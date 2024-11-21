I Searched Through Thousands of Amazon Black Friday Deals—These 32 Are the Very Best

The countdown to Black Friday is officially upon us, and already there's a flurry of early deals launching each day. As someone who has snapped up some of my most worn items and treasured pieces during the sales, I've personally been counting down for months. Already, I've explored the best clothing deals, checked in with our beauty team on the stellar beauty tools that are already reduced, and even started checking off my Christmas gifting list with the early savings. Now, Amazon has launched its epic Black Friday sale.

When is Black Friday 2024?

This year, Black Friday is on the 29th of November, but retailers have already begun to introduce offers, including Amazon.

What should I buy in the Amazon Black Friday sale?

As the home of trending beauty buys, seriously expensive-looking yet affordable fashion buys, a plethora of tech and so much more, Amazon is always a brand I consult when the deals roll in. With thousands of offers on Amazon alone, Black Friday is a time when you can easily pass hours just trying to find that one special sale piece, that's why our team is working hard to cut through the noise, bringing the best deals directly to you.

When does Black Friday 2024 end?

The sales will most likely come to an end at the end of day on Cyber Monday, the 2nd of December.

SHOP THE BEST AMAZON BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2024

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Clothing

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle, Light Indigo Worn In, 23w / 27l
Levi's
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle

Levi's iconic Ribcage jeans rarely go on sale.

The Drop Convertible Trench Coat by @takkunda, Plum Perfect, S
The Drop
The Drop Convertible Trench Coat by @takkunda

The detachable hem turns this long trench into a cool crop.

Crz Yoga Women's Butterluxe Yoga Leggings 25'' - High Waisted Workout Gym Leggings Buttery Soft Yoga Pants Black 14
CRZ YOGA
Butterluxe Yoga Leggings 25''

Whether you're a workout enthusiast, love to lounge in leggings or simply want another layer to add insulation in the cooler days, you'll want to see this deal.

Hormtaer Women's Turtleneck Jumpers Casual Ladies Jumpers Sweaters Long Sleeve Pullover Loose Chunky Knitted Jumper Tops Cowl Neck Knitwear (grey, L)
Hormtaer
Hormtaer Women's Turtleneck Jumpers

There's something so elevated about the shade.

Comefohome Black Skirts for Women Uk High Hidden Elasticated Waist Satin Midi Ladies Summer Work Party Skirt S
comefohome
Comefohome Black Skirt

A sleek black skirt is undeniably versatile.

Orolay, Long Trench Coat
Orolay
Long Trench Coat

Classic and chic.

Levi's 501 Crop Women's Jeans, Medium Indigo Worn In, 28w / 28l
Levi's
Levi's 501 Crop Women's Jeans

Choose from a selection of washes and lengths.

amazon,

Famulily Store
Pyjama Set

Bring a put-together feel to cosy loungewear with a matching set.

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Accessories

The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag, Black, One Size
The Drop
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag

A best-selling style.

Swarovski Women's Emily Bracelet Brilliant White Crystals With Rhodium Plating From the Swarovski Emily Collection
Swarovski
Emily Bracelet Brilliant White Crystals With Rhodium Plating

A touch of sparkle also makes for an excellent Christmas gift.

Vislivin Full-Hand Womens Touch Screen Gloves Genuine Leather Gloves Warm Winter Texting Driving Glove Black-1 M
Vislivin
Vislivin Full-Hand Womens Touch Screen Gloves Genuine Leather Gloves Warm Winter Texting Driving Glove Black-1 M

The soft lining adds a cosy edge to this pair.

Jw Pei Women's Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag - Brown
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag - Brown

I gifted my sister this bag for her birthday, and can confirm its even more refined in person.

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Beauty

Ghd Gold Professional Hair Straightener

ghd
Ghd Gold Professional Hair Straightener

The O.G straighteners our beauty editors adore.

Urban Decay Naked Palette Original Revival
Urban Decay
Urban Decay Naked Palette Original Revival

From a subtle bronzed lid to a bold smoky eye, there's so much possibility with this palette.

Medik8 Advanced Night Restore - Rejuvenating Multi-Ceramide Night Cream - Moisturiser - Deeply Nourish and Visibly Firm Your Complexion While You Sleep - 50ml
Medik8
Medik8 Advanced Night Restore

There's plenty of Medik8 best-sellers to be found in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Tan-Luxe the Glow Edit Limited Edition Gift Set | Containing Travel Sized the Gradual Self-Tan Lotion, 100ml & the Face Mini Self-Tanning Drops in Shade Light/medium, 10ml
TAN-LUXE
Tan-Luxe the Glow Edit Limited Edition Gift Set

A gift from you to you.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, Volumising & Lengthening Mascara, Washable Flake-Free Formula Infused With Bamboo Extract & Fibres, 7 Ml, Shade: 01, Black
Maybelline
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

If you're looking for a mascara that comes with a mass of rave reviews, look no further.

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser With Sectioning Comb Included (for Mid to Long Hair, One-Step Technology, 2-In-1 Styling Tool, Ionic & Ceramic Technology) Rvdr5222ukamz
Revlon
Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser With Sectioning Comb Included (for Mid to Long Hair, One-Step Technology, 2-In-1 Styling Tool, Ionic & Ceramic Technology) Rvdr5222ukamz

Our editors have already put this beauty tool to the test.

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence 100ml, Skin Repair & Hydrating Serum, Snail Secretion Filtrate 96% & Hyaluronic Acid, Korean Skincare
COSRX
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

The cold weather calls for serious hydration, and the COSRX essence is primed for the challenge.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Nourishing Lip Balm Spf 20, Hickory, 14.8 Ml
Elizabeth Arden
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

A do-it-all cream.

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Tech

Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150 - Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock With 10 Sounds and Sleep Sunset, White
Lumie
Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150

Make waking up on dark mornings easier with Lumie's light alarm clock.

Sage - the Barista Express - Bean to Cup Coffee Machine With Grinder and Milk Frother, Black Truffle
Sage
Sage - the Barista Express - Bean to Cup Coffee Machine

Whilst we're making mornings easier, it may be time to consider upgrading your morning coffee.

Sony Wh-1000xm5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Bluetooth, Clear Call Quality, Hi-Res, Up to 30hr Battery Life, Quick Charge, Alexa & Google Assistant, Ios & Android - Black
Sony
Sony Wh-1000xm5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

These have been on my wish list for months.

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Activity Tracker With 6-Months Premium Membership Included, 7 Days Battery Life and Google Wallet and Google Maps, Obsidian / Black Aluminium
Fitbit
Google Fitbit Charge 6 Activity Tracker With 6-Months Premium Membership Included

Upgrade your workout by tracking your stats with up to 7 days battery life.

Newbealer Clothes Steamer, Portable Handheld Steamer for Clothes, 20s Fast Heat Up, 1200w 180ml Detachable Water Tank, Horizontal & Vertical Steaming for Home & Travel
Newbealer
Newbealer Clothes Steamer, Portable Handheld Steamer for Clothes, 20s Fast Heat Up, 1200w 180ml Detachable Water Tank, Horizontal & Vertical Steaming for Home & Travel

Any fashion editor will tell you this is a staple.

Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike With Immersive 22” Hd Touchscreen, Black
Peloton
Original Peloton Bike

Ready for excellent workouts from the comfort of your home? Our Editor-in-Chief has already purchased the Peloton bike.

Nutribullet 600 Series Starter Kit in Graphite With 700ml Cup - High Speed Nutrient Extractor & Powerful Blender - 600w - Blends Nuts, Ice & Frozen Fruit - Delicious & Nutritious Smoothies
NutriBullet
Nutribullet 600 Series Starter Kit

For smoothies, soups and plenty more.

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Gifts

Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase With Zipper, Softer Than Silk Pillowcase for Hair & Skin, Cooling Pillow Case, Satin Pillow Case Cover (standard/queen (1 Pack), Blush)
Kitsch
Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase With Zipper, Softer Than Silk Pillowcase for Hair & Skin, Cooling Pillow Case, Satin Pillow Case Cover (standard/queen (1 Pack), Blush)

Choose from an array of colours and patterns.

Neom- Perfect Night's Sleep Pillow Mist Spray, 30ml | English Lavender, Chamomile & Patchouli| Scent to Sleep
Neom
Neom- Perfect Night's Sleep Pillow Mist Spray

I'm a huge fan of Neom's soothing scents.

Everfoams Women's Slippers Cosy Fuzzy Faux Alpine Shearling House Shoes Ladies' Memory Foam Slip-Ons With Lightweight Non-Slip Sole Cream White, 5-6 Uk
EverFoams
Everfoams Women's Slippers

Everyone can appreciate a pair of cosy slippers.

Christmas Selection Strong Scented Wax Melts 16 Pack - the Gift for Every Occasion – Christmas Morning, Norwegian Spruce, Gingerbread Cookies and Winter Wonderland
Fosse Living
Christmas Selection Strong Scented Wax Melts 16 Pack

These also make for great stocking fillers.

Furtalk Womens Cashmere Scarf Pashmina Shawl and Wraps Large Scarf for Women Uk Winter Blanket Ladies Scarf Gifts
FURTALK
Cashmere Scarf Pashmina Shawl

I'm buying one for me and one to gift.

