Sofia Richie Just Wore the Anti-Boring Trouser and Sandal Trends Set to Rule Summer
Sofia Richie Grainge entirely elevated her poolside look with the chicest 2025 trends. Discover the thoughtful swaps she made below.
I'm at the point in the season where I've run through all of my favourite summer looks. My go-to outfit formulas are feeling a little tired, and whilst they’ve served me well, I’m getting a little itchy for a fresh addition. Luckily, I found exactly the kind of thing I was after when I stumbled across Sofia Richie Grainge's latest summer ensemble.
Swapping black trousers for a non-boring upgrade, Richie Grainge reached for a playful zebra-print pair to energise her holiday look. Styled with a colourful bikini top, the wide-leg silhouette brought movement and flair, whilst the monochromatic pattern added depth without the need for extra colour.
If leopard print was your go-to in colder months, consider this your warm-weather update. Zebra print offers the same high impact but feels lighter, fresher and surprisingly easy to style thanks to its neutral palette. Taking the outfit up another notch, Richie Grainge grounded her look with a pair of red flip-flops, making for an energising upgrade compared to black or beige. Adding a playful spirit whilst nodding to one of the season's most important colour trends, red flip-flops are the warm-weather update that fashion people are prioritising right now.
Keep scrolling for my edit of the best zebra-print trousers and red flip-flops to revitalise your summer wardrobe.
SHOP ZEBRA-PRINT TROUSERS AND RED FLIP-FLOPS:
Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly flip-flops are a fashion person's favourite this summer.
Style with the coordinating waistcoat top or wear with a classic white tee.
Shop the matching Linen Zebra-Print Halter Waistcoat (£60).
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
