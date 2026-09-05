Sienna Miller’s Cult High-Street Trench Coat Sells Out Every Single Year—So I Finally Tried It On

There’s no singular wardrobe item that embodies autumn quite like a trench coat. As the leaves start to fall and temperatures begin to call for more than a light tee and jeans, my first port of call is always a trusty trench—in almost any form. And there’s one cult, perennial bestseller that comes back year after year: Sézane’s Clyde trench coat.
The French brand is, of course, no stranger to a sell-out item, nor is it short of a celebrity fan base. Case in point: Sienna Miller, a long-time Sézane devotee who has been spotted wearing the Clyde trench on repeat. So, I did what any responsible shopping editor would do and tried the much-hyped coat for myself.
First impressions? The Clyde is structured enough to hold its shape beautifully, but not so rigid that it feels overly formal. The slightly oversized silhouette gives it that effortless, slightly cool quality that makes a trench feel particularly modern, while the longline cut instantly elevates even the simplest jeans-and-T-shirt combination. It’s roomy enough to layer a knit underneath once temperatures really start to dip, too, without feeling bulky.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
What struck me most, though, is just how considered the proportions feel. Trench coats can easily swamp the frame—particularly when you’re petite—but the Clyde manages to feel intentionally oversized rather than simply too big. I opted for a size 10 to ensure I had enough room for layering once the temperatures begin to drop, and it fit my 5"2 frame perfectly. The details are classic rather than trend-led, which is exactly what I’d want from a coat I’m investing in with the intention of wearing for years.
And therein lies the Clyde’s appeal. It’s not trying to reinvent the trench coat; instead, Sézane has taken all the elements that make the style such an enduring wardrobe staple and made them feel just a little cooler. Having finally tried it myself, I can understand why it resurfaces every autumn—and why its fan base keeps growing.
Keep scrolling to shop Sézane's Clyde trench coat below.
Shop The Sézane Clyde Trench Coat
Sezane
Clyde Coat - Light Beige
A soft, versatile hue that's just as suited for autumn as it is for spring.
Sezane
Clyde Coat - Camel - Organic Cotton - Sézane
A camel trench will quickly become your wardrobe workhorse.
Sezane
Clyde Coat - Dark Green
The olive hue simply screams autumn.
Sezane
Clyde Coat - Beige and Moss Green Checks
Checked trench coats were one of the biggest outerwear trends of 2026, with no signs of slowing.
Shop More Sézane Buys
Sezane
Valentine Jacket
Scarf jackets are so inherently elegant.
Sezane
Suzanne Tote Bag
The Suzanne tote sold out instantly upon launch—now it's back.
sezane
Lior Coat
A cape, funnel-neck trench coat is just about as chic as it gets.
Sezane
Jule Jacket
The navy hue is so incredibly rich-looking.
sezane
Zeylie Coat
A cape knit will never not emit pure elegance.
sezane
Gary Maxi Bag
Everything about this is so quiet luxury coded.
sezane
High Olivia Mules
Sleek suede accessories are what autumn is all about, and these mules look 3x the price.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.