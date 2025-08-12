Editors Agree—This Is the Chicest Pedicure Colour to Take You From Summer to Autumn

Black cherry pedicures are dominating our feeds right now. Here's why it's the chicest pedicure colour for transitioning from summer to autumn.

A collage of black cherry pedicure looks on three sets of feet
(Image credit: @millymason_, @imarninails, @bombshellnailslondon)
As we come towards the end of the summer season, you might be wondering what pedicure colour to go for next. While we're currently going through a heatwave in the UK, our minds are also firmly in the new season ahead as we prepare our wardrobes for autumn. Which poses the question: what pedicure colour should I choose right now? Our editors agree—if there's one pedicure colour that is the perfect transitional pedicure colour shade, it's black cherry.

What Is a Black Cherry Pedicure?

A photo of feet with a dark red cherry pedicure and golden anklets on both ankles

(Image credit: @imarninails)

A black cherry pedicure is a deep, dark red nail polish colour that resembles the glossy richness of a freshly-picked black cherry. Like a burgundy pedicure or all red pedicure colours, this colour is not only timeless, but it also works across seasons, from summer to autumn. If you have pedicure colour indecision in the salon, then this is a colour you won't regret come September. It looks just as good now with summer sandals, while easily transitioning you into autumn and beyond. I've saved some of my favourite black cherry pedis that have been on my feeds, as well as the best nail polishes to get the look at home.

Black Cherry Pedicure Ideas

A photo of two feet, one wearing a red ballet flat, the other is bare with a dark red cherry pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

There's something so chic about an ultra-glossy black cherry pedicure.

A selfie of Monikh's outfit, showing her wearing black flip flops with a dark red cherry pedicure

(Image credit: @monikh)

A black cherry colour on your toes will go with any outfit and shoe pairing.

A close up of toes that are painted with a dark red cherry pedicure nail polish

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

Note how glossy and expensive-looking this pedicure colour is—make sure you pair it with a top coat for extra polish.

A close up of feet wearing grey flip flops and the toes painted with a dark red cherry pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Black cherry is a shade that looks good on anyone and instantly makes your feet look elevated.

A close up picture of feet peeking out from long black trousers, and the toes painted with dark red cherry pedicure colour

(Image credit: @millymason_)

I love the brown undertone to this dark cherry pedicure, which makes it look even more rich and glossy.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

