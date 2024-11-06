I Just Tried The High Street Scarf Coat That's Cosy, Elegant and Comes in Winter's Trending Colour
The drop in temperatures has officially declared the arrival of winter. In response, I instantly dug out my warmest cashmere offerings, light merino layers and started my search for a winter coat that will go the distance. As a more discerning shopper, any time a new piece joins my capsule wardrobe I tend to have a particular criteria that each piece must meet to make it worthwhile to spend the money on, as well as make space in my wardrobe for.
In finding a great winter coat I wanted something warm yet elegant, a silhouette that can go from day to night and this year I wanted something other than black to make the most of a coat covering up the majority of my outfit. It's a lot to ask, I know, but on a stroll through the high street I found a coat that hit every mark, and it comes from Mango.
As soon as I entered the shop, this coat caught my eye. First, it was the burgundy shade that consistently returns in the autumn and winter months as one of the most expensive-looking hues. Alongside, the scarf detail instantly piqued my interest. Scarf coats are not only a practical combination for the colder months but also a stylish hybrid that fashion people have come to adore thanks to the undeniable elegance they create.
I always find that Mango's pieces fit true to size, and this coat is no different. The silhouette is relaxed and slightly oversized, ready to be layered up with knits for the coldest days. At 5'2" finding a coat that isn't too long can be a task in itself, but this hit me at mid-ankle as opposed to draping on the floor, and even taller shoppers will find it hits perfectly at knee-length.
Compared to many high street offerings this is a higher price point at £230, but when you consider that the timeless appeal means you'll call upon the style for years to come, it's a smart investment for long-term wear. There's also a consideration to the design that makes it worthy of a higher price point. For example, the cuffs have button details to adjust the wear to a fitted cuff or wear loose. The scarf is detachable, offering a sleek collarless style for the cooler spring and autumn days as well as a winter-ready piece when the scarf is kept in place. Whilst I styled mine with a simple jeans and t-shirt combo, this is the kind of coat that will rise to all occasions be it a day in the office, a weekend stroll or an elegant evening affair.
Keep scrolling to shop the Mango scarf coat I tried on and more scarf coats I really rate.
SHOP THE MANGO SCARF COAT
Shop More Scarf Coats I Really Rate
Toteme led the way in making the scarf coat a fashion person favourite.
Unlike long draping scarf details, SEA has a new take with a triangle scarf shape.
Loro Piana brings a luxurious edge with sumptuous cashmere.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
It Won't Be Long Before Fashion People Are All Over This One Winter Coat Style
Cozy, chic, and classic.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
My Friend Wants a Chic Wardrobe—I Sent Her These Early Black Friday Fashion Deals
Discounted gems from Nordstrom, Zara, J.Crew, and more.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These 25 Incredibly Chic Sale Picks From Revolve Scream Fashion Person
These cool-girl picks are bound to sell out fast.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Just Found Every Top Outerwear Trend at & Other Stories, From Capes to Sporty Jackets
Bundle up in these styles.
By Lauren Adhav
-
30 Fall Coats That Are So Chic the Rest of Your Outfit Won't Even Matter
Stylish statement-makers.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Beautiful Coats Are My Love Language—This Elegant Style Is Already in My Cart
Elevate your outfit in an instant.
By Judith Jones
-
The 7 Coat Trends Set to Rule the Rest of 2024
Now would be a good time to take notes.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
The Philo-Fused Outerwear Trend That's Set to Define Fall 2024
In Phoebe we trust.
By Eliza Huber