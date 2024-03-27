Zendaya Wore a Plunging V-Neck Gown With a Thigh-High Slit on the Red Carpet

By Eliza Huber
Zendaya on the red carpet at the Australian premiere of "Challengers" wearing a green, beaded custom Loewe gown with a deep-V neckline and a thigh-high slit.

(Image credit: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

No one can deny that Zendaya and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, are on a roll. The duo just wrapped up a press tour for Dune: Part Two that, between its archival Givenchy and Mugler, custom Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta, and straight-off-the-runway Alaïa, more than gave Margot Robbie's iconic Barbie ensembles a run for their money. And now, immediately after, they're kicking off another, this time for Zendaya's new Luca Guadagnino film Challengers, co-starring West Side Story's Mike Faist and The Crown's Josh O'Connor.

The first stop on the tour for the steamy and high-adrenaline tennis flick was Australia, and not that they ever do, but fashion's favorite stylist-actress partnership didn't disappoint. For the occasion, the two worked with Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson to craft a custom gown and matching shoes that touched on the movie's theme, showcasing a distinct tennis motif on the front. But that wasn't even the most eye-catching part of the dress. With its plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that perfectly showcased Zendaya's sparkling green pumps, the dress was an obvious first knockout for the tour. And I do not doubt that there will be plenty more where it came from as the Challengers cast make their way around the world ahead of the film's release on April 26.

Zendaya on the red carpet at the Australian premiere of "Challengers" wearing a green, beaded custom Loewe gown with a deep-V neckline and a thigh-high slit.

(Image credit: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Custom Loewe dress and shoes

Zendaya on the red carpet at the Australian premiere of "Challengers" wearing a green, beaded custom Loewe gown with a deep-V neckline and a thigh-high slit.

(Image credit: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor with Zendaya on the red carpet at the Australian premiere of "Challengers."

(Image credit: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

