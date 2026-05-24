Among my winter jumpers and leather jackets, I had planned to pack away my leggings for the season. I rarely reach for them when it's warm, but that was until I realised just how many summer trends there are to wear with leggings. Of course, sandals and leggings are already a named fashion power duo, and leggings serve as the perfect base for crop tops, off-the-shoulder blouses and bandeaus, so it makes sense that they'd hold their own in summer with no issues.
In 2026, the number of fitting trends seems noticeably higher. I already have a long list I'm looking to wear and pack on holidays, and it was a pleasant surprise to see just how many of them make an effortless pairing with the humble legging.
Through my frequent scroll seshes, some summer trends have become more apparent as superb options for wearing with leggings. Polka-dot tops and linen blazers keep showing up in different variations from many of the influencers I turn to for style inspiration, as do shoes like slim-profile trainers and heeled flip-flops (which snuck over from those chic spring leggings outfits). There are also accessories that feel so right for a summer leggings look. Lace scarves and '90s headbands look good with a variety of outfits, but are proving to be a great choice for leggings, too.
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As for the leggings themselves? Longer styles are still in, as are those with stirrups. However, nothing has a stronghold this year quite like the French-girl favourite capri leggings. From just-above-the-knee to calf-grazing options, these three-quarter-length trousers have us all under a spell. Even as a self-proclaimed dissident of the capri revival (they were basically all I wore from ages 10 to 13, if not joggers), I'm fully coming around to just how stylish they are.
So, hold onto this trouser style this time around, as you have plenty of summer trends to wear with leggings to choose from.
6 Summer Trends to Wear with Leggings in 2026
1. Heeled Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Heeled flip-flops are certainly shaping up to be one of summer's biggest it-girl shoes thanks to an influx of '90s accessory trends. They enmesh the minimalism of '90s flip-flops with the irrefutable elegance of strappy heeled sandals. Though they have a slightly more casual edge because of the thong shape, the slight height makes them a workable shoe for nicer occasions, too! Not to mention, they help elevate any pair of leggings into something that feels less athleisure and more style-forward.
I personally err on the side of minimalism, but I'll always say yes to a summer shoe that brings a little vibrancy to my look.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Sandals
The cutest pair I've ever seen. These look chic but are just as comfortable as flat flip-flops.
MANGO
Strappy Heeled Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
This oatmeal shade is ideal for summer styling.
2. Lace Scarves
Style Notes: Lace scarves have cropped up everywhere this spring and summer. They're the perfect lightweight, warm-weather accessory. You can style them as a hair covering or tie them around your waist as a scarf belt over top of leggings. Both looks give a slightly romantic spin on your outfit, which is what summer dressing is all about. Bulgarian content creator Borislava Sekova pairs hers with mesh flats and a plaid top for an unexpected pairing that works so well.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Felicity Hair Scarf
The open knit is such a nice design. This wouldn't feel out of place in a Scandi summer wardrobe.
M&S
Satin Lace Detail Scarf
Lace trim is another big trend this summer, and this scarf makes it easy to try.
Free People
Forever Lace Triangle Scarf
Black lace will forever remain timeless.
MAGDA BUTRYM
Crocheted Cotton Scarf
Hand-crocheted pieces are crafted with so much intention and look beautiful worn on your hair.
3. Slimline Trainers
Style Notes: Chunky sole trainers are on holiday for another summer. In 2026, the focus remains primarily on running shoes, derby shoes and trainers with a sleeker profile. Minimalist sneakers pair well with the form-fitting silhouette of leggings and our gravitation toward lighter options during this season. You can create a lovely sense of cohesion if you opt for shoes and leggings in the same colour.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Leather Derby Shoes
A minimal option, sleeker than your average court shoe.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
The suede trim makes these feel a little more interesting than a plain black trainer.