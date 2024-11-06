I Just Tried The High Street Scarf Coat That's Cosy, Elegant and Comes in Winter's Trending Colour

The drop in temperatures has officially declared the arrival of winter. In response, I instantly dug out my warmest cashmere offerings, light merino layers and started my search for a winter coat that will go the distance. As a more discerning shopper, any time a new piece joins my capsule wardrobe I tend to have a particular criteria that each piece must meet to make it worthwhile to spend the money on, as well as make space in my wardrobe for.

In finding a great winter coat I wanted something warm yet elegant, a silhouette that can go from day to night and this year I wanted something other than black to make the most of a coat covering up the majority of my outfit. It's a lot to ask, I know, but on a stroll through the high street I found a coat that hit every mark, and it comes from Mango.

Woman wears burgundy scarf coat

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

As soon as I entered the shop, this coat caught my eye. First, it was the burgundy shade that consistently returns in the autumn and winter months as one of the most expensive-looking hues. Alongside, the scarf detail instantly piqued my interest. Scarf coats are not only a practical combination for the colder months but also a stylish hybrid that fashion people have come to adore thanks to the undeniable elegance they create.

I always find that Mango's pieces fit true to size, and this coat is no different. The silhouette is relaxed and slightly oversized, ready to be layered up with knits for the coldest days. At 5'2" finding a coat that isn't too long can be a task in itself, but this hit me at mid-ankle as opposed to draping on the floor, and even taller shoppers will find it hits perfectly at knee-length.

Woman wears burgundy coat

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Compared to many high street offerings this is a higher price point at £230, but when you consider that the timeless appeal means you'll call upon the style for years to come, it's a smart investment for long-term wear. There's also a consideration to the design that makes it worthy of a higher price point. For example, the cuffs have button details to adjust the wear to a fitted cuff or wear loose. The scarf is detachable, offering a sleek collarless style for the cooler spring and autumn days as well as a winter-ready piece when the scarf is kept in place. Whilst I styled mine with a simple jeans and t-shirt combo, this is the kind of coat that will rise to all occasions be it a day in the office, a weekend stroll or an elegant evening affair.

Keep scrolling to shop the Mango scarf coat I tried on and more scarf coats I really rate.

SHOP THE MANGO SCARF COAT

Wool Coat With Detachable Scarf - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Wool Coat With Detachable Scarf

I tried the size small.

Shop More Scarf Coats I Really Rate

Embroidered Scarf Coat Camel
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Coat Camel

Toteme led the way in making the scarf coat a fashion person favourite.

net-a-porter,

SEA
Viv Scarf-Detailed Belted Wool Coat

Unlike long draping scarf details, SEA has a new take with a triangle scarf shape.

John Lewis Scarf Coat
John Lewis
Scarf Coat

Also available in black and khaki.

Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat
COS
Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat

Chic and cool is a hard balance, but COS makes it look easy.

Integrated-Scarf Relaxed-Fit Wool Coat
SANDRO
Integrated-Scarf Relaxed-Fit Wool Coat

Deep brown shades always pique my interest.

Khaki Premium Wool Blend Scarf Coat
River Island
Khaki Premium Wool Blend Scarf Coat

Khaki is just as versatile as classic neutrals.

Massimo Dutti, Wool Blend Coat With Scarf
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Coat With Scarf

I'm so surprised that this is still in stock.

Gladwin Scarf-Detail Cashmere Coat
Loro Piana
Gladwin Scarf-Detail Cashmere Coat

Loro Piana brings a luxurious edge with sumptuous cashmere.

