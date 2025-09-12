I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—These Are the 8 Fall Trends I Care About, Period

Below you'll find the list of the fall 2025 trends Wright cares about the most to provide style and shopping inspiration. You'll find everything from a coveted outerwear style to the denim cut she's going to wear on repeat. Yes, there's also a range of shopping recommendations if something catches your eye. Keep scrolling for more.
1. Stand-Collar Jacket
On Wright: Sanctuary jacket
"The minute I spotted the cool Chloé jacket that was seen all over the runways, I knew I'd need to find a version to recommend. So when this one appeared, I snatched it up! I love the stand collar and the puff-sleeve detail—so chic." — Wright
"You'll be surprised at how this denim will update everything in your closet! Whether you wear them now with sandals or later with boots, your styling options are endless." — Wright
Madewell
The Balloon Jean
Good American
Good Extreme Super High Waist Barrel Jeans
PAIGE
Arellia Barrel Leg Jeans
Free People
Good Luck Barrel Jeans
7 For All Mankind
Bonnie Raw Hem High Waist Barrel Jeans
3. Lace-Trimmed Skirt
On Wright: Dôen skirt
"Slip skirts are classic pieces at this point, but this season, lingerie-inspired skirts are the newest style to try. They're beautifully cut, made of pretty material, and celebs are loving them. Style them with luxurious sweaters or leather … so chic!" — Wright
DÔEN
Elowette Skirt
ZARA
Lace Satin Effect Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
MANGO
Christy Floral Lace Trim A-Line Midi Skirt
Wilfred
Henrietta Satin Skirt
4. Barn Jacket
On Wright: Barbour jacket
"Every brand is doing some version of a barn jacket, and it's become a wardrobe classic at this point. It's practical, and the styling options are endless—try it with jeans or with skirts. It's the perfect transitional piece to have in your closet this season." — Wright
Barbour
Allerston Water Resistant Waxed Cotton Jacket
j.crew
Broken-In Barn Jacket in Brushed Chino
ALIGNE
Bark Denim Flock Jacket
Sanctuary
Barn Jacket
Vince
Suede-Collar Cotton Utility Jacket
ASTR the Label
Rylan Corduroy Collar Jacket
5. Fair Isle Sweater
On Wright: Frame sweater
"It's almost sweater season, and this timeless classic is a piece that I highly recommend adding to your wardrobe this fall. It's versatile enough to wear with denim, slip skirts, or trousers, … and it's practical once the weather cools down." — Wright
"Once the season shifts, I always recommend adding a dress or two to your wardrobe. Once you find a classic style, you can style it many different ways. Love dresses with knee boots and cozy layers on top." — Wright