Anyone who knows me will tell you that I live in neutrals, regardless of the time of year. Even now, in spring—a season synonymous with bolder, brighter colours—I rarely stray from the black, white and grey hues that remain within my comfort zone. As a minimalist, these pared-back tones are my go-to, but to be honest, they often feel too same-y and a bit boring, especially in the warmer months. So, for spring 2026, I’ve been on the hunt for some fresher colour combinations that look elevated and chic without feeling too out there.
And it’s clear from the spring/summer 2026 runways that the minimal, “quiet-luxury”-inspired hues that dominated last year are taking a backseat to brighter colours that will add interest to an outfit. However, if you’re a pared-back dresser like me, this doesn’t need to feel intimidating at all. From deep plums paired with rich onyx to mood-boosting buttery yellow worn with pretty powdery pinks, it’s clear that fashion people are taking the fun that comes from injecting brighter colour into their outfits and combining them with more muted hues that still feel wearable this season. And below, I’ve rounded up the seven elegant colour combinations that look cool for 2026, are easy to copy and remain well within my comfort zone.
Keep scrolling to discover the seven colour combinations that every it girl will be wearing in spring 2026.
1. Cherry Red + Caramel
Style Notes: Practically a neutral in the wardrobes of fashion people these days, cherry red is one of the biggest colour trends of both last and this year. It's bold, eye-catching, and most importantly, pairs well with all neutrals, including camel tones, as Chloe Butler has proven above.
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Miu Miu
Suede Blouson Jacket
This is high up on my luxury wishlist.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Relaxed Wide Leg Pure Linen Trousers
Linen season is finally here!
ALAÏA
East West Nubuck Tote
So chic.
cos
ASYMMETRIC JERSEY MIDI DRESS
Wear with sandals, trainers and ballet flats alike.
2. Midnight Blue + Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: Midnight blue and chocolate brown are hues you might initially expect to see throughout the colder months; however, Sylvie Mus makes a very good case for bringing this chic colour combo into the spring season as well. Both shades act as softer alternatives to black that feel a lot less stark, but they also remain wearable and pared-back.
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Barbour
Hartland Knitted Polo Shirt
Perfect for those chillier spring days.
H&M
Coated Skirt
This skirt looks way more expensive than its £28 price tag.
ralph lauren
Satin Slip Dress
Between the deep midnight hue and the slinky satin fabrication, this dress is so beautiful.
Malone Souliers
May Clutch Bag
Dark brown suede will always get a yes from me.
3. Powdery Pink + Butter Yellow
Style Notes: Pale, buttery yellow has been trending for a few years now, but it feels no less relevant in 2026. The way to make it feel really fresh for spring? Pair it with the soft, powdery pinks that were spotted all over the spring/summer 2026 runways.
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With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Shirt
This will act as the base layer for so many of your spring outfits.