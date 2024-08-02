I Never Thought I'd Wear These "Ugly" Shoes, But I Was Wrong—8 Ways to Style Them

When my friends saw me wearing Birkenstocks, they did a double take. I'm quite the fashion person who lives for a pair of heeled booties, so this was a bit out of character. I honestly think just a year or two ago I would have also done a double take upon seeing myself, but things have changed. Birkenstock's Boston Clogs are cool again. Scrolling through Pinterest lately, I've seen them time and again, and after trying them out for myself, I've decided that I'm here for it.

What's the honest secret behind why I love these shoes so much? It's all about comfort, versatility, and a dash of nostalgia. These clogs have long been known for their unmatched comfort thanks to their contoured cork footbeds that mold to the shape of your feet. But now, they're making waves beyond the comfort factor. Fashion-forward individuals are discovering that these clogs are surprisingly versatile, pairing seamlessly with everything from casual jeans to European summer dresses. Allow me to prove it to you. Below, find eight outfits that fashion people styled this pair of shoes with.

Shop the Fashion Set's Birkenstock Outfits:

1: Blazer + Shorts

Style Notes: Birkenstock's Boston shoes are naturally on the casual side, so fashion people have been dressing their pairs up with blazers. This is a no-fail way to show people that you're not just wearing them—you're styling them.

Shop the look:

The Frankie Shop Taupe Gelso Blazer £330 SHOP NOW I saw this blazer in person and can attest to the fact that it's perfect for fall.

COS High-Rise Denim Shorts £55 SHOP NOW I'm still wearing denim shorts.

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Sandals in Taupe £130 SHOP NOW I did some digging, and Schuh had the most sizes in stock.

2: Double Denim

Style Notes: I have seen this photo on my Pinterest board every time that I've looked up Birkenstocks. Denim on denim has never failed me and looks so good with the shoes.

Shop the look:

Arket Stand-Collar Denim Shirt £77 SHOP NOW When in doubt, denim on denim it is.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW I'm starting to think about taking a break from wide-leg jeans for this straight pair that I saw on Kendall Jenner last week.

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Sandals in Taupe £130 SHOP NOW Such a versatile shoe.

3: Ruffle Blouse + Baggy Jeans

Style Notes: If you're like me and are taking your dear sweet time to transition into fall, this summer blouse is perfection when paired with a cool jacket and Birkenstocks. I'd wear it to the office, for casual coffee runs, and everywhere in between.

Shop the look:

Nigel Preston Nigel Preston Poplin Cinched Top £118 SHOP NOW This top will always be on my wish list.

AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy Jeans £310 SHOP NOW How cool are these?

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Buckle Shearling Mules £219 SHOP NOW This just might be the best pair of Birkenstocks that I've seen.

4: Vest + Maxi Skirt

Style Notes: Tailored vests have quickly taken over the closets of the fashion crowd, and when you pair one with a maxi skirt, you're hitting two birds with one stone. This is an outfit I'm planning to wear a lot this season, and Birkenstocks are the perfect finishing touch.

Shop the look:

Reformation Billie Linen Vest £168 SHOP NOW Bring on all of the linen vests.

Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW You'll be glad you bought this skirt.

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Sandals in Taupe £130 SHOP NOW I can't live without my pair.

5: Midi Dress + Sleeveless Sweater

Style Notes: My favourite thing about midi dresses is that you can wear whatever shoes you'd like since the dress does most of the talking for the outfit. Adding a pair of Birkenstocks gives it an off-duty vibe that I'm very much into these days...

Shop the look:

AZ FACTORY + Lutz Huelle Dara Oversized Off-The-Shoulder Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £640 SHOP NOW Topping my payday wish-list right now.

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Vest £57 SHOP NOW Such a cute colour.

Birkenstock Boston Clogs Tobacco Brown £130 SHOP NOW There they are.

6: Vest + Cargo Pants

Style Notes: Fully embrace the granola-friendly grandma-core look by pairing your Birkenstocks with a cosy vest and cargo pants. New aesthetic unlocked.

Shop the look:

Damson Madder Gingham Arte Gilet £85 SHOP NOW These types of vests are going to have a moment this year.

ZARA Belted Paperbag Cargo Trousers £46 SHOP NOW Suddenly, I am obsessed with these pants.

Birkenstock Boston Clogs Tobacco Brown £130 SHOP NOW Voilà.

7: Bomber Jacket + Cuffed Jeans

Style Notes: When I think of running from boulangerie to brasserie in Paris, I think of an outfit like this. This is the French-girl way of styling Birkenstocks, and I'm here for it.

Shop the look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Astra Shell Bomber Jacket £362 SHOP NOW This is an editor loved favourite at Who What Wear UK.

BOTTEGA VENETA Sardine With Chain Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag £3500 SHOP NOW I've had many daydreams about this bag.

Citizens of Humanity Ayla Baggy Cuffed Jeans £320 SHOP NOW I need a pair of turned-hem jeans ASAP.

BIRKENSTOCK Birkenstock Boston Clog Sandals in Black £130 SHOP NOW I love when I see people wear them in black too.

8: Wide-Leg Jeans + Jumper

Style Notes: Do you work from home too? My go-to work-from-home outfit has always consisted of wide-leg jeans, a very comfortable sweater, and a pair of shoes I can slide into if I need to run a quick errand. Birkenstocks have always paired well with this ensemble for me.

Shop the look:

Arket Relaxed Cashmere-Wool Jumper £159 SHOP NOW This cashmere blend jumper is incredible.

SLVRLAKE Re-Work Grace Paneled High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £450 SHOP NOW I have these jeans and love them.