This Loafer Colour Is Chic, Goes With Everything and Is the Perfect Alternative to Black
As the cooler seasons draw nearer I'm wary of getting stuck in the familiar rut of styling head-to-toe black clothing and accessories day-in-day-out. Don't get me wrong, I know full noir looks can be very chic but, when you find that you've worn little else for much of the autumn/winter season, it can make you feel a little glum.
Already taking precautions so as not to fall into the same trap, this time around I'm punctuating my moody wardrobe with a fresh-looking autumn shoe trend that can lift my outfits in an instant. Inspired by the chic ensembles I've spotted all over my FYP, this season, the white loafers trend is the one I'm investing in.
Bright, bold and new-looking, this thoughtful shoe addition can elevate a look with ease. Pairing well with black or navy trousers, I think that a pair of white shoes comes in handy when you want your basics to feel, well, a little more fashionable, particularly when it's in the form of a very classic, elegant-looking loafer. The antithesis of the heavy black boots that take over during winter, this lighter option acts as a refreshing tonic.
As with all white shoes, they will only ever be as chic as your ability to keep them looking their best. If any blemishes do appear, try to first to wipe them away with a damp cloth. If they're any more stubborn then some white leather cleaner should do the trick.
Ideal for styling across the summer-to-autumn transition, I've spotted a whole host of temping iterations pepper high street and designer brands this season. Read on to discover the trend below, and shop our edit of the best white loafers below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE LOAFERS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I'm Forever Loyal to a Chic Black Shoe Style—5 Standout Picks I'm Eyeing Right Now
Incredibly cool *and* comfortable.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jenna Ortega Ditched Her Signature Black Heels for Flats in 2024's Hottest Color
I'm influenced.
By Natalie Munro
-
The 32 Best Sneakers to Buy From New Balance, Adidas, and Nike Right Now
Nothing here is over $250.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Scandi Women Wore This Controversial Shoe Trend With Jeans During Fashion Week
New Yorkers hate these shoes.
By Ana Escalante
-
In-the-Know Fashion People Are Trading In Their Black Shoes for This Sleek Alt
Just ask Katie Holmes.
By Eliza Huber
-
Fashion People in Paris and London Agree That These Will Be 2025's It Sneakers
I'll take one of each, please.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
From L.A. to Paris, It Girls Are Swapping Their Ballet Flats for This Heeled Alt
Slip into sophistication.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore Every Fashion Insider's Favorite "Almost Flat" Shoes
They're so comfy.
By Natalie Munro