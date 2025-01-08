Toteme! Celine! Jimmy Choo! 23 Designer Buys I Can't Believe Are On Sale Right Now
When it comes to putting together a truly great wardrobe, I'm an advocate of balance. Some pieces can be quickly snapped up from a high street store like a great white T-shirt or an affordable yet expensive-looking jacket. But if you're able to spend a bit more, there's success to be found in smart investment buys. And with the January sales underway, adding luxury pieces to our wardrobes is even easier right now.
After months of winter behind us already, and more to come until spring arrives, our wardrobes can feel a little stale and in need of a piece or two to breathe fresh life into our most reliable looks. This doesn't mean a sudden shift in our aesthetics with rogue purchases that don't suit, but keeping smart purchases front of mind that will compliment our outfit builds this season and for many to come. With 2025 underway, the January sales are in full swing and after a quick scroll I found that there are so many designer gems to be found, now with seriously good added discounts.
When it comes to sales, you might think that it's all out-of-season pieces that you'll have to wait months to wear. Lucky for us, there are so many winter heroes to be found right now, ready to jump immediately into our outfit builds. There's sleek outerwear from Toteme to Kassl, cosy knitwear in both playful patterns and refined shades, and easy accessories from footwear to handbags that seamlessly fall into the timeless category.
Keep scrolling to explore the very best new season luxury pieces I found in the January sales.
Shop the Best Luxury Buys in the January Sale
The Nordic knitwear trend is one I can get behind.
Give your jeans collection a fresh 2025 update.
Ready your wardrobe for winter rain and spring showers now.
Bring a smart edge to all your looks from elevated tailoring to relaxed denim.
I spent a long time scouring the By Malene Birger sale. Consider my basket full.
A classic black bag will be a trusted companion for years to come.
A skirt you'll restyle for all seasons. Wear now with tights and boots, and sandals and a tank top come summer.
You're destined to make an entrance with this dress.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
You Had Me at Cashmere Sale—30 of the Chicest Finds to Shop Before They Sell Out
You'll wear these forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Loyal Zara Shopper—Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Epic January Sale
Blazers, knit tops, kitten heels, and more.
By Judith Jones
-
Chloë Sevigny Is Already on Board With 2025's Coolest Jacket Trend
Who's buying one with me?
By Eliza Huber
-
Get a Head Start on the Top 2025 Trends With These Key Pieces From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
You'll actually wear these forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Is Almost Over—40 Luxe-Looking Items to Shop While You Still Can
Up to 60% off.
By Judith Jones
-
I'm Sale Shopping—Specifically These Items From COS, Nordstrom, Alex Mill, Vince, Ref, and A&F
These deals are amazing.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I Can't Get Over Nordstrom's Sale Department—Yes to These Sweaters and Shoes
Deals and steals galore.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
My Friend Wants New Expensive-Looking Items—I Sent Her These Under-$75 Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Finds
Really good finds.
By Copelyn Bengel