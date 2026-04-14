It Girls Will Be Wearing These 7 Easy But Elegant Colour Pairings This Spring

Keep scrolling to discover the seven colour combinations that every it girl will be wearing in spring 2026.

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Spring Fashion Colour Combinations 2026
(Image credit: @chloekathbutler, @dawn.tan, @nnennaechem, @_livmadeline, @sarahlouiseblythe)
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Anyone who knows me will tell you that I live in neutrals, regardless of the time of year. Even now, in spring—a season synonymous with bolder, brighter colours—I rarely stray from the black, white and grey hues that remain within my comfort zone. As a minimalist, these pared-back tones are my go-to, but to be honest, they often feel too same-y and a bit boring, especially in the warmer months. So, for spring 2026, I’ve been on the hunt for some fresher colour combinations that look elevated and chic without feeling too out there.

And it’s clear from the spring/summer 2026 runways that the minimal, “quiet-luxury”-inspired hues that dominated last year are taking a backseat to brighter colours that will add interest to an outfit. However, if you’re a pared-back dresser like me, this doesn’t need to feel intimidating at all. From deep plums paired with rich onyx to mood-boosting buttery yellow worn with pretty powdery pinks, it’s clear that fashion people are taking the fun that comes from injecting brighter colour into their outfits and combining them with more muted hues that still feel wearable this season. And below, I’ve rounded up the seven elegant colour combinations that look cool for 2026, are easy to copy and remain well within my comfort zone.

Keep scrolling to discover the seven colour combinations that every it girl will be wearing in spring 2026.

1. Cherry Red + Caramel

Spring Fashion Colour Combinations 2026

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: Practically a neutral in the wardrobes of fashion people these days, cherry red is one of the biggest colour trends of both last and this year. It's bold, eye-catching, and most importantly, pairs well with all neutrals, including camel tones, as Chloe Butler has proven above.

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2. Midnight Blue + Chocolate Brown

Spring Fashion Colour Combinations 2026

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Midnight blue and chocolate brown are hues you might initially expect to see throughout the colder months; however, Sylvie Mus makes a very good case for bringing this chic colour combo into the spring season as well. Both shades act as softer alternatives to black that feel a lot less stark, but they also remain wearable and pared-back.

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3. Powdery Pink + Butter Yellow

Spring Fashion Colour Combinations 2026

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Pale, buttery yellow has been trending for a few years now, but it feels no less relevant in 2026. The way to make it feel really fresh for spring? Pair it with the soft, powdery pinks that were spotted all over the spring/summer 2026 runways.

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