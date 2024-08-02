I Never Thought I'd Wear These "Ugly" Shoes, But I Was Wrong—8 Ways to Style Them
When my friends saw me wearing Birkenstocks, they did a double take. I'm quite the fashion person who lives for a pair of heeled booties, so this was a bit out of character. I honestly think just a year or two ago I would have also done a double take upon seeing myself, but things have changed. Birkenstock's Boston Clogs are cool again. Scrolling through Pinterest lately, I've seen them time and again, and after trying them out for myself, I've decided that I'm here for it.
What's the honest secret behind why I love these shoes so much? It's all about comfort, versatility, and a dash of nostalgia. These clogs have long been known for their unmatched comfort thanks to their contoured cork footbeds that mold to the shape of your feet. But now, they're making waves beyond the comfort factor. Fashion-forward individuals are discovering that these clogs are surprisingly versatile, pairing seamlessly with everything from casual jeans to European summer dresses. Allow me to prove it to you. Below, find eight outfits that fashion people styled this pair of shoes with.
Shop the Fashion Set's Birkenstock Outfits:
1: Blazer + Shorts
Style Notes: Birkenstock's Boston shoes are naturally on the casual side, so fashion people have been dressing their pairs up with blazers. This is a no-fail way to show people that you're not just wearing them—you're styling them.
Shop the look:
I saw this blazer in person and can attest to the fact that it's perfect for fall.
2: Double Denim
Style Notes: I have seen this photo on my Pinterest board every time that I've looked up Birkenstocks. Denim on denim has never failed me and looks so good with the shoes.
Shop the look:
I'm starting to think about taking a break from wide-leg jeans for this straight pair that I saw on Kendall Jenner last week.
3: Ruffle Blouse + Baggy Jeans
Style Notes: If you're like me and are taking your dear sweet time to transition into fall, this summer blouse is perfection when paired with a cool jacket and Birkenstocks. I'd wear it to the office, for casual coffee runs, and everywhere in between.
Shop the look:
This just might be the best pair of Birkenstocks that I've seen.
4: Vest + Maxi Skirt
Style Notes: Tailored vests have quickly taken over the closets of the fashion crowd, and when you pair one with a maxi skirt, you're hitting two birds with one stone. This is an outfit I'm planning to wear a lot this season, and Birkenstocks are the perfect finishing touch.
Shop the look:
5: Midi Dress + Sleeveless Sweater
Style Notes: My favourite thing about midi dresses is that you can wear whatever shoes you'd like since the dress does most of the talking for the outfit. Adding a pair of Birkenstocks gives it an off-duty vibe that I'm very much into these days...
Shop the look:
Topping my payday wish-list right now.
6: Vest + Cargo Pants
Style Notes: Fully embrace the granola-friendly grandma-core look by pairing your Birkenstocks with a cosy vest and cargo pants. New aesthetic unlocked.
Shop the look:
7: Bomber Jacket + Cuffed Jeans
Style Notes: When I think of running from boulangerie to brasserie in Paris, I think of an outfit like this. This is the French-girl way of styling Birkenstocks, and I'm here for it.
Shop the look:
I've had many daydreams about this bag.
I love when I see people wear them in black too.
8: Wide-Leg Jeans + Jumper
Style Notes: Do you work from home too? My go-to work-from-home outfit has always consisted of wide-leg jeans, a very comfortable sweater, and a pair of shoes I can slide into if I need to run a quick errand. Birkenstocks have always paired well with this ensemble for me.
Shop the look:
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.
- Humaa HussainJunior Branded Content Editor
-
10 Cute and Easy Outfits to Wear With Sandals
Save for a sunny day.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Sorry to My Heels—These Comfortable Sandals Are All I Want to Wear Right Now
Your feet are about to be so grateful.
By Jess Kelham-Hohler
-
Behold, 23 Basket Bags That Are Anti-Trend, Polished and Perfect for Summer
From designer styles to high-street hits.
By Yusra Siddiqui
-
I'm a Modest Dresser, and I'll Certainly Be Copying These 10 Summer Outfits
I'm taking notes.
By Yusra Siddiqui
-
My Friend Asked Me What to Wear to the Opera—I Suggested These 5 Elegant Pieces
Untangling a complicated dress code.
By Avalon Afriyie
-
6 Stylish Influencers Shared Their Ultimate Spring Wish Lists With Me
Exclusively for you.
By Bébhinn Campbell
-
I'm a Fitness-Loving Fashion Editor, These Are My 5 Go-To Leggings
Every brand, tried and tested
By Rebecca Rhys-Evans
-
It's My Job to Find Amazing Shopping Picks—These 9 New Buys Are Too Good to Miss
A fashion editor's favourites.
By Remy Farrell