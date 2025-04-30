Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Casual Shoe-and-Jeans Combination That Works in London, L.A. and Amsterdam

It’s a truth widely acknowledged that not all jeans and shoe combinations are created equal.

Jeans and heels can look amazing—if you find the right pairing. Trainers are a little more forgiving, but even they don’t work with every denim cut. Then there are shoes that I perceive to be tailor-made for jeans, and top of my list is Birkenstock’s iconic Boston clog.

Putting my theory to the test, Jennifer Aniston recently stepped out in the exact jeans-and-shoe pairing I genuinely think everyone could benefit from. Wearing a suede pair of Birkenstock Bostons, she styled the cult-favourite mules with slim-fitting, mid-wash jeans—neatly cuffed at the hem—a crisp white tee and a classic cross-body leather bag—creating an early-summer outfit that I can't find fault with.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

A perennial two-piece look that fashion people return to once the sun starts to show, I’ve seen this combo on repeat during my London commute, but it’s also an L.A. staple, and I've seen this outfit on the streets of Amsterdam, too. No matter the city, the appeal is the same: easy, timeless style.

With your jeans and shoes sorted, building the rest of your outfit becomes a breeze. Take the style set's favourite route and keep it clean with a white tee, or lean into the trend and double up on the denim for a simple but striking look.

Shop our edit of the best jeans and Birkenstock Boston clogs now.

SHOP JEANS AND BIRKENSTOCK BOSTON CLOGS:

H&M Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans £28 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 4—30.

Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs £150 SHOP NOW Style with denim for an Aniston-approved ensemble.

Mango Miami Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with the perfect pair of mid-wash jeans.

Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs £130 SHOP NOW These slip-on shoes will quickly become your most styled pair.

Zara Mid-Waist Baggy Jeans £23 SHOP NOW The baggy silhouette ensures lasting comfort, making them perfect for daily style.

Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs £150 SHOP NOW The deep black shade makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Agolde '90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £270 SHOP NOW The high-waisted silhouette gives these a '90s energy that styles so well with kitten heels and ballet flats.

Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs £150 SHOP NOW The suede composition gives these a relaxed feel that perfectly compliments that casual cut.

Mother Denim The Kick It Jeans £289 SHOP NOW These also come in white.

Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs £120 SHOP NOW Style with a floaty cotton skirt or pair with straight leg jeans.

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW Be quick—these are on their way to selling out.