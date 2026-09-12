Fashion Mums, Take Note! If You Want to Wear Denim But Still Look Elevated, Wear It Exactly Like This

There's a trick to making denim look extremely elevated with ease, and fashion mums have it figured out.

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Anne Hathaway steps outside wearing a denim shirt with jeans and fisherman sandals.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Seeing out the remainder of her pregnancy between an abundance of red-carpet appearances and fashion week events, I’ve been closely monitoring Anne Hathaway’s style to settle on the trends fashion mums are gravitating towards most right now. And, on an evening outing in New York, I landed on a particularly compelling one.

Beginning with denim, as all of the very best looks do in my opinion, Anne doubled down on the timeless fabrication, selecting a roomy denim shirt to pair with tonal straight-leg jeans. Worn partially unbuttoned to reveal her midriff, the combination felt naturally polished thanks to its coordinated nature, whilst the relaxed fabrication gave the look an easy, effortless quality that makes it perfect for everyday styling.

Anne Hathaway steps outside wearing a denim shirt with jeans and fisherman sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Any fashion mum will tell you that a matching set is a cheat code for pulling together a sleek, polished look with minimal effort, no matter the hour. Here, though, the boxy proportions of the denim pairing ensure a comfortable silhouette and unfussy feel that can carry you throughout the day.

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Never one to tire of double denim, it remains one of my favourite hacks for creating a chic, co-ordinated look in an instant. If you’re similarly inspired by the styling trick that’s set to make autumn dressing a breeze, read on to shop the denim shirts and jeans I recommend below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.