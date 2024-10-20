Inside a Visit to the Belmond Cap Juluca Hotel in Anguilla

At the end of the summer, I visited the Belmond Cap Juluca in Anguilla to experience the iconic hotel. The destination has historic ties to iconic guests including Jackie Kennedy as well as A-listers of today including Jennifer Aniston and Yara Shahidi. Its architecture and guests have also been snapped by Slim Aarons, the photographer who is famous for capturing images of socialites, jet-setters, and celebrities and the locations they've visited.

During my trip, I experienced a horseback ride along the pristine white-sand beach, a private Pilates class overlooking the shoreline, delicious meals at the restaurants on the property, and a treatment at the just-opened Guerlain spa. Ahead, an inside look at the Belmond Cap Juluca and all of the details to know for an upcoming visit.

Belmond Cap Juluca opened in 1988 and quickly became known for its luxurious accommodations and breathtaking beachfront location, and it recently underwent an extensive renovation in 2018.

The Belmond Cap Juluca is a luxury resort located on the stunning shores of Maundays Bay. Renowned for its beautiful white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, the resort offers a blend of Caribbean charm and sophisticated elegance. The accommodations include beachfront villas and suites, many featuring private terraces and direct access to the beach along paved pathways. The resort's design emphasizes a relaxed, open-air aesthetic, incorporating local materials and vibrant colors.

The property closes at the end of the summer during hurricane season and is most popular to visit in the winter through early spring. The temperatures remain warm and tropical during the winter months, making it a perfect escape from colder climates. Overall, Belmond Cap Juluca is a perfect escape for anyone seeking a tranquil, luxurious getaway in a picturesque setting.

One of the highlights of the visit was the Guerlain spa, which opened in summer 2024. The spa takes inspiration from the local area of Anguilla and is designed with a beautiful tiled waiting area that brings in nature to the space with lush trees and an open roof that lets you take in the sunshine and warm, ocean-scented air. Upon entering the room for my massage, I was asked to choose from a range of Guerlain scents, including some that were inspired by the tropical Caribbean setting.

For the three-night trip, I was able to pack everything in a carry-on suitcase and small duffle bag. For the duration of my stay, I rotated between swimsuits and light linen dresses worn with sandals. I paired the dresses with baseball hats during the day, and then swapped in a simple leather bag for the evening. The location lends itself to easy island dressing with time spent between the beach and some more dressed-up moments for dinner at the restaurants on-property at night.

There were a number of excursions to choose from during my stay, including a boat to Prickly Pear Island, kayaking, snorkeling, tennis lessons, and fishing. I opted for horseback riding, which began at a local stable and ended along the pristine white beach of the Belmond Cap Juluca. The ride concluded with a dip into the water on my horse, which was even more spectacular than I imagined.

The property boasts beautiful grass tennis courts set alongside the lush foliage, where group or private lessons can be booked. The rooms are outfitted with fluffy robes and slippers, and mine also had a brightly lit bathroom with marble countertops. There are also multiple restaurants to dine at on the property. Breakfast was served each morning at Pimms, which has sweeping views of the property. Cip's by Cipriani was a standout spot for dinner and has a local-inspired menu, as well as iconic favorites including the Harry's Bar classic meringue cake. A personal favorite was The Cap Shack—the most casual of the options. I grabbed lunch here daily and ordered local crayfish that was cooked to order on the barbecue on the beach.