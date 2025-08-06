The Glass French Manicure Is Making Moves to Become the Most Elegant Nail Trend of All Time

Combining a classic French tip with a super high-shine finish, this nail look is not to be missed.

A collage of glass French manicures
(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland, @corrinnabianca)
Glass skin, glass hair... it seems that the world can't get enough of these glowy, glossy beauty looks, so it's no surprise that this high-shine finish is making its way into the world of nail trends, too. We've seen chrome nails and milky iridescent nails making waves this season, but I've spotted another summer nail trend gaining traction, and I think it might just be the best one yet. Let me introduce you to the "glass French manicure".

It seems that two of my favourite nail trends have come together to create the chicest mani of all time. Combining a classic French tip with a mirror-like top coat, the glass French manicure makes your nails look impossibly glowy and put together.

Below, I've rounded up some of the most elegant glass French manicures out there, so sit back, have a scroll and make sure to have your nail salon's number at the ready...

Glass French Manicure Inspiration

A short, square, super glossy French manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

A micro French tip, a short nail shape and a glossy top coat? This is the manicure of all manicures.

A short, square glass French mani

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

If you can see your reflection in your nails then you're definitely doing the trend right.

A pink, super glossy French manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

This sheer pink nail polish enhances the glass-like shine even more.

A slightly rounded glass French manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Just obsessed.

A pink, glass French manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

No matter how subtle your French tip, a high-shine top coat is bound to make it pop.

A short, glass-like French manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

I'm taking this picture to the salon.

A short, square, glass-like French manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Look at that shine!

A short, rounded glass-like French manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Short and square is always a good idea.

Best Products for a Glass French Manicure

Opi Mirror Shine Top Coat 15ml
OPI
Mirror Shine Top Coat

A high-shine top coat is key to getting that glass-like effect, and this OPI Mirror Shine formula always delivers.

Pure Gloss Top Coat
H&M
Pure Gloss Top Coat

This affordable top coat from H&M is also great for a super shiny finish.

Essie Nail Polish - 1 Blanc 13.5ml
Essie
Nail Polish in 1 Blanc

The perfect white polish for a French tip.

Nailberry Elegance Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Elegance Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

I recommending opting for a glossy pink base to help get the glass French mani look at home.

Nails Inc. Mani Marker White 3ml
Nails Inc.
Mani Marker White

This mani marker is ideal if you find French tips a little difficult to paint on.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

