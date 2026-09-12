Seeing out the remainder of her pregnancy between an abundance of red-carpet appearances and fashion week events, I’ve been closely monitoring Anne Hathaway’s style to settle on the trends fashion mums are gravitating towards most right now. And, on an evening outing in New York, I landed on a particularly compelling one.
Beginning with denim, as all of the very best looks do in my opinion, Anne doubled down on the timeless fabrication, selecting a roomy denim shirt to pair with tonal straight-leg jeans. Worn partially unbuttoned to reveal her midriff, the combination felt naturally polished thanks to its coordinated nature, whilst the relaxed fabrication gave the look an easy, effortless quality that makes it perfect for everyday styling.
Any fashion mum will tell you that a matching set is a cheat code for pulling together a sleek, polished look with minimal effort, no matter the hour. Here, though, the boxy proportions of the denim pairing ensure a comfortable silhouette and unfussy feel that can carry you throughout the day.
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Never one to tire of double denim, it remains one of my favourite hacks for creating a chic, co-ordinated look in an instant. If you’re similarly inspired by the styling trick that’s set to make autumn dressing a breeze, read on to shop the denim shirts and jeans I recommend below.
Shop Denim Shirts and Jeans:
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Shirt
With Nothing Underneath's shirts are a fashion person's favourites.
AGOLDE
90's Regenerative Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Agolde's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Ultimate Denim Shirt
Style this with jeans or tuck it into a pencil skirt.
Jigsaw
Winchester Straight Leg Jean
Whilst I love these in the mid-blue, they also come in washed black.
COS
Longline Denim Shirt
Throw this over a t-shirt or style it on its own.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
cos
Denim Shirt
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
MANGO
Miami Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans
Classic straight-leg jeans will never go out of style.
H&M
Denim Shirt
The inky blue shade makes this perfect for autumn/winter styling.
COS
Valley Bootcut Jeans
Every great wardrobe starts with the perfect pair of jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.