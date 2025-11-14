If You're Headed to Paris This Winter, I Have the Spots Everyone's Talking About Right Now

Including a shop that only sells tableware designed by architects.

Melanie Masarin is a Who What Wear Editor in Residence; the founder and CEO of Ghia; writer of Night Shade, her Substack newsletter chronicling founder life, treasure hunting, fashion musings, and food diaries; and the author of the forthcoming cookbook, Riviera.

If it feels like everyone is in Paris, it's because there are a million reasons to go: fashion weeks, sure, but also the second edition of Art Basel Paris; Design Miami.Paris; Paris Photo, which I highly recommend; and a steady stream of newness that makes a trip to Paris always worth it. Every time someone asks me for recommendations too far in advance, I say, "Please call me two weeks before" because, with every season, there's a literal nouvelle vague of openings. Below, see a mix of tried-and-true personal favorites and new addresses worth visiting.

Collage of Rubirosa&#039;s shirt store in Paris.

(Image credit: @melaniemasarin)

37 Rue de Grenelle, 75007
Rubirosa's is owned by jeweler Lauren Rubinski, whose grandfather used to sell poplin to the Vatican. With gorgeous cashmere, pajamas nice enough to wear to dinner as separates, and slippers in really nice packaging, this is a dangerous store to visit. Please don't call it "the new Charvet," she asks nicely…

Collage of food and decor at Bar Omi in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Bar Omi; Robin Le Febvre)

6 Rue du Marché Saint-Honoré, 75001
Creative director extraordinaire Olivier Leone and his partner Arthur Cohen, who already own the very great Ojii, just opened a sushi bar in the beautiful Marché du Palais Royal. It is for sure the next hit spot in Paris.

Collage of Caractere de Cochon sandwiches in Paris.

(Image credit: @melaniemasarin)

42 Rue Charlot, 75003
This spot is not new, but after being asked again and again if it was worth the line, I braved it (only 10 minutes), and I'm sad to report that I left with the best jambon-beurre I ever had. They are generous with the fillings, and all the combinations are really delicious. Now that I'm back in New York, I am looking desperately for one that compares—sadly to no avail!

Collage of food and decor in Cherry restaurant in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Neige Thebault)

1 Rue du Sabot, 75006
Designed by the very talented Sarita Posada (who put her touch on Palm Heights and Aimé Leon Dore I *think*), this is a nice change from the usual suspects of the 6th! The dining room is very sexy, and I am trying it next week.

desert vintage paris store

(Image credit: @katcollings)

18 Rue de Beaune, 75007
The beloved Tucson-and-New York vintage store finally landed in Paris. The edit is insanely good, even by Paris standard, but just like in New York, very expensive.

Chocolate mousse from Em Sherif Cafe in Paris.

(Image credit: Em Sherif Cafe)

134 Boulevard Haussmann, 75008
This place isn't very new but has been a favorite with all my local friends. Lebanese mezze, lamb shank, pistachio baklava… all delicious. The cotton-candy ice cream is too crazy for me but fun to try.

Le Grand Cafe restaurant in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Matthieu Salvaing Argentique; Oddur Thorisson)

3 Avenue du Général Eisenhower, 75008 (inside the Grand Palais)
This place is swanky and owned by the group behind Loulou. I've only eaten there outside on the gorgeous terrasse in the summer but noticed on my way to the bathroom that the inside doesn't have a single bad table—a hard challenge when designing restaurants.

Ceramic dishes at La Bonne Pioche store in Paris.

(Image credit: @melaniemasarin)

69 Rue de la Fontaine au Roi, 75011
This place is not new, but it deserves a special mention as one of my favorite stores in Paris: mainly secondhand with super-well-selected small-batch pieces, such as overstock of Petit Bateau from the '60s and ceramics by Anne-Sophie Matrella.

Maison Suisen spa in Paris, France.

(Image credit: @melaniemasarin)

7 Rue de Thorigny, 75003
This is a traditional Japanese ryokan in the Marais, which a few of my friends have been raving about. They do traditional sento bath rituals, shiatsu, and tea. The massages are very, very good.

Le Sand Restaurant in Paris.

(Image credit: Le Sand)

7 Rue Rouget de Lisle, 75001
Near the holy trifecta of shopping (The Row + Bode + Charlotte Chesnais) in the 1st is the new sister restaurant to Alfi's, a personal fave. Yes, The Row's store in Paris is beautiful, Prouvé doors in the fitting rooms and all, but even before the dollar dropped to $1.19 for a euro, it was pricier here than the U.S.

Nectar floral shop in Paris.

(Image credit: @melaniemasarin)

23 Rue de Grenelle, 75007
This shop just opened last Friday in Saint-Germain, and it's adorable. The owner is straight out of Amélie and sells "almost 100% French flowers."

Taverna Restaurant in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Paul-Henri Bayart de Germond)

56 Rue Amelot, 75011
Greek Cypriot dishes, shared mezze, and a room that feels like a friend's dinner party—this is the Greek spot that seduced the fashion crowd last year. Get the orange blossom frozen Greek yogurt; it's so, so delicious.

More Spots on My List

Hotel Massé, 32bis rue Victor Massé, 75009
This is the first hotel in the 9th from this cute brother-sister duo. The rooms are small, but the light and design are beautiful. The value is great for the cost, and it is in the heart of the 9th (strategically located next to the best pâté en croûte purveyors on Rue des Martyrs).

Hôtel Experimental Marais, 116 Rue du Temple, 75003
The Experimental Group's new five-star hotel in Le Marais was designed by Tristan Auer. There are 43 rooms and Roman-style baths, and the new bar and restaurant, Temple & Chapon, is quite vibey!

Tekés, 4bis Rue Saint-Sauveur, 75002
This restaurant is almost entirely vegetarian, but you'd never tell. The food is cooked over flames, and the space is buzzy and loud. It feels more like a dinner party than a restaurant. It's right next to the cool membership/gym club Klay.

Le Collier de la Reine, 39 Rue des Petites Écuries, 75010
This is consistently a fun place to hang on a weekend night and is now freshly reopened in the old Pompon space, which feels even more festive!

Le Cadoret, 1 Rue Pradier, 75019
Also reopened post-renovation, this is a spot well loved by foodies in Paris. The lunch menu is excellent value!

Cravan, 165 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75006
This is an LVMH-owned multi-floor cocktail bar inside a 17th-century hôtel particulier. Each level has its own feel, from a classic library bar to a rooftop kiosk for a nightcap with a view. There's no beer or wine—just very good drinks and even better lighting.

Spiti Sou, 53 Quai des Grands Augustins, 75006
Across from the very popular Lapérouse is another upscale and very, very good Greek spot that's fun for large parties and a bit less known (though, not for long). I had the osso buco on orzo, and it was 10/10.`

Xanadou, 10 Rue Saint-Sulpice, 75006
This is a shop that only sells tableware designed by architects. Everything is beautiful and slightly esoteric. Text before going, as the Google hours are wildly inaccurate, and the owner isn't much on the internet. (I have been begging her for years now to let me create an Instagram page for her, and she refuses).

