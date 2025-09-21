I Didn't Think Animal Print Could Look Classy and Elegant, But These 7 Outfits Just Proved Me Wrong

As the proud owner of a leopard print belt and snake print boots, I promise animal print is one of the easiest ways to elevate any outfit. Don't believe me? Scroll on to see the outfits with animal print that prove my point.

how to wear animal print this autumn
(Image credit: @laylaabbey, @amagodson_a, @laurencunningha.m)
The most commonly used phrase when we get dressed each day? "I have nothing to wear." The second? Almost certainly some variation of "How can I make this outfit feel more exciting?" Luckily, one of this season’s biggest trends offers a particularly chic solution: animal print.

If that statement sparks joy, you've come to the right place. But, if Ab Fab outfits shoot straight to your mind when 'animal print' is uttered, allow me to try and change your mind. You'll be glad to know we've come a long way from boldly printed leopard coats and cheetah jeans—not to say either of those items aren't chic, of course. Instead, this season's most coveted pieces include snake print boots, leopard print belts and cow print jackets—all of which instantly elevate an outfit with minimal effort required.

Ready to take a walk on the wild side? Scroll on for 7 chic looks that use the print in different ways, sure to suit a wide range of styles. Leopard, cow, zebra and even Dalmatian, included, of course.

7 Animal Print Outfits to Take Inspo From:

1. Cow Print Jacket + White Jeans

@laylaabbey wears white jeans cow print jacket

(Image credit: @laylaabbey)

Style Notes: Jacket season has officially arrived, and if you're looking to add a new outerwear item to your collection that isn't a classic denim, trench or leather style like the ones you already own, then consider a cow print as your next investment. Layla proves the print is particularly chic, and it still works within the neutral colour palette—perfect for oat milk latte dressers.

2. Dalmatian Print Bag + Brown Skirt

@thealiceedit wears brown skirt, sheer top and Dalmatian print bag

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

Style Notes: If you're tiptoeing around the idea of animal print but aren't wholly convinced it will work in your own wardrobe, consider investing in a bag in the pattern. Not only can it be worn with a limitless number of looks, but you can also treat it as an easy outfit addition rather than a core building block. Just follow Alice Satterthwaite's lead.

3. Snake Print Boots + Cream Outfit

@nlmarilyn wears cream outfit snake print boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: If you're wanting to add interest into any outfit, animal print is the fashion trend for the job. Accessories in snake, leopard, cow or zebra instantly elevate any look, injecting a freshness to even the simplest of looks. Case in point: Marilyn NK's all-cream outfit with snake print boots.

4. Zebra Print Jacket + Black Trousers

@amagodson_a wears zebra print jacket, black trousers

(Image credit: @amagodson_a)

Style Notes: Animal print looks aren't only for maximalists. Here, Ama Godson proves that adding the right animal accent elevates even the most simple of outfits. Plus, zebra is an easy way to keep within a black and white colour palette.

5. Cow Print Jeans + Faux Fur Coat

@rebeccaferrazwyatt wears cow print trousers, buckled boots and faux fur coat

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: Love jeans? Rebecca Olivia proves how even the everyday wardrobe essentials can be livened up with a pop of animal print. While leopard reigned supreme last year, this season is all about cow and there's no shortage of options to choose from. Just keep styling simple to keep the print in key focus.

6. Zebra Print Skirt + Rugby Shirt

@vicmontanari wears pink rugby shirt and zebra print skirt

(Image credit: @vicmontanari)

Style Notes: Vicky Montanari is known for sharing attention-grabbing outfits with her 1.2million followers, but this striking-yet-simple look is actually incredibly easy to recreate. Just pair a zebra print skirt with a bold rugby shirt, ballet flats and an everyday bag to steal the style.

7. Leopard Print Belt + White Jeans

Lauren Cunningham wears white jeans, white tank top and leopard print belt

(Image credit: @laurencunningha.m)

Style Notes: I love a minimalist outfit, and right now my go-to is white barrel-leg jeans and a simple tank top or jumper. But, there's one easy way to make it more exciting—with the addition of an animal print belt. Suddenly, the look is much less everyday and a little more fashion-forward. It's also a great entryway into the animal print trend if you're still unsure about how to make it work in your wardrobe.

