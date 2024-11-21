I Searched Through Thousands of Amazon Black Friday Deals—These 32 Are the Very Best
The countdown to Black Friday is officially upon us, and already there's a flurry of early deals launching each day. As someone who has snapped up some of my most worn items and treasured pieces during the sales, I've personally been counting down for months. Already, I've explored the best clothing deals, checked in with our beauty team on the stellar beauty tools that are already reduced, and even started checking off my Christmas gifting list with the early savings. Now, Amazon has launched its epic Black Friday sale.
When is Black Friday 2024?
This year, Black Friday is on the 29th of November, but retailers have already begun to introduce offers, including Amazon.
What should I buy in the Amazon Black Friday sale?
As the home of trending beauty buys, seriously expensive-looking yet affordable fashion buys, a plethora of tech and so much more, Amazon is always a brand I consult when the deals roll in. With thousands of offers on Amazon alone, Black Friday is a time when you can easily pass hours just trying to find that one special sale piece, that's why our team is working hard to cut through the noise, bringing the best deals directly to you.
When does Black Friday 2024 end?
The sales will most likely come to an end at the end of day on Cyber Monday, the 2nd of December.
SHOP THE BEST AMAZON BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2024
- Levi's Ribcage Straight Jeans was £108 now £66
- Swarovski Emily Bracelet was £99 now £52
- GHD Gold Professional Hair Straightener was £189 now £145
- JW Pei Hana Medium Bag was £130 now £104
- Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150 was £119 now £86
Amazon Black Friday Deals: Clothing
The detachable hem turns this long trench into a cool crop.
Whether you're a workout enthusiast, love to lounge in leggings or simply want another layer to add insulation in the cooler days, you'll want to see this deal.
Amazon Black Friday Deals: Accessories
A touch of sparkle also makes for an excellent Christmas gift.
The soft lining adds a cosy edge to this pair.
I gifted my sister this bag for her birthday, and can confirm its even more refined in person.
Amazon Black Friday Deals: Beauty
From a subtle bronzed lid to a bold smoky eye, there's so much possibility with this palette.
There's plenty of Medik8 best-sellers to be found in the Amazon Black Friday sale.
If you're looking for a mascara that comes with a mass of rave reviews, look no further.
Our editors have already put this beauty tool to the test.
The cold weather calls for serious hydration, and the COSRX essence is primed for the challenge.
Amazon Black Friday Deals: Tech
Make waking up on dark mornings easier with Lumie's light alarm clock.
Whilst we're making mornings easier, it may be time to consider upgrading your morning coffee.
These have been on my wish list for months.
Upgrade your workout by tracking your stats with up to 7 days battery life.
Any fashion editor will tell you this is a staple.
Ready for excellent workouts from the comfort of your home? Our Editor-in-Chief has already purchased the Peloton bike.
Amazon Black Friday Deals: Gifts
Choose from an array of colours and patterns.
These also make for great stocking fillers.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
-
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Classic Jumper Fashion People Wear When They’re Bored of Cardigans
It's a classic for a reason.
By Natalie Munro
-
Everyone on the Internet Is Talking About "Glass Skin"—This is the Expert Guide on What It Is and How to Get It
It's time to get your glow on.
By Laura Pearson
-
From Boots to Heels—I Just Found So Many Great Shoes In the Cyber Monday Sales
UGG! Manolo! Adidas!
By Emily Dawes
-
The Anthropologie Black Friday Sale is Here—28 Pieces We're Adding to Basket Now
Fashion, footwear and furniture.
By Remy Farrell
-
I Just Built an Expensive-Looking Winter Wardrobe Out of Under-£100 Items
Minimalist buys from the Black Friday sales.
By Emily Dawes
-
Massimo Dutti's Black Friday Sale Is Coming—21 Highly Chic Pieces I've Saved for Later
We're talking up to 45% off, so who knows how long they'll last!
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
Our Editors Searched the Black Friday Sales—Here Are Our Dream Wish Lists
The very best bargains.
By Remy Farrell
-
Alexa, EmRata and Gigi Went to Mango and Came Away With This on-Sale Jacket
Great minds…
By Hannah Almassi
-
23 Luxury on-Sale Gifts (Bags! Scarves! Purses!) I'd Also Buy for Myself
Up to 50% off.
By Florrie Alexander
-
It Makes Sense to Buy Coats on Sale—26 Chic Styles on Offer Right Now
Just in time for the chill.
By Emily Dawes