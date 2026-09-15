Live From NYFW: 6 Trends, Styling Hacks and Accessories You Can Start Wearing Now

Calling all maximalists—New York Fashion Week has put its boldest foot forward for spring/summer 2027. Here's what I'm taking away.

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NYFW ss27 runway collage
(Image credit: Tory Burch/Launchmetrics/Diane Von Furstenberg/WWW)
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This time last year, New York Fashion Week was the perfect poster for minimalists: black and white colour palettes, polished polo shirts and timeless tailoring. This season, it's done a 180. That pared-back aesthetic pushed aside for punchy personalities, bold colours, statement shapes and design details that are already becoming so synonymous with each brand that their ownership is firmly staked on the catwalk. I'm calling it now: Ralph Lauren is singlehandedly bringing back the velvet duster coat—hooray for all of us bohemian-leaning lovers.

Add to that the countless street stylers being snapped, shouting hot dog vendors, never-ending car horns, and an incredibly cramped Strackers x Net-a-Porter Incredible Women party where none other than the Serena Williams walked past me (incredible woman, indeed), and five days actually feels more like two weeks. My nervous system may take a minute to recover. The sheer amount of fashion notes worth sharing overwhelming in itself.

So I bring to you just a handful of what we can all action right now. Tory Burch's declaration that big belt season may well continue (this time with a new take on the classic coin style). The street styler's strong love for fringe, even in the most unexpected of places. An even more statement-making way to style florals (more is more, according to Diane Von Furstenberg). And a supersizing of our office outfits à la Tommy Hilfiger, to bring a bit of playfulness back into the boardroom.

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Below, your cheat sheet to kick off fashion month.

1. New Take on the Coin Belt

Tory Burch ss27 runway model wears skirt, red top, coin belt

Tory Burch S/S27

(Image credit: Tory Burch)

Style Notes: Yes, Tory Burch had Alexa Chung and Emily Ratajkowski in the model line-up, but this new take on the silver belt still stole the show. Consider this new take on the coin belt your easiest way to make even the simplest of outfit feel far from boring. Big belt season is officially here.

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2. The Conversation-Starting Velvet Duster Coat

Ralph Lauren spring/summer 27 runway model wears velvet duster coat

Ralph Lauren S/S 27

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Ralph Lauren)

Style Notes: Of course, "hi", "hello" or "good morning" are the most common greetings when sitting down next to a stranger at the shows, but this week a new phrase has been just as popular: "did you see the Ralph Lauren collection?". The boho-baroque pieces causing the most commotion, this embroidered velvet duster coat especially.

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3. Unexpected Everywhere Fringing

New York SS27 street style fringing

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Now is the time we start to see the autumn/winter 2026 runway trends slowly trickle down into our actual wardrobes. First up: fringing, but not always on the pieces you'd expect. Out here in New York, the coolest dressers are wearing it across anything and everything you can think of: coats, blazers, bags, belts, jumpers, shirts and even more. Added drama in an instant.

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4. Oversized Office-Wear

Tommy Hilfiger ss27 runway model wears white skirt red shirt

Tommy Hilfiger S/S27

(Image credit: Tommy Hilfiger)

Style Notes: Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Tommy Hilfiger and Diane Von Furstenberg all made a case for more punchy workwear. One easy styling trick? Opt for the oversized. Think shirts, blazers, jackets and trousers that look like you've borrowed them from the boys—or taken them from Tommy.

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5. Fighting Florals

Diane Von Furstenberg ss27 runway model wears clashing florals

Diane Von Furstenberg S/S27

(Image credit: Diane Von Furstenberg)

Style Notes: Iterations of florals shift every season, from ditsy print to extra-bold and abstract—but here in New York, anything goes, especially when worn all at once. Take notes from Henry Zankov's Diane von Furstenberg debut (where DVF herself sat front row) and clash your chrysanthemums with your crocuses for a maximalist push on flower power.

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6. Daring Double Denim

New York Fashion Week street style ss27 denim coat

New York Fashion Week street style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Double denim has long been a go-to styling trick, both easy and impactful—it's dubbed the Canadian tuxedo for good reason, after all. And even Anne Hathaway's a fan. But here in New York, the Y2K denim duo has been dialled up a notch, with colour-co-ordinating pieces in more attention-grabbing proportions. Think maxi coats, voluminous jackets, blazers and jeans.

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Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor whose work spans runway reviews, style news, shopping edits and long-form features for leading titles including Marie Claire, Glamour, Stylist, Grazia, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue Business and Who What Wear. She is also the founder of Grounded, an independent magazine exploring the wellness world through expert guest editors. At Who What Wear UK, Lauren is known for her trend spotting, curated shopping guides and Fashion Week reporting. When she’s not travelling, she’s likely working from a far-flung coffee shop while searching for a sunnier place to call home.