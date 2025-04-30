Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Casual Shoe-and-Jeans Combination That Works in London, L.A. and Amsterdam
Fashion people know that jeans and Birkenstock Boston clogs will always look good together. Discover how Jennifer Aniston styled this timeless duo below.
It’s a truth widely acknowledged that not all jeans and shoe combinations are created equal.
Jeans and heels can look amazing—if you find the right pairing. Trainers are a little more forgiving, but even they don’t work with every denim cut. Then there are shoes that I perceive to be tailor-made for jeans, and top of my list is Birkenstock’s iconic Boston clog.
Putting my theory to the test, Jennifer Aniston recently stepped out in the exact jeans-and-shoe pairing I genuinely think everyone could benefit from. Wearing a suede pair of Birkenstock Bostons, she styled the cult-favourite mules with slim-fitting, mid-wash jeans—neatly cuffed at the hem—a crisp white tee and a classic cross-body leather bag—creating an early-summer outfit that I can't find fault with.
A perennial two-piece look that fashion people return to once the sun starts to show, I’ve seen this combo on repeat during my London commute, but it’s also an L.A. staple, and I've seen this outfit on the streets of Amsterdam, too. No matter the city, the appeal is the same: easy, timeless style.
With your jeans and shoes sorted, building the rest of your outfit becomes a breeze. Take the style set's favourite route and keep it clean with a white tee, or lean into the trend and double up on the denim for a simple but striking look.
Shop our edit of the best jeans and Birkenstock Boston clogs now.
SHOP JEANS AND BIRKENSTOCK BOSTON CLOGS:
Every great wardrobe starts with the perfect pair of mid-wash jeans.
The baggy silhouette ensures lasting comfort, making them perfect for daily style.
The deep black shade makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
The high-waisted silhouette gives these a '90s energy that styles so well with kitten heels and ballet flats.
The suede composition gives these a relaxed feel that perfectly compliments that casual cut.
These cosy shoes are the chicest take on slippers I've spotted this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
