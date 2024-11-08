6 Winter Outfits That Are Guaranteed to Make You Look Rich

If there's one thing I've always been drawn to, it's a designer wardrobe. From the classic silhouettes of Saint Laurent blazers to Max Mara's buttery-soft camel coats from Max Mara, I admit I have a soft spot for luxury fashion.

But let's face it: whilst I might have an appetite for a wardrobe that looks straight out of a Paris showroom, my budget doesn't always stretch that far. Thankfully, having an eye for the finer things doesn't have to mean spending a fortune. In fact, curating an expensive-looking wardrobe is as much about knowing where to look as it is knowing what to buy. These days, high-street brands are dialled into the quiet-luxury trend, creating pieces that not only look but also feel incredibly high-end.

There's something especially satisfying about finding a piece that has all the hallmarks of designer but at a fraction of the price. A few favourites in my wardrobe (and amongst the Who What Wear UK team) include structured blazers from Mango, elegant loafers from Arket, and COS knits that look triple the price. The high-street has seriously upped its game, offering luxurious fabrics, thoughtful cuts and timeless designs that let us channel that impossibly chic aesthetic. And believe me—if it's good enough to make it into the wardrobes of our editors, it's worth a look.

What makes these pieces work isn't just how they look but how they feel and fit. A rich-looking outfit is more than just label-driven; it's about finding pieces with elegance and sophistication. Neutral tones, tailored silhouettes, quality fabrics and subtle, refined details are key elements to create a luxe vibe. Trust me: I've worked with many stylists over my years as a fashion editor, and they'd all agree. Most importantly though, when you feel at ease in what you're wearing, that confidence naturally shines through and elevates your look.

But if you're looking for specifics, below, I've curated six chic outfits that capture this vibe perfectly—all with pieces from our favourite high-street brands. Each look channels that high-end appeal with accessible pieces that will blend effortlessly into any wardrobe. Whether you're after the perfect cool-girl trench coat or a pair of wide-leg trousers that scream quiet luxury, these ensembles will make you look like you've just stepped off a jet from the Riviera.

Shop Outfits to Make You Look Rich:

1. OVERSIZED TRENCH + CASHMERE KNIT + WHITE TRAINERS

Style Notes: A subtly oversized trench is a quintessential rich-looking piece—it's classic, tailored and drenched in old-money chic. Paired with a cashmere (or soft wool) knit, this laid-back outfit is quietly elevated, whilst white trainers keep it contemporary and fresh.

H&M Shoulder-Pad Trench Coat £40 SHOP NOW With its long length and shoulder pads, this trench looks far pricier than it is.

Autograph Pure Cashmere Textured Crew Neck Jumper in Bright Green £89 SHOP NOW If you can stretch to it, a cashmere crew neck is worth the investment and will last you years.

VEJA V-90 Leather Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW Clean and classic, these trainers balance comfort and style.

2. BROWN COAT + BLACK DRESS + BLACK LOAFERS + BROWN BAG

Style Notes: Brown and black is an understatedly sophisticated colour combination, despite the age-old fashion "rule." A long brown coat layered over a simple black dress creates a minimal yet refined look, whilst black loafers and a matching brown bag bring a subtle contrast any fashion person would commend you for.

MANGO Virgin Wool Coat With Pockets £180 SHOP NOW This coat's rich hue and tailored cut will elevate anything you wear it over.

ZARA Soft Belted Dress in Black £26 SHOP NOW The perfect base.

COS Leather Loafers in Black £115 SHOP NOW Polished and versatile, these loafers add a classic touch.

Autograph Suede Tote Bag £130 SHOP NOW This slouchy suede bag is as luxe-looking as it is practical.

3. SCARF COAT + BAGGY JEANS + SUEDE TOTE

Style Notes: The scarf coat is a trend worth investing in—it's both unique and supremely stylish. Paired with relaxed, baggy jeans and a suede tote, this outfit strikes the perfect balance between trending and classic style.

MANGO Knitted Coat With Detachable Scarf in Ecru £90 SHOP NOW Toteme's original scarf coat is iconic, but this Mango version is equally chic.

Weekday Astro Loose Baggy Jeans in Seventeen Blue £50 SHOP NOW Relaxed yet flattering, these jeans give a casual, cool vibe.

Jigsaw Heckfield Suede Tote Bag in Brown £195 SHOP NOW Investing in a good suede tote is a great way to add a staple in your roaster for seasons to come.

4. WOOL BLAZER + STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS + FRINGE SCARF + ANKLE BOOTS

Style Notes: A wool blazer with straight-leg jeans is a fashion-editor favourite combo. Add a fringed scarf and ankle boots, and this look becomes a polished, "rich-looking" ensemble that will make you feel as high-end as it looks.

M&S Collection Textured Blazer Coat With Wool £79 SHOP NOW The sharp tailoring gives this M&S blazer a luxe feel.

H&M Straight High Jeans in Denim Blue £38 SHOP NOW A classic jean that will pair well with virtually everything.

H&M Scarf in Cream £13 SHOP NOW The fringe detail adds a playful touch to this elegant and versatile scarf.

MANGO Block-Heel Suede Ankle Boots £80 SHOP NOW Sleek and stylish, these boots work with both casual and dressed-up looks.

5. OVERSIZED JUMPER + WIDE-LEG TROUSERS + WHITE LOAFERS

Style Notes: An oversized jumper with wide-leg trousers exudes effortless elegance. White loafers are the perfect finishing touch, adding a sleek point of difference to this otherwise casual look.

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper in Light Grey £87 SHOP NOW In my opinion, this is the best jumper on the high street this season.

COS Relaxed Tailored Wide-Leg Trousers in Black £95 SHOP NOW These trousers have a tailored yet relaxed silhouette that's both modern and chic.

MANGO Leather Loafers in Ecru £90 SHOP NOW Comfortable and stylish, these will add an unexpected twist to any winter outfit.

6. SUEDE JACKET + KNITTED SKIRT + BLACK PUMPS

Style Notes: This look combines textures for an outfit that feels luxe without going over the top. The suede jacket adds warmth and richness, the knitted skirt keeps it cosy and black pumps bring a hint of elegance.

MANGO Jacket With Shearling-Effect Lining in Brown £110 SHOP NOW This jacket has an air of quiet luxury with its soft texture and classic cut. Plus, the shearling will keep you snuggly.

ZARA Soft Voluminous Midi Skirt in Mid-Camel £20 SHOP NOW A sophisticated skirt to balance the ruggedness of the suede jacket.