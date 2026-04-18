The Most Stylish Women Over 50 Are Wearing These 5 Spring Fashion Trends in 2026

Spring is a moment of renewal, of transitioning your wardrobe into something that reflects that. For many people, it's also a moment to reassess (spring cleaning, anyone?) and to cultivate clothes that better align with who you are and your tastes. To do that, parsing through spring trends can be a helpful guide in determining what you do and don't love, but even better than that is looking to the women who know personal style best. Many of those fashion icons are women in their 50s and beyond. There is wisdom and knowledge that comes with age, and their outfits and strong sense of personal style validate this.
In a world that's obsessed with youth, I'd argue we often miss the plot. More value should be placed on the women who have lived through decades of trend cycles, who have had so many rich experiences, and who have had time to distil their personal style. It's something worth celebrating, and this spring is shaping up to be exactly that culturally.
Gracing the most recent cover of Vogue is 76-year-old Meryl Streep, shot by famed photographer 76-year-old Annie Leibovitz and styled by the inimitable 84-year-old Grace Coddington. (Beautifully timed for the upcoming release of The Devil Wears Prada 2). A 61-year-old Sandra Bullock and 58-year-old Nicole Kidman are back together on a press tour for Practical Magic 2. Both 80-year-old Debbie Harry and 67-year-old Madonna are back in the studio, releasing albums this year. This is proof more than anything that age is just a number and by no means indicative of what you can do and how you should dress.
This is something Sarah Seung-McFarland, Ph.D., a fashion and design psychologist and founder of Trulery agrees with.
"I often hear that women over 50 feel they need to 'dress their age,'" she explains. "As a psychologist, I don’t subscribe to that at all. It reinforces the idea that personal style has an expiration date, when in reality, style should continue to evolve with you. It’s less about dressing your age and more about dressing the identity you want to project."
Both Sarah and stylist Emily Stott shared their thoughts on the spring trends women over 50 are wearing this year, but it's true that these trends indeed transcend age. If anything, these women are simply guiding lights for anyone from any walk of life to dress their best.
5 Spring Fashion Trends Stylish People Over 50 Are Wearing
1. Unexpected Colour Pairings
Style Notes: One popular trend this spring that Sarah notes is unexpected colour combinations. She says that these "mirror the idea that style doesn't have to become more restrained with age, and can actually become more considered and interesting." Some of the more popular combinations she's seen are lilac and red, pink with washed-out browns and Tiffany blue with emerald green.
An elegant dress for spring and summer, and a perfect choice for wearing with bright red or pink, as Sarah suggested.
MANGO
Strappy Heeled Sandals
Such a vibrant pop of colour. Plus, tomato red is also trending this spring.
Massimo Dutti
Wide-Leg Jeans
In place of brown, white and blue denim, the most stylish people are wearing khaki.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
A light turquoise cardigan contrasts well with so many shades, from tomato red to lilac to brown to navy.
2. Statement Jewellery
Style Notes: This spring, wave away the idea that your best, most boldest pieces of jewellery should be reserved for special occasions. Sarah explains that statement necklaces, rings, earrings and more can be worked into your everyday outfits.
"There’s something luxurious about bringing a little opulence into your daily life, where even routine moments start to feel special," she says.
Shop the Trend:
JENNIFER BEHR
Alva Silver-Plated Onyx Choker
I can't stop thinking about this necklace. It's a must for minimalists who want something that serves as a statement.
Pilgrim
Xdea Pave Icon Ring
This is bold, but timeless thanks to the combination of earthy brown tones and silver.