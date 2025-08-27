Every Buzzy Hotel Celebrities Are Checking Into This Summer

When a celebrity introduces us to a new It item, outfit combination, or makeup trick, they have our full attention. The same is true of when an A-list name takes a well-documented and well-styled vacation—we eat up every last detail—and this summer, it seemed like celebrity travel reached a fever pitch with Who What Wear regulars like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Sofia Richie jetting off on vacations left and right.
Whether it was Dua Lipa's never-ending vacations in Palermo, Ibiza, and Mallorca or Sofia Richie making her suite at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc her home for the summer, celebs were checking into some of the most stylish, iconic and wishlisted hotels around the world, including properties that have seen some of our own fashion editors. Whether you're looking to glean some inspiration for your next getaway or are simply curious to know which luxury stays are the top priorities of the celebrity set, discover every buzzy hotel that have hosted A-list names this summer—and what to pack for each.
There are few things quite as reliable as a celebrity sighting (or several) at the famed Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc. After all, it's where Elizabeth Taylor and Conrad Hilton spent spent their honeymoon in 1950 and the backdrop to some of the most iconic Slim Aarons photographs of the 1970s. Today is no different, specifically each May, when Hollywood descends for Cannes and the hotel is once again flooded with A-list names getting ready to walk to the film festival's red carpet. This summer saw Sofia Richie Grainge return after getting married on the property two years ago as well as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley whose suitcase full of chic seaside staples like linen pants, raffia bags, and loads of Tiffany & Co. jewelry mirrored the elegant south-of-France vibe that the storied hotel exudes.
Housed in what was once a 17th century convent, Hôtel du Couvent is the buzziest new addition to the French Riviera. In terms of location, it doesn't get any better than old-town Nice with its narrow cobblestone streets and outdoor markets that are also just a step away from the pebbled beaches of the Mediterranean. Roman baths, terraced gardens, and a farm-to-table menu complete the serene retreat and although it's the antithesis of the Riviera's high-octane glamour, it still drew a number of celebrities attending Cannes this year including Barbara Palvin and Alexa Chung who sought out its low-key charm.
Belmond La Residencia
WHERE: Deià, Mallorca, Spain
WHO: Dua Lipa
Is Dua Lipa ever not on vacation? Despite kicking off her global Radical Optimism tour this year, the pop star is spending her downtime by flitting around Europe's best resort towns, and of course, documenting every last outfit, meal, and boat day along the way. Last month, she touched down in the Balearic Islands and enjoyed a stay at La Residencia, a Belmond Hotel that's nestled in the heart of Deià on Mallorca's mountainous north side. With its terraces overlooking dramatic cliffs and renowned El Olivo restaurant, the hotel is easily considered one of the island's best.
The rolling hills, charming stone villages, and picturesque gardens are just a few of the things that have been drawing a subset of Britain’s wealthy and famous to the countryside towns in the Cotswolds for generations, but the past few years have seen a rise in international interest. Case in point is Elsa Hosk and her picturesque vacation to Thyme, the historic country estate in the town of Gloucestershire. With its 17th century cottages that sit on 150 acres of pristine farmland, its the idyllic countryside getaway to dream about.
Belmond Cap Juluca is no stranger to an A-list vacation, having opened its doors to iconic guests like Jennifer Aniston and Jackie Kennedy in the past, but this summer, it was supermodels Adwoa Aboah and Emily Ratajkowski who marked the most noteworthy clientele. Situated on a pristine stretch of beach on Anguilla's Maundays Bay with a relaxed, open-air design, the luxury hotel is an ideal blend of Caribbean charm and elegant sophistication, making it a magnet for the insider set.
Le Sireneuse
WHERE: Capri, Italy
WHO: Alexa Chung
Siuated on a cliff overlooking Positano, Le Sirenuse is one of the most iconic hotels in all of Italy. It opened its doors in 1951 and has since remained a fixture of the region and, naturally, a magnet for the world's most glamorous crowd, including one Alexa Chung who packed her quintessential shift dresses and hair scarves for her holiday there this summer, posing underneath bougainvillea-framed archways and in one of the hotel's colorfully tiled suites.
