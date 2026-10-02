Bodycon, Sequin Trainers and Trapper Hats—6 Autumn/Winter Trends I Didn't See Coming

Colour clashes, a new string to boho style and the twenty-year-old throwback trend you'll be glad has come back.

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In a world where robots walk the runway and Kylie Jenner wears a fake lion head on the front row, is anything really unexpected in fashion anymore? That's the question I've been asking myself this week , as we watch yet another Fashion Month unfold with more than a few mad moments. The answer? Absolutely. Unless you predicted the take-off of Chanel's barely-there shoe (or should I ankle wrap?), the wildness of the Vogue World runway, or the (throwback here) Rick Owens' human backpacks. In which case, congratulations, nothing can faze you. If you didn't, however, welcome to the side than can still be surprised, because creativity, it seems, has far from hit the ceiling inside the fashion industry.

And so, on a smaller and far more wearable scale, what have been the unexpected trends seeping through the Autumn/Winter 26 runways? A new take on old throwbacks, a bigger breath of boho and some crazy colour pairings, to name just some of the surprising answers. All of which promise to add extra intrigue to any wardrobe.

For the maximalists, there's a case to be made for sequin trainers, standout trapper hats and colour clashes that veer on the side of chaotic. Coming back to boho: we're feeling a bit folky, with heritage prints and outdoorsy embellishments promising to make us all feel like a show pony. And paisley print is plucked out yet again—proof that we really should hold onto our clothes just a little longer, as the twenty-year trend cycle is nothing but reliable.

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Below, the six autumn/winter 2026 trends I didn't see coming, but am absolutely ecstatic they did.

6 Unexpected Autumn Trends to Take Note Of Now

1. Colour Wheel Clash

Valentino A/W26 runway colour wheel clash

Valentino A/W26

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Style Notes: After a winter obsessed with '90s minimalism, years of quiet luxury, perhaps the most popular unexpected trend of the A/W26 seasonis colour-wheel clashing, with everyone from Valentino and Versace to Tory Burch and Prada ripping up the rulebook when it comes to colour pairing. The bolder, the better being the only real memo. And if you can clash more than three shades in a single outfit, consider yourself somewhat of an expert.

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2. Boho Feels Folky

Chlo&amp;eacute; model wears pink cardigan

Chloé A/W26

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Style Notes: Yes boho is still a big trend, but A/W26 is showing offshoots of how to take the style beyond ruffles and suede. Top of the agenda? Folk-like knits, with horses, hearts and heritage patterns woven into each piece. Bonus points if you can find one handmade.

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3. Sequin Trainers

Miu Miu model burgundy trainers

Miu Miu A/W26

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Style Notes: Calling anyone who owned a pair of Lelli Kelly's—or at least remembers the song (how could you not?)—the grown-up answer to the sparkly trainers is officially here, with sequin and beaded styles now in no short supply. Not only did Miu Miu send them down the A/W26 runway, but Cecile Bahnsen's Asics collab, Simone Rocha and Dries Van Noten are all putting their sparkly feet forward.

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4. The Return of the Bodycon

Alaia A/W26 runway bodycon dress

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Style Notes: Are you ready for another throwback? Just as skinny jeans are slowly clawing their way back into our wardrobes, so too is the basic bodycon dress, with Alaïa leading the charge. This time around, however, we're swapping the lung-restricting bandage styles for something a little looser.

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5. Trapper Hats

Miu Miu A/W26 runway trapper hats

Miu Miu A/W26

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Style Notes: A trend that's both attention-grabbing and practical is always a winner in my books. Ticking both of those boxes this season? The trapper hat, beloved by Miu Miu, Hermès and Dsquared2. Never will your ears feel the chill again.

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6. Paisley Print

Etro A/W26 runway paisley print

Etro A/W26

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Style Notes: Remember the time you owned a paisley print mini skirt, shirt and dress? Well, the boho-loving print is back, with Dries Van Noten, Etro and Boss all playing with paisley on the A/W26 runways—and there's no shortage of the style on the high street either. Just like you did 20 years ago, toughen it up with leather, suede and a great pair of jeans, and lean into the autumnal colours.

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Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor whose work spans runway reviews, style news, shopping edits and long-form features for leading titles including Marie Claire, Glamour, Stylist, Grazia, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue Business and Who What Wear. She is also the founder of Grounded, an independent magazine exploring the wellness world through expert guest editors. At Who What Wear UK, Lauren is known for her trend spotting, curated shopping guides and Fashion Week reporting. When she’s not travelling, she’s likely working from a far-flung coffee shop while searching for a sunnier place to call home.