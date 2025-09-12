I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—These Are the 8 Fall Trends I Care About, Period

From an It jacket silhouette to a cool denim cut.

What a former Nordstrom buyer wears for fall 2025
(Image credit: Susie Wright)
Jump to category:
Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News

As a former Nordstrom buyer and content creator (you may know her from So Susie), Susie Wright has and continues to be tuned into seasonal staples that can upgrade a wardrobe. For fall 2025, Wright has a few key silhouettes on her radar that she's eager to incorporate into her stylish looks.

Below you'll find the list of the fall 2025 trends Wright cares about the most to provide style and shopping inspiration. You'll find everything from a coveted outerwear style to the denim cut she's going to wear on repeat. Yes, there's also a range of shopping recommendations if something catches your eye. Keep scrolling for more.

1. Stand-Collar Jacket

What a former Nordstrom buyer wears for fall 2025

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Wright: Sanctuary jacket

"The minute I spotted the cool Chloé jacket that was seen all over the runways, I knew I'd need to find a version to recommend. So when this one appeared, I snatched it up! I love the stand collar and the puff-sleeve detail—so chic." — Wright

2. Barrel-Leg Jeans

What a former Nordstrom buyer wears for fall 2025

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Wright: Madewell jeans

"You'll be surprised at how this denim will update everything in your closet! Whether you wear them now with sandals or later with boots, your styling options are endless." — Wright

3. Lace-Trimmed Skirt

What a former Nordstrom buyer wears for fall 2025

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Wright: Dôen skirt

"Slip skirts are classic pieces at this point, but this season, lingerie-inspired skirts are the newest style to try. They're beautifully cut, made of pretty material, and celebs are loving them. Style them with luxurious sweaters or leather … so chic!" — Wright

4. Barn Jacket

What a former Nordstrom buyer wears for fall 2025

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Wright: Barbour jacket

"Every brand is doing some version of a barn jacket, and it's become a wardrobe classic at this point. It's practical, and the styling options are endless—try it with jeans or with skirts. It's the perfect transitional piece to have in your closet this season." — Wright

5. Fair Isle Sweater

What a former Nordstrom buyer wears for fall 2025

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Wright: Frame sweater

"It's almost sweater season, and this timeless classic is a piece that I highly recommend adding to your wardrobe this fall. It's versatile enough to wear with denim, slip skirts, or trousers, … and it's practical once the weather cools down." — Wright

6. Brown Dress

What a former Nordstrom buyer wears for fall 2025

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Wright: Tuckernuck dress

"Once the season shifts, I always recommend adding a dress or two to your wardrobe. Once you find a classic style, you can style it many different ways. Love dresses with knee boots and cozy layers on top." — Wright