The Glass French Manicure Is Making Moves to Become the Most Elegant Nail Trend of All Time

Glass skin, glass hair... it seems that the world can't get enough of these glowy, glossy beauty looks, so it's no surprise that this high-shine finish is making its way into the world of nail trends, too. We've seen chrome nails and milky iridescent nails making waves this season, but I've spotted another summer nail trend gaining traction, and I think it might just be the best one yet. Let me introduce you to the "glass French manicure".
It seems that two of my favourite nail trends have come together to create the chicest mani of all time. Combining a classic French tip with a mirror-like top coat, the glass French manicure makes your nails look impossibly glowy and put together.
Below, I've rounded up some of the most elegant glass French manicures out there, so sit back, have a scroll and make sure to have your nail salon's number at the ready...
Glass French Manicure Inspiration
A micro French tip, a short nail shape and a glossy top coat? This is the manicure of all manicures.
If you can see your reflection in your nails then you're definitely doing the trend right.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.