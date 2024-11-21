I Searched Through Thousands of Amazon Black Friday Deals—These 32 Are the Very Best

The countdown to Black Friday is officially upon us, and already there's a flurry of early deals launching each day. As someone who has snapped up some of my most worn items and treasured pieces during the sales, I've personally been counting down for months. Already, I've explored the best clothing deals, checked in with our beauty team on the stellar beauty tools that are already reduced, and even started checking off my Christmas gifting list with the early savings. Now, Amazon has launched its epic Black Friday sale.

When is Black Friday 2024?

This year, Black Friday is on the 29th of November, but retailers have already begun to introduce offers, including Amazon.

What should I buy in the Amazon Black Friday sale?

As the home of trending beauty buys, seriously expensive-looking yet affordable fashion buys, a plethora of tech and so much more, Amazon is always a brand I consult when the deals roll in. With thousands of offers on Amazon alone, Black Friday is a time when you can easily pass hours just trying to find that one special sale piece, that's why our team is working hard to cut through the noise, bringing the best deals directly to you.

When does Black Friday 2024 end?

The sales will most likely come to an end at the end of day on Cyber Monday, the 2nd of December.

SHOP THE BEST AMAZON BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2024

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Clothing

Levi's Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle £109 £66 SHOP NOW Levi's iconic Ribcage jeans rarely go on sale.

The Drop The Drop Convertible Trench Coat by @takkunda £95 £66 SHOP NOW The detachable hem turns this long trench into a cool crop.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Yoga Leggings 25'' £31 £26 SHOP NOW Whether you're a workout enthusiast, love to lounge in leggings or simply want another layer to add insulation in the cooler days, you'll want to see this deal.

Hormtaer Hormtaer Women's Turtleneck Jumpers £26 £22 SHOP NOW There's something so elevated about the shade.

comefohome Comefohome Black Skirt £22 £14 SHOP NOW A sleek black skirt is undeniably versatile.

Orolay Long Trench Coat £86 £60 SHOP NOW Classic and chic.

Levi's Levi's 501 Crop Women's Jeans £92 £57 SHOP NOW Choose from a selection of washes and lengths.

Famulily Store Pyjama Set £26 £22 SHOP NOW Bring a put-together feel to cosy loungewear with a matching set.

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Accessories

The Drop The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag £30 £25 SHOP NOW A best-selling style.

Swarovski Emily Bracelet Brilliant White Crystals With Rhodium Plating £99 £51 SHOP NOW A touch of sparkle also makes for an excellent Christmas gift.

Vislivin Vislivin Full-Hand Womens Touch Screen Gloves Genuine Leather Gloves Warm Winter Texting Driving Glove Black-1 M £24 SHOP NOW The soft lining adds a cosy edge to this pair.

JW PEI Jw Pei Women's Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag - Brown £130 £104 SHOP NOW I gifted my sister this bag for her birthday, and can confirm its even more refined in person.

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Beauty

ghd Ghd Gold Professional Hair Straightener £189 £145 SHOP NOW The O.G straighteners our beauty editors adore.

Urban Decay Urban Decay Naked Palette Original Revival £55 £39 SHOP NOW From a subtle bronzed lid to a bold smoky eye, there's so much possibility with this palette.

Medik8 Medik8 Advanced Night Restore £59 £44 SHOP NOW There's plenty of Medik8 best-sellers to be found in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

TAN-LUXE Tan-Luxe the Glow Edit Limited Edition Gift Set £20 £17 SHOP NOW A gift from you to you.

Maybelline Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara £13 £6 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a mascara that comes with a mass of rave reviews, look no further.

Revlon Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser With Sectioning Comb Included (for Mid to Long Hair, One-Step Technology, 2-In-1 Styling Tool, Ionic & Ceramic Technology) Rvdr5222ukamz £50 £30 SHOP NOW Our editors have already put this beauty tool to the test.

COSRX Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence £24 £10 SHOP NOW The cold weather calls for serious hydration, and the COSRX essence is primed for the challenge.

Elizabeth Arden Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream £21 £13 SHOP NOW A do-it-all cream.

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Tech

Lumie Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150 £119 £86 SHOP NOW Make waking up on dark mornings easier with Lumie's light alarm clock.

Sage Sage - the Barista Express - Bean to Cup Coffee Machine £630 £449 SHOP NOW Whilst we're making mornings easier, it may be time to consider upgrading your morning coffee.

Sony Sony Wh-1000xm5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones £379 £247 SHOP NOW These have been on my wish list for months.

Fitbit Google Fitbit Charge 6 Activity Tracker With 6-Months Premium Membership Included £140 £99 SHOP NOW Upgrade your workout by tracking your stats with up to 7 days battery life.

Newbealer Newbealer Clothes Steamer, Portable Handheld Steamer for Clothes, 20s Fast Heat Up, 1200w 180ml Detachable Water Tank, Horizontal & Vertical Steaming for Home & Travel £49 £31 SHOP NOW Any fashion editor will tell you this is a staple.

Peloton Original Peloton Bike £1599 £1345 SHOP NOW Ready for excellent workouts from the comfort of your home? Our Editor-in-Chief has already purchased the Peloton bike.

NutriBullet Nutribullet 600 Series Starter Kit £60 £40 SHOP NOW For smoothies, soups and plenty more.

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Gifts

Kitsch Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase With Zipper, Softer Than Silk Pillowcase for Hair & Skin, Cooling Pillow Case, Satin Pillow Case Cover (standard/queen (1 Pack), Blush) £15 £12 SHOP NOW Choose from an array of colours and patterns.

Neom Neom- Perfect Night's Sleep Pillow Mist Spray £23 £18 SHOP NOW I'm a huge fan of Neom's soothing scents.

EverFoams Everfoams Women's Slippers £20 £17 SHOP NOW Everyone can appreciate a pair of cosy slippers.

Fosse Living Christmas Selection Strong Scented Wax Melts 16 Pack £11 SHOP NOW These also make for great stocking fillers.

FURTALK Cashmere Scarf Pashmina Shawl £14 £12 SHOP NOW I'm buying one for me and one to gift.