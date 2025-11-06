Chicer than Black and White—This Elegant Winter Colour Combination Looks Expensive Every Time

As we settle into the new season, I’ve been setting aside some time to experiment with fresh colour combinations that can breathe new life into my winter rotation. Rather than investing in entirely new silhouettes or indulging in fleeting trends, I find that exploring a palette that feels particularly right now is the simplest—and most cost-effective—way to modernise a wardrobe.
It didn’t take long before I landed on an ultra-elegant pairing that feels perfectly suited to the colder months. Not the familiar contrast of black and white, nor the seasonal pull of burgundy, but something altogether more refined: the navy and brown colour combination.
Both hues are equally rich and sophisticated, and when worn together, they strike a decadent note that feels elevated, polished and distinctly grown-up.
From a deep navy coat or inky blue knit to a chocolate-brown bag or espresso-hued belt, this dark pairing feels unexpectedly chic—precisely the mood I want to channel in my everyday winter looks.
Some might shy away from the combination for fear of appearing too weighed down, but I’ve found that grounding your outfit in one hue, then layering in the other through accessories, keeps the look balanced and modern.
Rich in depth and dimension, this mature colour pairing is one I’ll be returning to all season long. And if you’re tempted to try it too, read on to discover my edit of the chicest navy and brown pieces to shop right now.
Shop the Navy and Brown Colour Trend:
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
While I love this in the dark navy, it also comes in 17 other shades.
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat
Be quick! This is already on its way to selling out.
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trousers
With Nothing Underneath's Rampling Trousers are a fashion person's favourites.
COS
Sculpted Merino Wool Short Jacket
While I love this in the dark brown, it also comes in grey and a checked print.
G.H. Bass
Weejuns Penny Loafers
Style with white socks to give your look a preppy finish.
COS
Relaxed Fluid Wide-Leg Trousers
This season, fashion people are subbing out their black trousers for rich chocolatey pairs.
& Other Stories
Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
Shelf your black coats this season and style an inky blue shade instead.
Massimo Dutti
Knit Wool Blend Sweater With Short Sleeves
I find short sleeve jumpers to be one of the chicest ways to stay cosy this winter.
Mango
Satin Long Skirt
This comes in UK sizes XXS—4XL, as well are a rich shade of chocolate brown.
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS' cashmere jumpers are a fashion person's favourite for a reason.
DeMellier
The Midi New York
DeMellier's New York tote in supple suede is on every fashion person's wish list right now.
Massimo Dutti
Short Jacket With High Neck
Style this over a fresh white tee or wear it with a navy layer to get the two-tone look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.