I Just Tried The High Street Scarf Coat That's Cosy, Elegant and Comes in Winter's Trending Colour

The drop in temperatures has officially declared the arrival of winter. In response, I instantly dug out my warmest cashmere offerings, light merino layers and started my search for a winter coat that will go the distance. As a more discerning shopper, any time a new piece joins my capsule wardrobe I tend to have a particular criteria that each piece must meet to make it worthwhile to spend the money on, as well as make space in my wardrobe for.

In finding a great winter coat I wanted something warm yet elegant, a silhouette that can go from day to night and this year I wanted something other than black to make the most of a coat covering up the majority of my outfit. It's a lot to ask, I know, but on a stroll through the high street I found a coat that hit every mark, and it comes from Mango.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

As soon as I entered the shop, this coat caught my eye. First, it was the burgundy shade that consistently returns in the autumn and winter months as one of the most expensive-looking hues. Alongside, the scarf detail instantly piqued my interest. Scarf coats are not only a practical combination for the colder months but also a stylish hybrid that fashion people have come to adore thanks to the undeniable elegance they create.

I always find that Mango's pieces fit true to size, and this coat is no different. The silhouette is relaxed and slightly oversized, ready to be layered up with knits for the coldest days. At 5'2" finding a coat that isn't too long can be a task in itself, but this hit me at mid-ankle as opposed to draping on the floor, and even taller shoppers will find it hits perfectly at knee-length.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Compared to many high street offerings this is a higher price point at £230, but when you consider that the timeless appeal means you'll call upon the style for years to come, it's a smart investment for long-term wear. There's also a consideration to the design that makes it worthy of a higher price point. For example, the cuffs have button details to adjust the wear to a fitted cuff or wear loose. The scarf is detachable, offering a sleek collarless style for the cooler spring and autumn days as well as a winter-ready piece when the scarf is kept in place. Whilst I styled mine with a simple jeans and t-shirt combo, this is the kind of coat that will rise to all occasions be it a day in the office, a weekend stroll or an elegant evening affair.

Keep scrolling to shop the Mango scarf coat I tried on and more scarf coats I really rate.

SHOP THE MANGO SCARF COAT

MANGO Wool Coat With Detachable Scarf £230 SHOP NOW I tried the size small.

Shop More Scarf Coats I Really Rate

Toteme Embroidered Scarf Coat Camel £1030 SHOP NOW Toteme led the way in making the scarf coat a fashion person favourite.

SEA Viv Scarf-Detailed Belted Wool Coat £1266 SHOP NOW Unlike long draping scarf details, SEA has a new take with a triangle scarf shape.

John Lewis Scarf Coat £179 SHOP NOW Also available in black and khaki.

COS Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat £300 SHOP NOW Chic and cool is a hard balance, but COS makes it look easy.

SANDRO Integrated-Scarf Relaxed-Fit Wool Coat £659 SHOP NOW Deep brown shades always pique my interest.

River Island Khaki Premium Wool Blend Scarf Coat £149 SHOP NOW Khaki is just as versatile as classic neutrals.

Massimo Dutti Wool Blend Coat With Scarf £369 SHOP NOW I'm so surprised that this is still in stock.

Loro Piana Gladwin Scarf-Detail Cashmere Coat £6815 SHOP NOW Loro Piana brings a luxurious edge with sumptuous cashmere.