I Just Tried 7 Rich-Looking High Street Jackets—And They All Come From Mango

There's a lot to be excited about as the new season arrives. The crunch of leaves underfoot, pumpkin spice everything back on the menus, and the start of a new style moment. I've always considered autumn to be a real turning point in the year, in part because of the back-to-school feeling but also as the most distinct transition from one season to the next. And the weather certainly proved that. Whilst we've enjoyed the sudden heatwave, the crisp mornings still show that the cooler days are here. Looking to our wardrobes, there are a few autumn staples that are ready to return to pride of place, but I find the real key piece is great outerwear.

Of course, there's an array of brilliant outfits to play with over the coming season, but whether you're opting into revived denim, sleek tailoring or cosy knit dresses, a jacket or coat will always be the finishing touch. As the outermost layer, I want my jackets and coats to be as polished, chic and expensive-looking as my outfits underneath, and so it seemed only natural to start my hunt at Mango.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Editors and fashion people are well aware of Mango's brilliance when it comes to outerwear. Many will be acquainted with that faux shearling jacket or the recent cow print jacket that the brand couldn't keep in stock. As autumn arrived, the high street hero once again showed its design prowess with an influx of highly chic, easy to style and seriously premium-looking outerwear, and I've tried on the 7 best styles just for you.

The avid Who What Wear UK reader will be well aware of the fact that I do a lot of try-ons. Part of my job that I take very seriously is making sure that your purchases are as informed as possible any time that you part with your money. Each new addition to our wardrobe should be as informed as possible, in how to style, how wearable the piece is and if I can add in sizing guidance, fit and real-life texture into that, I will. So here it is, a guide to the brilliant outerwear on offer from Mango. Trust me, you're about to fill up your wish list.

For guidance, I tend to wear a size small in jackets and coats, and am 5'2". As I like to be as transparent and useful as possible, I also want to note that the Mango changing rooms have great lighting, but this can slightly wash out the shades in the imagery. The colours in the product images are more reflective of the true shades.

Keep scrolling to see the best 7 Mango coats and jackets for the autumn season, and shop them now.

SHOP THE BEST MANGO COATS AND JACKETS:

1. The Oversized Wool Coat

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Brown shades are perennially chic, so you can understand why I was immediately drawn to this coat. The double-breasted buttons and sharp notched collar nod to classic designs, whilst the oversized silhouette brings it straight into 2024. Here I've tried the size XS as the fit is large but still has that nice relaxed silhouette which will also have room for your autumn knitwear. The wool-blend material is cosy and soft to the touch, ready to support your cold-weather looks for many years to come.

Shop The Oversized Wool Coat:

MANGO Handmade Oversized Wool Coat £140 SHOP NOW Deep browns always feel so premium.

MANGO Handmade Oversized Wool Coat £140 SHOP NOW Just imagine how good this will look with denims, tailoring or easy dresses.

MANGO Handmade Oversized Wool Coat £140 SHOP NOW Black is undeniably versatile.

2. The Leather Trench Coat

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: When it comes to reinvigorating the trench coat, Mango has it down to a fine art. This leather style is ready to induce compliments, bringing together one of the biggest fabrics of the season alongside a reliable design. The leather itself is incredibly smooth and lightweight, and the fit is just right—here I've tried the size S. The matte finish of the leather also adds to the premium feel. It is more of an investment piece at almost £400, but with the high-quality fabric, timeless design and easy-to-style shade, this is a piece that will earn its keep for years to come.

Shop The Leather Trench Coat:

MANGO 100% Leather Trench Coat With Belt £400 SHOP NOW No matter the year, you'll pull out this sleek leather trench coat.

3. The Pockets Cotton Parka

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: The autumn/winter runway shows were awash with this rich-looking jacket, and primed for the season Mango brings an affordable option to the fore. Featuring a reliable camel shade, contrasting corduroy collar and bold front pockets, this jacket ticks off all the hallmarks of a brilliant country jacket. To close, you'll find a series of poppers as well as the smart hook fastenings to ensure when the cold breeze glides through, you'll be fully insulated. Here I've tried the size S which has an oversized shape, adding to the easy feel of the style.

Shop The Pockets Cotton Parka:

MANGO Pockets Cotton Parka £100 SHOP NOW

4. The Leopard-Print Coat

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: As far as my personal style goes, I tend to stick to minimalist neutrals, but this bold print style is about to change that. Animal prints are trending this season, yet one pattern that consistently brings a fashion-forward feel is leopard print. What's more, the a-line shape is classic and elegant, making it even more appealing for my elevated wardrobe. The longer length, hitting me around mid-thigh, brings an extra polished feel with neat button closures that are concealed to maintain the refined design. Here I've tried the size S.

Shop The Leopard-Print Coat:

MANGO Leopard-Print Straight-Fit Coat £100 SHOP NOW This is destined to immediately rejuvenate my autumn looks.

5. The Cotton Trench Coat

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: We are all well aware of the brilliance of a trench coat in looking chic whilst taking on the drizzly autumn days. But Mango has reconfigured the style for an even more elevated feel. A fabric panel conceals the buttons, ensuring they don't take away from the neat silhouette. Alongside button closures, the waist belt can be tied to cinch the coat, whilst the drop shoulders bring another contemporary element to the fore. What I love is that the sleeves are slightly oversized, meaning that you can layer up your knits underneath without constriction. Again the fit is perfect, as I tried my usual size S.

Shop The Cotton Trench Coat:

MANGO Cotton Trench Coat With Belt £120 SHOP NOW

6. The Wool-Blend Jacket

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: As soon as I saw this online it went straight on my wish list, so I'm especially pleased that I was able to give it a real-life test. Whilst having a more relaxed feel through the textured fabric and easy design, the soft khaki shade adds a premium feel that readies this jacket to support my tailoring as well as simple jeans. Understated and anti-trend, this is a jacket that will work hard no matter the season. Here I've tried the size S.

Shop The Wool-Blend Jacket:

MANGO Wool-Blend Jacket With Pockets £80 SHOP NOW Khaki is just as easy to style as classic neutrals.

MANGO Wool-Blend Jacket With Pockets £80 SHOP NOW The cream version will lighten your autumn and winter looks.

7. The Detachable Vest Wool Coat

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Modernising the classic wool coat is something few are able to do successfully, but Mango has risen to the task. Taking the classic large collar, sleek oversized silhouette and soft wool fabrication, Mango adds a vest insert that proposes the option to wear with a double collar look. I'm so glad I tried this on as it is so soft and warm, primed for those chillier days. On the coldest days the extra vest layer will swiftly insulate, but can be removed on cooler moments or if you want a simpler look. Again, I took the size S here.

Shop The Detachable Vest Wool Coat: