Editors Agree—This Is the Chicest Pedicure Colour to Take You From Summer to Autumn

As we come towards the end of the summer season, you might be wondering what pedicure colour to go for next. While we're currently going through a heatwave in the UK, our minds are also firmly in the new season ahead as we prepare our wardrobes for autumn. Which poses the question: what pedicure colour should I choose right now? Our editors agree—if there's one pedicure colour that is the perfect transitional pedicure colour shade, it's black cherry.
What Is a Black Cherry Pedicure?
A black cherry pedicure is a deep, dark red nail polish colour that resembles the glossy richness of a freshly-picked black cherry. Like a burgundy pedicure or all red pedicure colours, this colour is not only timeless, but it also works across seasons, from summer to autumn. If you have pedicure colour indecision in the salon, then this is a colour you won't regret come September. It looks just as good now with summer sandals, while easily transitioning you into autumn and beyond. I've saved some of my favourite black cherry pedis that have been on my feeds, as well as the best nail polishes to get the look at home.
Black Cherry Pedicure Ideas
There's something so chic about an ultra-glossy black cherry pedicure.
A black cherry colour on your toes will go with any outfit and shoe pairing.
Note how glossy and expensive-looking this pedicure colour is—make sure you pair it with a top coat for extra polish.
Black cherry is a shade that looks good on anyone and instantly makes your feet look elevated.
I love the brown undertone to this dark cherry pedicure, which makes it look even more rich and glossy.
Shop Black Cherry Nail Polishes
H&M
Nail Polish in Bordeaux
H&M's nail polishes are brilliant and won't break the bank.
CHANEL
Le Vernis in Rouge Noir
Chanel's Rouge Noir nail polish is perhaps the most iconic dark red polish of all time—and it looks so luxe on your toes.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Black Cherry Chutney
OPI's Black Cherry Chutney has a subtle hint of shimmer while painting your toes with a rich, dark cherry hue.
Essie
Nail Polish in Shearling Darling
I love Essie's nail formulas, so I'll be picking up this shade to paint my toes with for autumn and beyond.
Beauty Pie
Wondercolour Nail Polish in Black Cherry Bomb
This almost-black dark cherry polish looks so luxurious painted on your toes.
