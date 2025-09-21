I Didn't Think Animal Print Could Look Classy and Elegant, But These 7 Outfits Just Proved Me Wrong
As the proud owner of a leopard print belt and snake print boots, I promise animal print is one of the easiest ways to elevate any outfit. Don't believe me? Scroll on to see the outfits with animal print that prove my point.
The most commonly used phrase when we get dressed each day? "I have nothing to wear." The second? Almost certainly some variation of "How can I make this outfit feel more exciting?" Luckily, one of this season’s biggest trends offers a particularly chic solution: animal print.
If that statement sparks joy, you've come to the right place. But, if Ab Fab outfits shoot straight to your mind when 'animal print' is uttered, allow me to try and change your mind. You'll be glad to know we've come a long way from boldly printed leopard coats and cheetah jeans—not to say either of those items aren't chic, of course. Instead, this season's most coveted pieces include snake print boots, leopard print belts and cow print jackets—all of which instantly elevate an outfit with minimal effort required.
Ready to take a walk on the wild side? Scroll on for 7 chic looks that use the print in different ways, sure to suit a wide range of styles. Leopard, cow, zebra and even Dalmatian, included, of course.
7 Animal Print Outfits to Take Inspo From:
1. Cow Print Jacket + White Jeans
Style Notes: Jacket season has officially arrived, and if you're looking to add a new outerwear item to your collection that isn't a classic denim, trench or leather style like the ones you already own, then consider a cow print as your next investment. Layla proves the print is particularly chic, and it still works within the neutral colour palette—perfect for oat milk latte dressers.
Shop the Look:
Superdown
Leah Cow Print Jacket
Treat this cow print jacket as you would a classic brown shade and you'll never run out of ways to wear it.
ARKET
Bloom Barrel Jeans
White jeans are often even easier to style than beloved blue denim.
Russell & Bromley
Calle
Your wardrobe may be full of leather boot styles but suede is a chic alternative for autumn.
Massimo Dutti
Split Leather Maxi Bag
Consider this your new everyday bag, slouchy yet chic.
2. Dalmatian Print Bag + Brown Skirt
Style Notes: If you're tiptoeing around the idea of animal print but aren't wholly convinced it will work in your own wardrobe, consider investing in a bag in the pattern. Not only can it be worn with a limitless number of looks, but you can also treat it as an easy outfit addition rather than a core building block. Just follow Alice Satterthwaite's lead.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Animal-Print Leather Tote Bag
Alice's Dalmatian print bag is from Topshop and typically already sold-out. This & Other Stories option is a chic alternative, but avid pre-loved fashion fans are sure to find her exact style.
ALIGNE
Mia Linen Maxi Skirt
A brown linen maxi skirt can be styled year-round with the right shoes.
MANGO
Crop Puffed Shirt
This short-sleeve shirt comes with an elasticated base, meaning layering it over jeans, skirts and dresses couldn't be easier.
Missoma
Chubby Medium Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings
A chunky silver earring is simple enough to wear everyday yet still adds interest.
3. Snake Print Boots + Cream Outfit
Style Notes: If you're wanting to add interest into any outfit, animal print is the fashion trend for the job. Accessories in snake, leopard, cow or zebra instantly elevate any look, injecting a freshness to even the simplest of looks. Case in point: Marilyn NK's all-cream outfit with snake print boots.
Shop the Look:
The Attico
65mm Lea Snake Print Leather Boots
These Attico boots have already sold-out on some retailers, proving they're plenty popular.
Nobodys Child
White Linen-Blend Jerrow Wide Leg Trousers
Cuff these wide-leg trousers to show off even more of the animal print boots.
Toteme
Summer Parachute Jacket Oyster
Consider this cream parachute jacket your solution to Sutumn, Spring and even Summer chill.
SPINELLI KILCOLLIN
Solarium Set of Three 18-Karat Gold and Sterling Silver Rings
These Spinelli Kilcollin rings are on every fashion insider's wishlist right now.
4. Zebra Print Jacket + Black Trousers
Style Notes: Animal print looks aren't only for maximalists. Here, Ama Godson proves that adding the right animal accent elevates even the most simple of outfits. Plus, zebra is an easy way to keep within a black and white colour palette.
Shop the Look:
Mango
Mango Zebra Print Cropped Jacket in White
I'd be surprised to see this Mango zebra jacket stay in stock for much longer. The matching skirt sold-out rather rapidly.
VARLEY
The Extra Wide Leg Pleated Doublesoft® Wide-Leg Pants
These viscose-blend trousers are made with comfort in mind, making any outfit even more cosy.
COS
V-Neck Cotton T-Shirt
Yes, your wardrobe may be full of classic crewneck T-shirts, but have you considered a V-neck?
PROENZA SCHOULER
Large Ruched Textured-Leather Tote
This Proenza Schouler bag is just large enough to hold a small laptop.
5. Cow Print Jeans + Faux Fur Coat
Style Notes: Love jeans? Rebecca Olivia proves how even the everyday wardrobe essentials can be livened up with a pop of animal print. While leopard reigned supreme last year, this season is all about cow and there's no shortage of options to choose from. Just keep styling simple to keep the print in key focus.
Shop the Look:
Anthropologie
Cow Print Straight-Leg Jeans
Wear these cow print jeans as your would your regular blue denim and you'll have no shortage of ways to wear them.
Topshop
Faux Fur Going Out Longline Coat in Chocolate
Yes, Topshop is back, and with it comes a whole host of on-trend pieces—this faux fur chocolate coat, included.
Dune
Odele Boots
Burgundy boots make a chic alternative to classic black and brown styles, many of which you most likely already own.
H&M
Rib-Knit Polo Shirt
Consider this burgundy top a warming alternative to a trusty tee.
6. Zebra Print Skirt + Rugby Shirt
Style Notes: Vicky Montanari is known for sharing attention-grabbing outfits with her 1.2million followers, but this striking-yet-simple look is actually incredibly easy to recreate. Just pair a zebra print skirt with a bold rugby shirt, ballet flats and an everyday bag to steal the style.
Shop the Look:
FARM RIO
Black Tropical Zebra Organic Cotton Mini Skirt
The zebra print skirt Vicky is wearing comes from Mango, and a number of the Who What Wear team own it as well. But sadly, it was a rapid sell-out, so I've found an alternative. Although, any keen pre-loved hunter is sure to be able to find it.
ALIGNE
Lb Ester Knitted Polo Sweater
Whether styled with a zebra print skirt or simply jeans, this knitted rugby top is much more exciting than block-colour knits.
ARKET
Suede Ballerina
Suede is hugely popular around this time of year, so consider these pumps an Autumn update of classic leather styles.
COS
Cavatelli Clutch Bag Suede
This suede Cos pouch is sure to sell-out, and it even comes with a detachable shoulder strap.
7. Leopard Print Belt + White Jeans
Style Notes: I love a minimalist outfit, and right now my go-to is white barrel-leg jeans and a simple tank top or jumper. But, there's one easy way to make it more exciting—with the addition of an animal print belt. Suddenly, the look is much less everyday and a little more fashion-forward. It's also a great entryway into the animal print trend if you're still unsure about how to make it work in your wardrobe.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Leopard Leather Belt
There are plenty of leopard print belts available to buy right now, but this Mango option was the one I actually landed on. When in doubt of how often you'll wear an item, there's no need to make a large investment.
FRAME
The Bubble Wide-Leg Jeans
I bought these jeans for New York Fashion Week and have already worn them seven times.
Reiss
Stretch-Cotton Ribbed Vest in White
This classic cotton tank top will form the basis of many a great outfit.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Retro Panelled Leather Low-Top Trainers
Every fashion insider either owns these Dries Van Noten trainers or has them on their wishlist.