This time last year, New York Fashion Week was the perfect poster for minimalists: black and white colour palettes, polished polo shirts and timeless tailoring. This season, it's done a 180. That pared-back aesthetic pushed aside for punchy personalities, bold colours, statement shapes and design details that are already becoming so synonymous with each brand that their ownership is firmly staked on the catwalk. I'm calling it now: Ralph Lauren is singlehandedly bringing back the velvet duster coat—hooray for all of us bohemian-leaning lovers.
Add to that the countless street stylers being snapped, shouting hot dog vendors, never-ending car horns, and an incredibly cramped Strackers x Net-a-Porter Incredible Women party where none other than the Serena Williams walked past me (incredible woman, indeed), and five days actually feels more like two weeks. My nervous system may take a minute to recover. The sheer amount of fashion notes worth sharing overwhelming in itself.
So I bring to you just a handful of what we can all action right now. Tory Burch's declaration that big belt season may well continue (this time with a new take on the classic coin style). The street styler's strong love for fringe, even in the most unexpected of places. An even more statement-making way to style florals (more is more, according to Diane Von Furstenberg). And a supersizing of our office outfits à la Tommy Hilfiger, to bring a bit of playfulness back into the boardroom.
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Below, your cheat sheet to kick off fashion month.
6 Trends, Styling Hacks and Accessories to Take From NYFW and Wear Now
1. New Take on the Coin Belt
Style Notes: Yes, Tory Burch had Alexa Chung and Emily Ratajkowski in the model line-up, but this new take on the silver belt still stole the show. Consider this new take on the coin belt your easiest way to make even the simplest of outfit feel far from boring. Big belt season is officially here.
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Miu Miu
Leather and Metal Belt
Perhaps the most similar belt to the new Tory Burch design is this leather-backed Miu Miu pick. Both practical and polished.
Maje
Two-Tone Clover Chain Belt
Maje merges both silver and gold tones for those who'd prefer not to pick a metal.
Stradivarius
Large Circle Metal Belt in Gold
For a bigger, bolder option, take a look as this hammered gold-tone disc belt.
Mango
Oval Link Chain Belt, Silver
Whether worn around jeans, skirts or dresses, this silver loop belt will instantly draw attention.
2. The Conversation-Starting Velvet Duster Coat
Style Notes: Of course, "hi", "hello" or "good morning" are the most common greetings when sitting down next to a stranger at the shows, but this week a new phrase has been just as popular: "did you see the Ralph Lauren collection?". The boho-baroque pieces causing the most commotion, this embroidered velvet duster coat especially.
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Free People
Pyre Embellished Duster
Since Ralph Lauren's velvet duster took to the runway on Wednesday, this Free People style has been getting plenty of attention. And for good reason.
Rixo
Kaiden Satin Jacquard Jacket in Navy Blossom Jungle Black
If velvet isn't quite your style. Rixo's satin duster coat boasts the same aesthetic with a lighter fabric.
Denim and Bone
Velvet Duster
Not quite olive, not quite gold. This high-lustre midi coat will make any look all the more striking.
Royal India Textiles
Suzani Embroidered Velvet Long Coat
This burgundy embroidered butterfly duster offers more structure than your typical duster coats, making it even better suited to cold weather.
3. Unexpected Everywhere Fringing
Style Notes: Now is the time we start to see the autumn/winter 2026 runway trends slowly trickle down into our actual wardrobes. First up: fringing, but not always on the pieces you'd expect. Out here in New York, the coolest dressers are wearing it across anything and everything you can think of: coats, blazers, bags, belts, jumpers, shirts and even more. Added drama in an instant.
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SIMKHAI
Carrie Fringed Wool-Blend Coat
Searching for a new winter coat? Simkhai's wool-blend fringe style certainly stands apart from classic black and brown designs.
& Other Stories
Scarf Detail Knit Jumper
Yes, it's sweater weather, and this tassel scarf neck knit is far more interesting than your classic turtleneck.
Veronica Beard
Pali Suede Fringe Jacket
Fringe typically leans into Western styling territory. Here, Veronica Beard proves that can still feel relatively formal (and fun).
Isabel Marant
Oskan soft fringe bag
Isabel Marant's Oskan bags have long been a boho-lover favourite. This darker suede tone feels even better suited to the Autumn/Winter season.
4. Oversized Office-Wear
Style Notes: Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Tommy Hilfiger and Diane Von Furstenberg all made a case for more punchy workwear. One easy styling trick? Opt for the oversized. Think shirts, blazers, jackets and trousers that look like you've borrowed them from the boys—or taken them from Tommy.
Shop the Look:
Toteme
Oversized Summer Shirt White
Consider a cotton Toteme shirt a forever wardrobe staple.
The Frankie Shop
Gelso oversized blazer
The Frankie Shop excels so well at creating oversized coats and blazers, they're actually sometimes simply too big.
Arket
Oversized Shirt
Roll up the cuffs on this oversized cotton shirt to add extra dimension to the outfit.
COS
Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Turn-Up Trousers
To truly lean into the oversized look, opt for these trousers in one size larger than usual and cinch with a belt.
5. Fighting Florals
Style Notes: Iterations of florals shift every season, from ditsy print to extra-bold and abstract—but here in New York, anything goes, especially when worn all at once. Take notes from Henry Zankov's Diane von Furstenberg debut (where DVF herself sat front row) and clash your chrysanthemums with your crocuses for a maximalist push on flower power.
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DRIES VAN NOTEN
Floral-Print Duchesse-Satin Midi Skirt
Dries Van Noten is the brand all the coolest women are currently reaching for. This floral midi skirt is a personal favourite.
ZARA
Floral Print Shirt With Slim Belt
This belted shirt will pair just as well with white and blue jeans as it will clashing florals.
ASOS DESIGN
Bow Barrel Trouser Co-Ord in Floral Tapestry Print
If you'd prefer to co-ordinate your florals rather than clash, consider this co-ord.
Rabanne
Gathered floral-print jersey top
Note the gathered ring detail on this floral jersey, adding an extra touch of detail to any look.
6. Daring Double Denim
Style Notes: Double denim has long been a go-to styling trick, both easy and impactful—it's dubbed the Canadian tuxedo for good reason, after all. And even Anne Hathaway's a fan. But here in New York, the Y2K denim duo has been dialled up a notch, with colour-co-ordinating pieces in more attention-grabbing proportions. Think maxi coats, voluminous jackets, blazers and jeans.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Belt Denim Trench
This belted trench jacket is far more interesting than your everyday denim jacket.
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor whose work spans runway reviews, style news, shopping edits and long-form features for leading titles including Marie Claire, Glamour, Stylist, Grazia, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue Business and Who What Wear. She is also the founder of Grounded, an independent magazine exploring the wellness world through expert guest editors. At Who What Wear UK, Lauren is known for her trend spotting, curated shopping guides and Fashion Week reporting. When she’s not travelling, she’s likely working from a far-flung coffee shop while searching for a sunnier place to call home.