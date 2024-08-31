This Loafer Colour Is Chic, Goes With Everything and Is the Perfect Alternative to Black

As the cooler seasons draw nearer I'm wary of getting stuck in the familiar rut of styling head-to-toe black clothing and accessories day-in-day-out. Don't get me wrong, I know full noir looks can be very chic but, when you find that you've worn little else for much of the autumn/winter season, it can make you feel a little glum.

Already taking precautions so as not to fall into the same trap, this time around I'm punctuating my moody wardrobe with a fresh-looking autumn shoe trend that can lift my outfits in an instant. Inspired by the chic ensembles I've spotted all over my FYP, this season, the white loafers trend is the one I'm investing in.

Bright, bold and new-looking, this thoughtful shoe addition can elevate a look with ease. Pairing well with black or navy trousers, I think that a pair of white shoes comes in handy when you want your basics to feel, well, a little more fashionable, particularly when it's in the form of a very classic, elegant-looking loafer. The antithesis of the heavy black boots that take over during winter, this lighter option acts as a refreshing tonic.

As with all white shoes, they will only ever be as chic as your ability to keep them looking their best. If any blemishes do appear, try to first to wipe them away with a damp cloth. If they're any more stubborn then some white leather cleaner should do the trick.

Ideal for styling across the summer-to-autumn transition, I've spotted a whole host of temping iterations pepper high street and designer brands this season. Read on to discover the trend below, and shop our edit of the best white loafers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE LOAFERS:

MANGO Leather Loafers £90 SHOP NOW Style with white trousers for a chic tonal look.

COS Leather Loafers £115 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

ME+EM Chunky Square Toe Loafer £118 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Le Monde Beryl Soft Leather Penny Loafers £445 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Charles & Keith Almond-Toe Stitch-Trim Loafers £65 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Next Chunky Loafers £36 SHOP NOW The chunky sole makes these perfect for styling throughout winter.

Clarks Splend Edge £90 SHOP NOW These elegant penny loafers also come in black.