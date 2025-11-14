Melanie Masarin is a Who What Wear Editor in Residence; the founder and CEO of Ghia; writer of Night Shade, her Substack newsletter chronicling founder life, treasure hunting, fashion musings, and food diaries; and the author of the forthcoming cookbook, Riviera.
If it feels like everyone is in Paris, it's because there are a million reasons to go: fashion weeks, sure, but also the second edition of Art Basel Paris; Design Miami.Paris; Paris Photo, which I highly recommend; and a steady stream of newness that makes a trip to Paris always worth it. Every time someone asks me for recommendations too far in advance, I say, "Please call me two weeks before" because, with every season, there's a literal nouvelle vague of openings. Below, see a mix of tried-and-true personal favorites and new addresses worth visiting.
37 Rue de Grenelle, 75007 Rubirosa's is owned by jeweler Lauren Rubinski, whose grandfather used to sell poplin to the Vatican. With gorgeous cashmere, pajamas nice enough to wear to dinner as separates, and slippers in really nice packaging, this is a dangerous store to visit. Please don't call it "the new Charvet," she asks nicely…
6 Rue du Marché Saint-Honoré, 75001 Creative director extraordinaire Olivier Leone and his partner Arthur Cohen, who already own the very great Ojii, just opened a sushi bar in the beautiful Marché du Palais Royal. It is for sure the next hit spot in Paris.
42 Rue Charlot, 75003 This spot is not new, but after being asked again and again if it was worth the line, I braved it (only 10 minutes), and I'm sad to report that I left with the best jambon-beurre I ever had. They are generous with the fillings, and all the combinations are really delicious. Now that I'm back in New York, I am looking desperately for one that compares—sadly to no avail!
1 Rue du Sabot, 75006 Designed by the very talented Sarita Posada (who put her touch on Palm Heights and Aimé Leon Dore I *think*), this is a nice change from the usual suspects of the 6th! The dining room is very sexy, and I am trying it next week.
18 Rue de Beaune, 75007 The beloved Tucson-and-New York vintage store finally landed in Paris. The edit is insanely good, even by Paris standard, but just like in New York, very expensive.
134 Boulevard Haussmann, 75008 This place isn't very new but has been a favorite with all my local friends. Lebanese mezze, lamb shank, pistachio baklava… all delicious. The cotton-candy ice cream is too crazy for me but fun to try.
3 Avenue du Général Eisenhower, 75008 (inside the Grand Palais) This place is swanky and owned by the group behind Loulou. I've only eaten there outside on the gorgeous terrasse in the summer but noticed on my way to the bathroom that the inside doesn't have a single bad table—a hard challenge when designing restaurants.
69 Rue de la Fontaine au Roi, 75011 This place is not new, but it deserves a special mention as one of my favorite stores in Paris: mainly secondhand with super-well-selected small-batch pieces, such as overstock of Petit Bateau from the '60s and ceramics by Anne-Sophie Matrella.
7 Rue de Thorigny, 75003 This is a traditional Japanese ryokan in the Marais, which a few of my friends have been raving about. They do traditional sento bath rituals, shiatsu, and tea. The massages are very, very good.
7 Rue Rouget de Lisle, 75001 Near the holy trifecta of shopping (The Row + Bode + Charlotte Chesnais) in the 1st is the new sister restaurant to Alfi's, a personal fave. Yes, The Row's store in Paris is beautiful, Prouvé doors in the fitting rooms and all, but even before the dollar dropped to $1.19 for a euro, it was pricier here than the U.S.
23 Rue de Grenelle, 75007 This shop just opened last Friday in Saint-Germain, and it's adorable. The owner is straight out of Amélie and sells "almost 100% French flowers."
56 Rue Amelot, 75011 Greek Cypriot dishes, shared mezze, and a room that feels like a friend's dinner party—this is the Greek spot that seduced the fashion crowd last year. Get the orange blossom frozen Greek yogurt; it's so, so delicious. More Spots on My List
Hotel Massé, 32bis rue Victor Massé, 75009 This is the first hotel in the 9th from this cute brother-sister duo. The rooms are small, but the light and design are beautiful. The value is great for the cost, and it is in the heart of the 9th (strategically located next to the best pâté en croûte purveyors on Rue des Martyrs).
Hôtel Experimental Marais, 116 Rue du Temple, 75003 The Experimental Group's new five-star hotel in Le Marais was designed by Tristan Auer. There are 43 rooms and Roman-style baths, and the new bar and restaurant, Temple & Chapon, is quite vibey!
Tekés, 4bis Rue Saint-Sauveur, 75002 This restaurant is almost entirely vegetarian, but you'd never tell. The food is cooked over flames, and the space is buzzy and loud. It feels more like a dinner party than a restaurant. It's right next to the cool membership/gym club Klay.
Le Collier de la Reine, 39 Rue des Petites Écuries, 75010 This is consistently a fun place to hang on a weekend night and is now freshly reopened in the old Pompon space, which feels even more festive!
Le Cadoret, 1 Rue Pradier, 75019 Also reopened post-renovation, this is a spot well loved by foodies in Paris. The lunch menu is excellent value!
Cravan, 165 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75006 This is an LVMH-owned multi-floor cocktail bar inside a 17th-century hôtel particulier. Each level has its own feel, from a classic library bar to a rooftop kiosk for a nightcap with a view. There's no beer or wine—just very good drinks and even better lighting.
Spiti Sou, 53 Quai des Grands Augustins, 75006 Across from the very popular Lapérouse is another upscale and very, very good Greek spot that's fun for large parties and a bit less known (though, not for long). I had the osso buco on orzo, and it was 10/10.`
Xanadou, 10 Rue Saint-Sulpice, 75006 This is a shop that only sells tableware designed by architects. Everything is beautiful and slightly esoteric. Text before going, as the Google hours are wildly inaccurate, and the owner isn't much on the internet. (I have been begging her for years now to let me create an Instagram page for her, and she refuses).
Melanie Masarin brings a unique perspective shaped by her experience as an entrepreneur, writer, and creative force in the lifestyle-and-food space. She is the founder and CEO of Ghia, the acclaimed nonalcoholic aperitif brand recognized by Fast Company as one of 2024's Brands That Matter, Esquire's Drink of the Year, and a top 10 most innovative consumer goods companies. Alongside her work at Ghia, Masarin writes Night Shade, her Substack newsletter chronicling founder life, treasure hunting, fashion musings, and food diaries, and is the author of the forthcoming cookbook Riviera, set to be published April 2026.