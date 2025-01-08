Toteme! Celine! Jimmy Choo! 23 Designer Buys I Can't Believe Are On Sale Right Now

When it comes to putting together a truly great wardrobe, I'm an advocate of balance. Some pieces can be quickly snapped up from a high street store like a great white T-shirt or an affordable yet expensive-looking jacket. But if you're able to spend a bit more, there's success to be found in smart investment buys. And with the January sales underway, adding luxury pieces to our wardrobes is even easier right now.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

After months of winter behind us already, and more to come until spring arrives, our wardrobes can feel a little stale and in need of a piece or two to breathe fresh life into our most reliable looks. This doesn't mean a sudden shift in our aesthetics with rogue purchases that don't suit, but keeping smart purchases front of mind that will compliment our outfit builds this season and for many to come. With 2025 underway, the January sales are in full swing and after a quick scroll I found that there are so many designer gems to be found, now with seriously good added discounts.

When it comes to sales, you might think that it's all out-of-season pieces that you'll have to wait months to wear. Lucky for us, there are so many winter heroes to be found right now, ready to jump immediately into our outfit builds. There's sleek outerwear from Toteme to Kassl, cosy knitwear in both playful patterns and refined shades, and easy accessories from footwear to handbags that seamlessly fall into the timeless category.

Keep scrolling to explore the very best new season luxury pieces I found in the January sales.

Shop the Best Luxury Buys in the January Sale

Toteme Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf Coat £1030 £824 SHOP NOW I still can't believe this is in the sale.

House of Dagmar A-Lined Silk Skirt £530 £318 SHOP NOW Such a refined silhouette.

Aeyde Uma Ballerinas £280 £168 SHOP NOW Yes, those iconic Aeyde flats are included in the sale.

Jumper 1234 Cashmere Wool Ski Zip-Up Cardigan £212 SHOP NOW The Nordic knitwear trend is one I can get behind.

SLVRLAKE Mica Frayed Paneled Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £430 £301 SHOP NOW Give your jeans collection a fresh 2025 update.

Savette Small Tondo Hobo Shoulder Bag £1590 £1272 SHOP NOW You'll treasure this sleek bag for years to come.

KASSL Editions Original Below Rubber Coat £795 £636 SHOP NOW Ready your wardrobe for winter rain and spring showers now.

Vince Wool and Cashmere Sweater £490 £294 SHOP NOW Cashmere is always a smart investment.

Róhe Silk Foulard Top | Cream £460 £276 SHOP NOW I'm planning on wearing this sleek top for all my dinner dates.

Celine Triomphe Black Oval Acetate Sunglasses £400 £320 SHOP NOW These feature on every fashion person's wish list.

By Malene Birger Trullem Wool Coat £770 £462 SHOP NOW You'll want to wrap up in this coat every single winter.

Mulberry Clovelly Tote £1295 £905 SHOP NOW I can't get this practical yet refined bag off my mind.

Alexander McQueen Draped Midi Dress £2130 £1790 SHOP NOW The drape is oh so elegant.

MAX MARA Aceri Pinstriped Cotton, Cashmere and Silk-Blend Blazer £1140 £798 SHOP NOW Bring a smart edge to all your looks from elevated tailoring to relaxed denim.

Salvatore Ferragamo Cashmere-Lined Gloves £390 £273 SHOP NOW Take on the coolest winter days in style.

Tove Reine Wool-Blend Top £780 £546 SHOP NOW The shape of this knit is just so good.

By Malene Birger Piscali Mid-Waist Trousers £270 £162 SHOP NOW I spent a long time scouring the By Malene Birger sale. Consider my basket full.

Jimmy Choo Diamond Tilda Loafer £695 £347 SHOP NOW Loafers are a timeless addition to any capsule wardrobe.

Toteme Jersey Maxi Dress £370 £259 SHOP NOW Dress up or down with ease.

Salvatore Ferragamo Fiamma Crossbody Bag £2250 £1575 SHOP NOW A classic black bag will be a trusted companion for years to come.

Frame Cropped Cotton and Wool Jacket £560 £392 SHOP NOW Bring a polished edge to any look with this jacket.

AGOLDE + Net Sustain Hilla Frayed Organic Denim Maxi Skirt £300 £180 SHOP NOW A skirt you'll restyle for all seasons. Wear now with tights and boots, and sandals and a tank top come summer.

Toteme Wide Shaft Suede Knee-High Boots £860 £430 SHOP NOW Smooth, chic and a seriously versatile shade.

TALLER MARMO + Net Sustain Piccolo Ubud One-Sleeve Feather-Trimmed Crepe Mini Dress £1290 £774 SHOP NOW You're destined to make an entrance with this dress.

Gianvito Rossi Portofino 55 Mules £690 £414 SHOP NOW Elevate any look with these elegant mules.