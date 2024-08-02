I Never Thought I'd Wear These "Ugly" Shoes, But I Was Wrong—8 Ways to Style Them

When my friends saw me wearing Birkenstocks, they did a double take. I'm quite the fashion person who lives for a pair of heeled booties, so this was a bit out of character. I honestly think just a year or two ago I would have also done a double take upon seeing myself, but things have changed. Birkenstock's Boston Clogs are cool again. Scrolling through Pinterest lately, I've seen them time and again, and after trying them out for myself, I've decided that I'm here for it.

birkenstocks-boston-clog-outfits-309505-1695821139496-main

(Image credit: @_lou.lou.lou)

What's the honest secret behind why I love these shoes so much? It's all about comfort, versatility, and a dash of nostalgia. These clogs have long been known for their unmatched comfort thanks to their contoured cork footbeds that mold to the shape of your feet. But now, they're making waves beyond the comfort factor. Fashion-forward individuals are discovering that these clogs are surprisingly versatile, pairing seamlessly with everything from casual jeans to European summer dresses. Allow me to prove it to you. Below, find eight outfits that fashion people styled this pair of shoes with.

Shop the Fashion Set's Birkenstock Outfits:

1: Blazer + Shorts

birkenstocks-boston-clog-outfits-309505-1695390591380-image

(Image credit: @_lou.lou.lou)

Style Notes: Birkenstock's Boston shoes are naturally on the casual side, so fashion people have been dressing their pairs up with blazers. This is a no-fail way to show people that you're not just wearing them—you're styling them.

Shop the look:

Browns
The Frankie Shop
Taupe Gelso Blazer

I saw this blazer in person and can attest to the fact that it's perfect for fall.

High-Rise Denim Shorts
COS
High-Rise Denim Shorts

I'm still wearing denim shorts.

Birkenstock Boston Sandals in Taupe
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Sandals in Taupe

I did some digging, and Schuh had the most sizes in stock.

2: Double Denim

birkenstocks-boston-clog-outfits-309505-1695390619668-image

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: I have seen this photo on my Pinterest board every time that I've looked up Birkenstocks. Denim on denim has never failed me and looks so good with the shoes.

Shop the look:

Stand-Collar Denim Shirt - Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Stand-Collar Denim Shirt

When in doubt, denim on denim it is.

Reformation + Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans

I'm starting to think about taking a break from wide-leg jeans for this straight pair that I saw on Kendall Jenner last week.

Birkenstock Boston Sandals in Taupe
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Sandals in Taupe

Such a versatile shoe.

3: Ruffle Blouse + Baggy Jeans

birkenstocks-boston-clog-outfits-309505-1695390621556-image

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: If you're like me and are taking your dear sweet time to transition into fall, this summer blouse is perfection when paired with a cool jacket and Birkenstocks. I'd wear it to the office, for casual coffee runs, and everywhere in between.

Shop the look:

Nigel Preston Poplin Cinched Top
Nigel Preston
Nigel Preston Poplin Cinched Top

This top will always be on my wish list.

Low Slung Baggy Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

How cool are these?

Boston Buckle Shearling Mules - Birkenstock - Women | Luisaviaroma
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Buckle Shearling Mules

This just might be the best pair of Birkenstocks that I've seen.

4: Vest + Maxi Skirt

birkenstocks-boston-clog-outfits-309505-1695390619918-image

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

Style Notes: Tailored vests have quickly taken over the closets of the fashion crowd, and when you pair one with a maxi skirt, you're hitting two birds with one stone. This is an outfit I'm planning to wear a lot this season, and Birkenstocks are the perfect finishing touch.

Shop the look:

Billie Linen Vest
Reformation
Billie Linen Vest

Bring on all of the linen vests.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

You'll be glad you bought this skirt.

Birkenstock Boston Sandals in Taupe
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Sandals in Taupe

I can't live without my pair.

5: Midi Dress + Sleeveless Sweater

birkenstocks-boston-clog-outfits-309505-1695390649428-image

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: My favourite thing about midi dresses is that you can wear whatever shoes you'd like since the dress does most of the talking for the outfit. Adding a pair of Birkenstocks gives it an off-duty vibe that I'm very much into these days...

Shop the look:

+ Lutz Huelle Dara Oversized Off-The-Shoulder Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
AZ FACTORY
+ Lutz Huelle Dara Oversized Off-The-Shoulder Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

Topping my payday wish-list right now.

Alpaca-Wool Blend Vest - Dark Green - Arket Gb
Arket
Alpaca-Wool Blend Vest

Such a cute colour.

OF
Birkenstock
Boston Clogs Tobacco Brown

There they are.

6: Vest + Cargo Pants

birkenstocks-boston-clog-outfits-309505-1695390620463-image

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Fully embrace the granola-friendly grandma-core look by pairing your Birkenstocks with a cosy vest and cargo pants. New aesthetic unlocked.

Shop the look:

DM
Damson Madder
Gingham Arte Gilet

These types of vests are going to have a moment this year.

Belted Paperbag Cargo Trousers
ZARA
Belted Paperbag Cargo Trousers

Suddenly, I am obsessed with these pants.

OF
Birkenstock
Boston Clogs Tobacco Brown

Voilà.

7: Bomber Jacket + Cuffed Jeans

birkenstocks-boston-clog-outfits-309505-1695390620908-image

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: When I think of running from boulangerie to brasserie in Paris, I think of an outfit like this. This is the French-girl way of styling Birkenstocks, and I'm here for it.

Shop the look:

Astra Shell Bomber Jacket
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Astra Shell Bomber Jacket

This is an editor loved favourite at Who What Wear UK.

Sardine With Chain Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
BOTTEGA VENETA
Sardine With Chain Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag

I've had many daydreams about this bag.

COH
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Cuffed Jeans

I need a pair of turned-hem jeans ASAP.

Birkenstock Boston Clog Sandals in Black
BIRKENSTOCK
Birkenstock Boston Clog Sandals in Black

I love when I see people wear them in black too.

8: Wide-Leg Jeans + Jumper

birkenstocks-boston-clog-outfits-309505-1695390621916-image

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Do you work from home too? My go-to work-from-home outfit has always consisted of wide-leg jeans, a very comfortable sweater, and a pair of shoes I can slide into if I need to run a quick errand. Birkenstocks have always paired well with this ensemble for me.

Shop the look:

Relaxed Cashmere-Wool Jumper - Dark Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Relaxed Cashmere-Wool Jumper

This cashmere blend jumper is incredible.

Re-Work Grace Paneled High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
SLVRLAKE
Re-Work Grace Paneled High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

I have these jeans and love them.

OF
Birkenstock
Boston Clogs Tobacco Brown

There so hard to find so when you see a pair—grab them.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

With contributions from
