In a world where robots walk the runway and Kylie Jenner wears a fake lion head on the front row, is anything really unexpected in fashion anymore? That's the question I've been asking myself this week , as we watch yet another Fashion Month unfold with more than a few mad moments. The answer? Absolutely. Unless you predicted the take-off of Chanel's barely-there shoe (or should I ankle wrap?), the wildness of the Vogue World runway, or the (throwback here) Rick Owens' human backpacks. In which case, congratulations, nothing can faze you. If you didn't, however, welcome to the side than can still be surprised, because creativity, it seems, has far from hit the ceiling inside the fashion industry.
And so, on a smaller and far more wearable scale, what have been the unexpected trends seeping through the Autumn/Winter 26 runways? A new take on old throwbacks, a bigger breath of boho and some crazy colour pairings, to name just some of the surprising answers. All of which promise to add extra intrigue to any wardrobe.
For the maximalists, there's a case to be made for sequin trainers, standout trapper hats and colour clashes that veer on the side of chaotic. Coming back to boho: we're feeling a bit folky, with heritage prints and outdoorsy embellishments promising to make us all feel like a show pony. And paisley print is plucked out yet again—proof that we really should hold onto our clothes just a little longer, as the twenty-year trend cycle is nothing but reliable.
Style Notes: After a winter obsessed with '90s minimalism, years of quiet luxury, perhaps the most popular unexpected trend of the A/W26 seasonis colour-wheel clashing, with everyone from Valentino and Versace to Tory Burch and Prada ripping up the rulebook when it comes to colour pairing. The bolder, the better being the only real memo. And if you can clash more than three shades in a single outfit, consider yourself somewhat of an expert.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Technical Bomber Jacket With Side Button
Yes, this Massimo Dutti bomber jacket will pair perfectly with white, blue and black jeans, but layer a green or purple underneath and you'll have an instantly impactful outfit.
Lisa Yang
Mable cashmere sweater
To lean into the colour clashing trend, pair this 100% cashmere jumper with reds, yellows and blues.
Cos
Merino Wool Neck Scarf
Consider this Merino wool scarf the easiest way to add an extra colour to any outfit.
H&M
Oversized crinkled shirt
This crinkle shirt will pair perfectly with both red and green shades.
2. Boho Feels Folky
Style Notes: Yes boho is still a big trend, but A/W26 is showing offshoots of how to take the style beyond ruffles and suede. Top of the agenda? Folk-like knits, with horses, hearts and heritage patterns woven into each piece. Bonus points if you can find one handmade.
Shop the Look:
TBCo
Merino Wool Chore Cardigan in Blue Gallop
This 100% Merino wool jumper is sure to shoot to the top of any horse lovers wish list.
Nobodys Child
Beige and Red Floral Knitted Jacket
Tiny floral details add a folky feel to this collared cardigan.
Hope Macaulay
Dala Horse Chunky Knit Cardigan
Hope Macaulay's handmade knits are an investment piece you'll never get tired of. This horse design being a perfect example of why.
Free People
Pendleton Souvenir Cardi
Whipstitch detailing and floral embroidery ever so slightly touches on the folk fashion flair.
3. Sequin Trainers
Style Notes: Calling anyone who owned a pair of Lelli Kelly's—or at least remembers the song (how could you not?)—the grown-up answer to the sparkly trainers is officially here, with sequin and beaded styles now in no short supply. Not only did Miu Miu send them down the A/W26 runway, but Cecile Bahnsen's Asics collab, Simone Rocha and Dries Van Noten are all putting their sparkly feet forward.
Shop the Look:
Miu Miu
Bubble Embroidered Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu's embellished trainers have already sold out in most sizes. The chunky sole perfectly contrasting the dainty beading.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Dries Van Noten Embroidered Ballerina Sneakers
The beading on these trainers makes them one of the most beautiful shoes I've ever seen.
Adidas Originals
Karintha Wales Bonner Sequin Low-Top Trainers
The silver Wales Bonner x Adidas trainers may have hogged the limelight, but this sequin pair is just as beautiful.
Simone Rocha
Ballerina Grip sequined sneakers
With plenty of bows and all-over sequins, the Lelli Kelly-loving child inside of you is sure to be enamoured with these.
4. The Return of the Bodycon
Style Notes: Are you ready for another throwback? Just as skinny jeans are slowly clawing their way back into our wardrobes, so too is the basic bodycon dress, with Alaïa leading the charge. This time around, however, we're swapping the lung-restricting bandage styles for something a little looser.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Marceline Knit Dress
Reformation's knit dress is a great example of the modern day bodycon: tight-fit yet thick.
H&M
Bodycon Dress
The longer length of this bodycon makes it feel a touch more office appropriate.
Norma Kamali
Long Sleeve Turtleneck Mini Dress
Norma Kamali are famous for their bodycon dresses. You'll find one in almost every colour.
COS
Seamless Merino Wool Mini Dress
This 100% wool mini dress adds an extra-cosy spin to the classic bodycon.
5. Trapper Hats
Style Notes: A trend that's both attention-grabbing and practical is always a winner in my books. Ticking both of those boxes this season? The trapperhat, beloved by Miu Miu, Hermès and Dsquared2. Never will your ears feel the chill again.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Faux Fur Lined Turn Up Trapper Hat
This faux fur hat is sure to keep your head, ears and cheeks warm while adding a more statement-making moment to any outfit.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Wool Jacquard Hat
Trapper hats aren't all focused around faux fur. For a less hairy hat, take a look at Dries Van Noten's patterned wool pick.
Miu Miu
Technical Fabric and Faux Fur Trapper Hat
The extra-fluffy faux fur Miu Miu trapper hat is an investment piece forever synonymous with this collection.
Anthropologie
Barbour Westdale Trapper Hat
To truly lean into autumnal styling, consider this trapper hat comprised of corduroy and faux shearling.
6. Paisley Print
Style Notes: Remember the time you owned a paisley print mini skirt, shirt and dress? Well, the boho-loving print is back, with Dries Van Noten, Etro and Boss all playing with paisley on the A/W26 runways—and there's no shortage of the style on the high street either. Just like you did 20 years ago, toughen it up with leather, suede and a great pair of jeans, and lean into the autumnal colours.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Viscose-blend pull-on trousers
A black vest top, slouchy suede boots and well-loved leather jacket will instantly create that laidback boho feeling around these trousers.
FARM RIO
Tapestry Dream Fringe Knit Cardigan
This chunky, fringed Farm Rio cardigan will look especially cool with dark-wash denim and brown suede shoes.
River Island
Burgundy Paisley Print Sheer Blouse
You probably bought your paisley pieces from River Island in the boho boom of 2004-2006, so it feels only fitting to turn to the high street store again.
Free People
We the Free Good Luck Printed Barrel Jeans
Searching for a statement jean? This paisley-bandana print barrel-leg pair is a standout pick.
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor whose work spans runway reviews, style news, shopping edits and long-form features for leading titles including Marie Claire, Glamour, Stylist, Grazia, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue Business and Who What Wear. She is also the founder of Grounded, an independent magazine exploring the wellness world through expert guest editors. At Who What Wear UK, Lauren is known for her trend spotting, curated shopping guides and Fashion Week reporting. When she’s not travelling, she’s likely working from a far-flung coffee shop while searching for a sunnier place to call home.