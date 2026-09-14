These 7 Fall Trends Make Even the Most Basic Outfit Look Expensive

There's something about fall that always makes us want to refine our wardrobe. Maybe it's the return of layers or the richer textures that come with cooler weather, but suddenly, the simplest outfits feel like they could use a little extra polish. This season, the trends we're most interested in aren't necessarily about buying an entirely new wardrobe—they're about strategic details that can make what you already own look significantly more expensive.
After taking stock of the biggest ideas shaping fall, we noticed a common thread: luxury is in the details. A flash of an unexpected color, an interesting texture, or an impeccably tailored silhouette can completely change the mood of an otherwise basic look. Even better, many of these trends feel timeless enough to stick around well beyond a single season.
Below, we're breaking down the seven fall trends that have caught our attention for exactly that reason. Some lean minimalist, while others embrace a little more drama, but all have the ability to make an outfit feel considered and elevated with surprisingly little effort. Consider this your shortcut to making even the simplest fall wardrobe look infinitely more luxe.
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The Expensive Looking Fall Trends
Purple Reign
Purple is having a major moment this fall, and we especially love it as an unexpected pop of color. Against a mostly neutral wardrobe, shades ranging from deep aubergine to softer violet instantly make an outfit feel more interesting. The key is treating purple almost like an accessory rather than building the entire look around it. One strategically placed dose is enough to give your fall basics a fresh, expensive-looking update.
Lioness
Paloma Top
Reformation
Nash Heeled Sandals
Nia
Antonio Skirt
Window Dressing
Sheer fabrics are sticking around for fall, but this season, they're taking on a decidedly more sophisticated feel. Mesh, transparent PVC, and barely-there layers add dimension without making an outfit feel overly complicated. We love how these materials create contrast when mixed with more substantial fall textures and streamlined silhouettes. The effect is subtle, modern, and just daring enough to make simple pieces feel completely new.
Renggli
Sheer Knit Vest
Raye
Shelly Sandals
Lovers & Friends
Aprile Sheer Maxi Dress
A Simple Plan
Sometimes, the most luxurious-looking outfits are also the quietest. This fall, pure essentials rendered in beautiful cotton, crisp poplin, linen, and double-washed cashmere are proving that simplicity can make the strongest statement. It's less about obvious trends and more about beautiful fabric, precise proportions, and pieces that look impeccable without trying too hard. Think of it as a return to wardrobe building blocks, only with an emphasis on quality and restraint.
Citizens of Humanity
Isabel Rib Racerback Tank
Reformation
Oversize Cashmere & Wool Sweater
Heartloom
Lyra Set
Into the Wild
Fall's wild side is decidedly glamorous this season. Luxurious faux fur and animal prints bring richness and texture to even the most straightforward outfit, instantly giving it more personality. Rather than feeling overly maximalist, these elements look especially chic when surrounded by understated staples. It's proof that one bold texture or print can do all the heavy lifting.
House of Harlow 1960
x REVOLVE Perry Faux Fur Coat
I.AM.GIA
Cressida Faux Fur Jacket
Show Me Your Mumu
x REVOLVE Stormi Cardigan
Le Smoking
Tuxedo dressing is making its way beyond traditional eveningwear, and the result feels incredibly polished. Satin details, sharp lapels, statement cocktail earrings, and tux-inspired blazers bring an after-dark elegance to everyday dressing. There's something about the precision of these details that immediately makes an outfit look more intentional. Paired with simpler pieces, the effect is sophisticated without feeling overly formal.
ZARA
Satin Shoulder Pad Coat
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Button-Up Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
Elizabeth Cole
Bree Earrings
Well Suited
Tailoring continues to be one of the easiest ways to make a wardrobe look expensive, but this season's approach feels particularly refined. Fitted silhouettes, polished separates, and sharply constructed pieces are designed to move seamlessly between the office and everything that comes afterward. The emphasis is on clean lines and impeccable proportions rather than overly corporate styling. These are the kinds of pieces that instantly pull an outfit together and make getting dressed feel effortless.
SIMKHAI
Sheridan Mini Skirt
VERONICA BEARD
Miller Dickey Double-Breasted Grain De Poudre Blazer
Nordstrom
Drawstring Wide Leg Pants
Modern Heirlooms
Some of fall's most beautiful pieces look as though they could have been discovered in a particularly stylish grandmothers closet. Rich brocade and jacquard fabrics, intricate embroidery, and delicate beading give clothing a collected, almost one-of-a-kind quality. These ornate details feel especially fresh when contrasted with simpler, more contemporary staples. The result is a wardrobe that feels storied and special rather than overtly trendy.