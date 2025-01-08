Toteme! Celine! Jimmy Choo! 23 Designer Buys I Can't Believe Are On Sale Right Now

When it comes to putting together a truly great wardrobe, I'm an advocate of balance. Some pieces can be quickly snapped up from a high street store like a great white T-shirt or an affordable yet expensive-looking jacket. But if you're able to spend a bit more, there's success to be found in smart investment buys. And with the January sales underway, adding luxury pieces to our wardrobes is even easier right now.

After months of winter behind us already, and more to come until spring arrives, our wardrobes can feel a little stale and in need of a piece or two to breathe fresh life into our most reliable looks. This doesn't mean a sudden shift in our aesthetics with rogue purchases that don't suit, but keeping smart purchases front of mind that will compliment our outfit builds this season and for many to come. With 2025 underway, the January sales are in full swing and after a quick scroll I found that there are so many designer gems to be found, now with seriously good added discounts.

When it comes to sales, you might think that it's all out-of-season pieces that you'll have to wait months to wear. Lucky for us, there are so many winter heroes to be found right now, ready to jump immediately into our outfit builds. There's sleek outerwear from Toteme to Kassl, cosy knitwear in both playful patterns and refined shades, and easy accessories from footwear to handbags that seamlessly fall into the timeless category.

Keep scrolling to explore the very best new season luxury pieces I found in the January sales.

Shop the Best Luxury Buys in the January Sale

Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf Coat
Toteme
Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf Coat

I still can't believe this is in the sale.

houseofdagmar,

House of Dagmar
A-Lined Silk Skirt

Such a refined silhouette.

Uma Ballerinas - Aeyde
Aeyde
Uma Ballerinas

Yes, those iconic Aeyde flats are included in the sale.

Cashmere Wool Ski Zip-Up Cardigan
Jumper 1234
Cashmere Wool Ski Zip-Up Cardigan

The Nordic knitwear trend is one I can get behind.

Mica Frayed Paneled Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
SLVRLAKE
Mica Frayed Paneled Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Give your jeans collection a fresh 2025 update.

Small Tondo Hobo Shoulder Bag
Savette
Small Tondo Hobo Shoulder Bag

You'll treasure this sleek bag for years to come.

Original Below Rubber Coat
KASSL Editions
Original Below Rubber Coat

Ready your wardrobe for winter rain and spring showers now.

Wool and Cashmere Sweater
Vince
Wool and Cashmere Sweater

Cashmere is always a smart investment.

Silk Foulard Top | Cream
Róhe
Silk Foulard Top | Cream

I'm planning on wearing this sleek top for all my dinner dates.

Triomphe Black Oval Acetate Sunglasses
Celine
Triomphe Black Oval Acetate Sunglasses

These feature on every fashion person's wish list.

Trullem Wool Coat
By Malene Birger
Trullem Wool Coat

You'll want to wrap up in this coat every single winter.

Clovelly Tote
Mulberry
Clovelly Tote

I can't get this practical yet refined bag off my mind.

Draped Midi Dress
Alexander McQueen
Draped Midi Dress

The drape is oh so elegant.

Aceri Pinstriped Cotton, Cashmere and Silk-Blend Blazer
MAX MARA
Aceri Pinstriped Cotton, Cashmere and Silk-Blend Blazer

Bring a smart edge to all your looks from elevated tailoring to relaxed denim.

Cashmere-Lined Gloves
Salvatore Ferragamo
Cashmere-Lined Gloves

Take on the coolest winter days in style.

Reine Wool-Blend Top
Tove
Reine Wool-Blend Top

The shape of this knit is just so good.

Piscali Mid-Waist Trousers
By Malene Birger
Piscali Mid-Waist Trousers

I spent a long time scouring the By Malene Birger sale. Consider my basket full.

Diamond Tilda Loafer
Jimmy Choo
Diamond Tilda Loafer

Loafers are a timeless addition to any capsule wardrobe.

Jersey Maxi Dress
Toteme
Jersey Maxi Dress

Dress up or down with ease.

Fiamma Crossbody Bag (s)
Salvatore Ferragamo
Fiamma Crossbody Bag

A classic black bag will be a trusted companion for years to come.

Cropped Cotton and Wool Jacket
Frame
Cropped Cotton and Wool Jacket

Bring a polished edge to any look with this jacket.

+ Net Sustain Hilla Frayed Organic Denim Maxi Skirt
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain Hilla Frayed Organic Denim Maxi Skirt

A skirt you'll restyle for all seasons. Wear now with tights and boots, and sandals and a tank top come summer.

Wide Shaft Suede Knee-High Boots
Toteme
Wide Shaft Suede Knee-High Boots

Smooth, chic and a seriously versatile shade.

+ Net Sustain Piccolo Ubud One-Sleeve Feather-Trimmed Crepe Mini Dress
TALLER MARMO
+ Net Sustain Piccolo Ubud One-Sleeve Feather-Trimmed Crepe Mini Dress

You're destined to make an entrance with this dress.

Portofino 55 Mules - Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito Rossi
Portofino 55 Mules

Elevate any look with these elegant mules.

