic white tee.

Shop the matching Linen Zebra-Print Halter Waistcoat (£60).

Dune Flatform Sandal in Rubber
The Row
Dune Flatform Sandal in Scarlet Rubber

The flatform sole adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant in Zebra

These low-rise trousers also come in seven other colours.

Massimo Dutti, Split Suede Sandals With Toe Divider
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Sandals With Toe Divider

The suede composition gives these an elevated edge.

Zebra-Print Cotton-Voile Wide-Leg Pants
The Attico
Zebra-Print Cotton-Voile Wide-Leg Pants

Style with a bikini top to get Richie Grainge's look.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

