Chriselle Lim is a Who What Wear editor in residence. She's a trailblazing entrepreneur, creative visionary, and one of the original digital fashion tastemakers who helped define the modern creator economy. With over six million followers, she has built a global audience through her sharp style and authentic storytelling, earning recognition from Forbes as one of fashion's top creators. In 2022, she relaunched her fragrance brand Phlur, which went viral with its hero scent, Missing Person, selling out within hours and generating a 275,000+ waiting list.
Chriselle Lim is hitting her stride. At 40 years old, she knows who she is and dresses like it. But it hasn't always been that way. "In my 20s, I was honestly lost," Lim tells Who What Wear. "I dressed to fit in. I followed trends. I wanted to blend in and be accepted." While parenting two young children, Lim's wardrobe in her 30s was all about discovery. "I tried everything," she says. "Some hits, some misses. I was figuring out what worked, what didn’t, and slowly peeling back the layers of who I actually was."
Now, Lim is more self-assured in her style than ever. "At my core, I’m a baddie," she tells us. "There’s something about starting over, rebuilding, and choosing yourself that gives you a different kind of confidence. I feel strong. I feel sexy in my skin. And that’s how I dress—not in a loud, obvious way but in a way that feels true to me in my everyday life. I don’t like wearing things the way they’re 'supposed' to be worn. I like undoing them. Twisting them. Mixing them. Making them mine." Continue reading for five things that define Lim's style in her 40s.
1. Dress Detox
"I feel strongest in pants," Lim says. "I'd choose a powerful suit or a strong pants look instead of a dress any day. I love pairing skirts over pants, too. That layered, slightly undone energy feels intentional but effortless."
Monse
Criss Cross Jacket
MANGO
Pinstripe Wide Leg Pants
2. Breaking Up With Bland
"I appreciate quiet luxury, but I’ll be honest: I get a little bored. I want classic and chic with a modern twist. A sharp suit jacket with something unexpected. Timeless, but not predictable."
Christopher Esber
Aiba Draped Jersey Tee
THE ATTICO
Skirt Legging Pants
3. Having More Fun With Style
"Sometimes I’ll throw on something girlier just to clash it with something edgy and a little rock 'n' roll. Turning 40 made me more willing to take risks. I genuinely don’t care what anyone thinks anymore. The only question is: Does this make me feel good? There’s something so freeing about that."
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Rise Loose Barrel Jeans
4. Goodybe, One-Dimensional Dressing
"I don’t like being overly dressy or overly casual. I love tension: a dressy top with jeans, relaxed denim with a tailored blazer. Finding unexpected pairings feels therapeutic to me. It’s self-expression. It’s actually similar to fragrance, mixing something bold with something soft to create balance. Something powerful, layered with something intimate. That contrast makes it yours."
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
Phlur
Berry Matcha Body Mist Duo
5. Let Accessories Do the Talking
"Most of my closet is built on really strong classics I can remix endlessly. Lately, I’ve been investing more in jewelry and statement pieces. Things that elevate a look instantly. Pieces that feel timeless. Pieces I can keep forever and maybe even pass down one day, with a story attached. Style in my 40s isn’t about proving anything. It’s about knowing who I am and dressing like it."
JULIETTA
Donna Rhodium-Plated, Lapis Lazuli, Crystal, and Enamel Necklace
