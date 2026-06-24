As someone with more of a "leggings for Pilates" than a "leggings as pants" mindset in the summer, I'm not regularly seeking out ways to style leggings this time of year. But sometimes, they just fall in my lap, and it's my duty to tell you about them. The summer legging outfit that just caught my attention comes via actress Taylor Russell, who was out and about in Los Angeles this week.
The first thing you're likely to notice about Russell's outfit is her stunning butter-yellow wrap coat, but what I'm taking away from it is the bottom half. Instead of black leggings, Russell opted for the summer-friendly (but just as versatile) alternative—gray leggings—and the sandals she paired with them made for a cool-girl outfit if I ever saw one. The sandals are jelly flip-flops, and despite their casual nature, they significantly elevated the leggings, making them more street-worthy.
I'm aware that this may be one of those outfits you need to see for yourself for it to make sense, so keep scrolling to do so and shop the It girl–approved legging color and sandal trend for yourself.