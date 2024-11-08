6 Winter Outfits That Are Guaranteed to Make You Look Rich
If there's one thing I've always been drawn to, it's a designer wardrobe. From the classic silhouettes of Saint Laurent blazers to Max Mara's buttery-soft camel coats from Max Mara, I admit I have a soft spot for luxury fashion.
But let's face it: whilst I might have an appetite for a wardrobe that looks straight out of a Paris showroom, my budget doesn't always stretch that far. Thankfully, having an eye for the finer things doesn't have to mean spending a fortune. In fact, curating an expensive-looking wardrobe is as much about knowing where to look as it is knowing what to buy. These days, high-street brands are dialled into the quiet-luxury trend, creating pieces that not only look but also feel incredibly high-end.
There's something especially satisfying about finding a piece that has all the hallmarks of designer but at a fraction of the price. A few favourites in my wardrobe (and amongst the Who What Wear UK team) include structured blazers from Mango, elegant loafers from Arket, and COS knits that look triple the price. The high-street has seriously upped its game, offering luxurious fabrics, thoughtful cuts and timeless designs that let us channel that impossibly chic aesthetic. And believe me—if it's good enough to make it into the wardrobes of our editors, it's worth a look.
What makes these pieces work isn't just how they look but how they feel and fit. A rich-looking outfit is more than just label-driven; it's about finding pieces with elegance and sophistication. Neutral tones, tailored silhouettes, quality fabrics and subtle, refined details are key elements to create a luxe vibe. Trust me: I've worked with many stylists over my years as a fashion editor, and they'd all agree. Most importantly though, when you feel at ease in what you're wearing, that confidence naturally shines through and elevates your look.
But if you're looking for specifics, below, I've curated six chic outfits that capture this vibe perfectly—all with pieces from our favourite high-street brands. Each look channels that high-end appeal with accessible pieces that will blend effortlessly into any wardrobe. Whether you're after the perfect cool-girl trench coat or a pair of wide-leg trousers that scream quiet luxury, these ensembles will make you look like you've just stepped off a jet from the Riviera.
Shop Outfits to Make You Look Rich:
1. OVERSIZED TRENCH + CASHMERE KNIT + WHITE TRAINERS
Style Notes: A subtly oversized trench is a quintessential rich-looking piece—it's classic, tailored and drenched in old-money chic. Paired with a cashmere (or soft wool) knit, this laid-back outfit is quietly elevated, whilst white trainers keep it contemporary and fresh.
With its long length and shoulder pads, this trench looks far pricier than it is.
If you can stretch to it, a cashmere crew neck is worth the investment and will last you years.
2. BROWN COAT + BLACK DRESS + BLACK LOAFERS + BROWN BAG
Style Notes: Brown and black is an understatedly sophisticated colour combination, despite the age-old fashion "rule." A long brown coat layered over a simple black dress creates a minimal yet refined look, whilst black loafers and a matching brown bag bring a subtle contrast any fashion person would commend you for.
This coat's rich hue and tailored cut will elevate anything you wear it over.
This slouchy suede bag is as luxe-looking as it is practical.
3. SCARF COAT + BAGGY JEANS + SUEDE TOTE
Style Notes: The scarf coat is a trend worth investing in—it's both unique and supremely stylish. Paired with relaxed, baggy jeans and a suede tote, this outfit strikes the perfect balance between trending and classic style.
Toteme's original scarf coat is iconic, but this Mango version is equally chic.
Relaxed yet flattering, these jeans give a casual, cool vibe.
Investing in a good suede tote is a great way to add a staple in your roaster for seasons to come.
4. WOOL BLAZER + STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS + FRINGE SCARF + ANKLE BOOTS
Style Notes: A wool blazer with straight-leg jeans is a fashion-editor favourite combo. Add a fringed scarf and ankle boots, and this look becomes a polished, "rich-looking" ensemble that will make you feel as high-end as it looks.
The sharp tailoring gives this M&S blazer a luxe feel.
Sleek and stylish, these boots work with both casual and dressed-up looks.
5. OVERSIZED JUMPER + WIDE-LEG TROUSERS + WHITE LOAFERS
Style Notes: An oversized jumper with wide-leg trousers exudes effortless elegance. White loafers are the perfect finishing touch, adding a sleek point of difference to this otherwise casual look.
In my opinion, this is the best jumper on the high street this season.
These trousers have a tailored yet relaxed silhouette that's both modern and chic.
Comfortable and stylish, these will add an unexpected twist to any winter outfit.
6. SUEDE JACKET + KNITTED SKIRT + BLACK PUMPS
Style Notes: This look combines textures for an outfit that feels luxe without going over the top. The suede jacket adds warmth and richness, the knitted skirt keeps it cosy and black pumps bring a hint of elegance.
This jacket has an air of quiet luxury with its soft texture and classic cut. Plus, the shearling will keep you snuggly.
A sophisticated skirt to balance the ruggedness of the suede jacket.
Humaa is the Junior Branded Content Editor at Who What Wear UK, where her expertise lies in paid for and affiliate stories for beauty and fashion brands. Humaa has a BA Hons degree in English literature and previously held editor roles at British Vogue and Marie Claire US. Most recently she moved over from the Who What Wear US Branded Content team to join the UK title to help build out the team on home ground. She is a September baby and though does not believe in astrology, cannot deny that she is a Virgo through and through. When she's not trying to poke a hole through her credit card on a daily basis, because of her job writing many, many shopping stories, you can find her making her way through her Kindle Unlimited TBR list–spoiler: it's a long one. Follow her on Instagram at @Humaa.Hussain
-
So Many of My Favorite Outfits Right Now Include This Flat Shoe Style
I guess it's a sign to buy a pair.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Styled 5 Chic Outfits for Under $375 From Nordstrom's Winter Collection
Easy and elevated looks.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Law Roach's World: His New Book, Bag of Choice, and What He Grabs on a Target Run
"[Styling] has made my world so much bigger."
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
6 French Women I Repeatedly Get Chic Outfit Ideas From
They never let me down.
By Allyson Payer
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore Her Favorite Casual Outfit Trend After Announcing Her Second Pregnancy
It's a good one.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm Obsessed With Loafers—5 Outfits I'll Be Re-Creating With the Preppy Shoes
Loafer looks ahead.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
I Need Some Fresh Office Outfit Ideas—5 Looks That Have My Attention
Clocking in.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
10 Celebrity Jeans Outfits That Just Stopped Me in My Tracks
These are gold.
By Allyson Payer