According to Nail Experts (and Celebs), This Will Be Autumn's Most Fashion-Forward Manicure

Maybe I'm wistful for the fake autumn we New Yorkers experienced last week (such a tease, that chill!), but I cannot stop thinking about autumn beauty trends—especially nails. The autumn energy is rife with new possibilities, paving the way for a reset in which bright, poolside hues make way for moodier tones and shades reminiscent of the blushing leaves. Switching up your nail look is arguably the easiest way to take part in buzzy beauty trends (it's way more low-lift compared to, say, a haircut or colour), so I've kept my ear to the ground to monitor any upcoming buzz on the New York event scene.

It turns out I had not one, not two, but three instances in which textured, 3D manicures popped up in conversation, so I suspect the look is on its way to becoming a big autumn trend. Ahead, discover how nail experts and celebrities have embraced this soon-to-be viral mani—and watch this space!

It all started with a conversation I had with Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton. The founder and CEO of Chillhouse and I were chatting about her newly launched Chill Stix (the chicest nail decals, BTW) when I asked her about what trends she expects will explode in popularity this autumn. "I think we're going to start seeing a lot of 3D effects," she tells me. "Creating new textures, layers, and all that fun stuff, for sure, but with a scaled-back colour approach."

Think neutral polishes paired with studding, rhinestones, raised swirls, and metallics (basically, anything you can feel). Textured nails ebb and flow in terms of trending looks (we saw them pop up in the spring , too), but the juxtaposition of a neutral, almost muted, polish feels fresh. For autumn, it seems we're letting the decals shine.

A couple of days later, I headed to a dinner hosted by Kiss to celebrate its new, limited-edition press-ons collaboration with designer Prabal Gurung. I expected these runway-inspired designs to be cutting-edge and very fashion-forward (Gurung is known for his unique, modern luxury glamour, after all), and the collab did not disappoint. Each set reflects the hottest nail trends poised to dominate autumn: magnetic finishes, unique French accents, and—you guessed it!—3D elements set against a neutral, light-pink polish.

When I have not one, but two tastemakers in totally different settings predicting a certain aesthetic, I'm inclined to call it a capital T trend. Now, when celebrities start to take part, then I know the look has legs. Enter Kylie Jenner! She recently debuted a 3D gemstone manicure, courtesy of celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt , which featured multicoloured rhinestones and sheer pink polish.

It's festive yet elegant, and it's pretty simple to re-create at home. (I bet these nostalgic stick-on jewels will work!) It seems that Khloé Kardashian has also hopped on the textured mani train, as Ganzorigt created a practically identical look for the reality star just a few days later.

So, let's review: We have a nail expert, a fashion designer, and two iconic, trend-setting celebs (plus their nail artist) backing the 3D manicure. According to beauty editor math, that means we definitely have a autumn trend on our hands. I suggest shopping all the products Ganzorigt, Gurung, and Ramirez-Fulton recommend below, so you can create your own textured nail moment, stat.

Shop 3D Manicure Essentials:

Le Mini Macaron Flower Power! Mini Nail Stickers £5 SHOP NOW Le Mini Macaron's new sticker decals provide instant nail art.

OPI Opi Nail Lacquer 15ml - Bubble Bath £16 SHOP NOW The base of Kardashian's 3D manicure is OPI's Bubble Bath.

KISS Majestic High-End Manicure Kit, Sparkle, Long Length Coffin Premium Fake Nails, Includes Nail Glue, Adhesive Tabs, File, Prep Pad, and 30 False Nails £14 SHOP NOW These 3D nails appear dipped in jewels. So luxe!

DMQ French Press on Nails £7 SHOP NOW The bows are so cute!

OPI Bare My Soul Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW Ganzorigt then layered the polish with one coat of Bare My Soul before popping on the rhinestones.

Sun&Beam Nails Handmade Press £15 SHOP NOW So so elegant.

Essie Glowing My Way Glow-Enhancing Nail Perfector Polish £9 SHOP NOW Here's a sheer pink polish I personally love. I can't get enough jelly finishes!

Buylorco 3120pcs Self-Adhesive Rhinestone Stickers £7 SHOP NOW Aren't these stick-ons so nostalgic? They remind me of the ones I used to beg my mom for at the dollar store.

Siqian Pearl Stickers, 2pcs Flat Back Face Pearl Mixed Size Hair Pearls Stick on Pearl Self-Adhesive Back Nail Pearl Sticker Sheets for Face Makeup Nail Art Diy Cell Phone Scrapbooking Embellishments £3 SHOP NOW Get yourself a set of pearl nail decals, and you'll instantly upgrade your at-home manis.