This Loafer Colour Is Chic, Goes With Everything and Is the Perfect Alternative to Black

As the cooler seasons draw nearer I'm wary of getting stuck in the familiar rut of styling head-to-toe black clothing and accessories day-in-day-out. Don't get me wrong, I know full noir looks can be very chic but, when you find that you've worn little else for much of the autumn/winter season, it can make you feel a little glum.

Already taking precautions so as not to fall into the same trap, this time around I'm punctuating my moody wardrobe with a fresh-looking autumn shoe trend that can lift my outfits in an instant. Inspired by the chic ensembles I've spotted all over my FYP, this season, the white loafers trend is the one I'm investing in.

Influencer wears white loafers.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Bright, bold and new-looking, this thoughtful shoe addition can elevate a look with ease. Pairing well with black or navy trousers, I think that a pair of white shoes comes in handy when you want your basics to feel, well, a little more fashionable, particularly when it's in the form of a very classic, elegant-looking loafer. The antithesis of the heavy black boots that take over during winter, this lighter option acts as a refreshing tonic.

As with all white shoes, they will only ever be as chic as your ability to keep them looking their best. If any blemishes do appear, try to first to wipe them away with a damp cloth. If they're any more stubborn then some white leather cleaner should do the trick.

Influencer wears white loafers.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Ideal for styling across the summer-to-autumn transition, I've spotted a whole host of temping iterations pepper high street and designer brands this season. Read on to discover the trend below, and shop our edit of the best white loafers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE LOAFERS:

Leather Loafers
MANGO
Leather Loafers

Style with white trousers for a chic tonal look.

Leather Loafers
COS
Leather Loafers

These also come in black.

Chunky Square Toe Loafer
ME+EM
Chunky Square Toe Loafer

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Soft Leather Penny Loafers
Le Monde Beryl
Soft Leather Penny Loafers

These are already on their way to selling out.

Almond-Toe Stitch-Trim Loafers
Charles & Keith
Almond-Toe Stitch-Trim Loafers

These look more expensive than they are.

Bone White Forever Comfort® Chunky Loafers
Next
Chunky Loafers

The chunky sole makes these perfect for styling throughout winter.

Splend Edge
Clarks
Splend Edge

These elegant penny loafers also come in black.

Canal Loafer in Leather
The Row
Canal Loafer in Leather

Style with or without socks.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

