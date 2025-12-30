I Stayed at the Elegant Hotel In Tokyo That Was Just Named #15 In the World

Japan has been at the top of my travel list for many years, and I visited for the first time this fall to check into the Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo. The exquisite hotel fuses the Italian heritage of the iconic fashion house alongside traditional and contemporary Japanese design. Situated in the Yaesu district just next to the bustling Ginza shopping and dining district, it overlooks the Imperial Palace, Mount Fuji, and the Tokyo Train Station.
The Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo was recently named the #1 hotel in both Japan and Tokyo, as well as the #15 hotel in the world by The World's 50 Best, Opened less than two years ago in April 2023, the hotel is among the newest to rank so highly on the prestigious list of the top hotels across the globe. Ahead, an inside look at the Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo and all of the details to know for an upcoming visit.
Hotel Overview: Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo
Perched on floors 40 to 45 of a skyscraper in the Yaesu district, the Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo has sweeping views overlooking the sprawling city. The hotel fuses a sophisticated blend of contemporary Italian design with touches of Japanese tradition, bringing together the rich history of Bvlgari’s house codes with local artisans and culture.
There are a total of 98 rooms and suites within the property. The views from the rooms are so impressive that it is practically a moment of theater every time you walk in—once the front door opens, the curtains in front of the windows cascade open to unveil the spectacular city views behind them through a full-length floor-to-celing glass façade.
The Finer Details
Multiple restaurants are set within the property, including the Michelin-star Il Ristorante - Niko Romito, the 8-seat Sushi Hōseki for an intimate omakase sushi experience, and The Bvlgari Bar with a Mediterranean menu. Breakfast—available at Il Ristorante or in-room for room service—was impressive and available in a range of menu options including Japanese, Western, Chinese, and Fitness.
For the wellness-minded, there is a beautiful Bvlgari gym designed in a wood-paneled room with workout equipment and class offerings. Next door, the spa has 9 treatment rooms with windows overlooking Tokyo from the 40th floor and luxurious products, including Augustinus Bader. I experienced a signature massage which was so relaxing, I had to make an effort to stay awake for it. After leaving the massage, I visited the pool—a gorgeous indoor swimming pool designed with emerald green mosaic tiles and lounge chairs to relax alongside it.
What to Pack
Though a packing list for Tokyo invariably changes from season to season, I headed there during the fall and added seasonal pieces to my suitcase accordingly. The temperatures were crisp yet refreshing, so layering was key, including staples such as medium-weight jackets, knits, jeans, and loafers. We also encountered some moments of rain, so a trench coat and boots were essential. For dinners, dresses and heels were perfect for Michelin-star restaurants with smart dress codes.
TOTEME
Trench Coat
Leset
Lauren Knit Pants
ZARA
Soft Ruched Loafers
The Delta One Experience
For the long haul trip from New York to Tokyo, I boarded a flight from JFK to LAX, with a connection from LAX to HND aboard Delta One. The Delta One experience begins before you even board the flight. At both JFK and LAX, there are special entrances for Delta One ticket holders, so getting through security was a breeze. The Delta One experience also includes access to the Delta One lounges—at JFK, a three-course dinner in the JFK lounge where the menu included everything from tuna tartare to a burger; at LAX, breakfast with options that ranged from chilaquiles to avocado toast to fresh cinnamon buns by local Los Angeles chef, Squirl. When it came time to board, a Porsche car service took me straight from the lounge to the door of the plane without needing to traverse the airport or walk to the gate.
The in-flight experience brought a premium travel experience to the air, including lie-flat seats. While I’d experienced Delta One planes to domestic and European destinations in the past, the Airbus 350-900 planes on the LAX-HND route are distinct with their enclosed suite-style seats, new Missoni kits with in-flight essentials that are placed at each chair as well as plush Missoni bedding, and unique offerings including Tattinger champagne and Japanese menu options from Chef Norio Ueno.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.