Chicer than Black and White—This Elegant Winter Colour Combination Looks Expensive Every Time

I'm sure that navy looks chicest when styled with brown. Discover the combination fashion people will be wearing all winter long.

Collage of influencer wearing navy with chocolate brown.
(Image credit: @lornasymphony, @annabelrosendahl, @nnennaechem)
As we settle into the new season, I’ve been setting aside some time to experiment with fresh colour combinations that can breathe new life into my winter rotation. Rather than investing in entirely new silhouettes or indulging in fleeting trends, I find that exploring a palette that feels particularly right now is the simplest—and most cost-effective—way to modernise a wardrobe.

It didn’t take long before I landed on an ultra-elegant pairing that feels perfectly suited to the colder months. Not the familiar contrast of black and white, nor the seasonal pull of burgundy, but something altogether more refined: the navy and brown colour combination.

Influencer @nnennaechem wears a navy pinstripe suit with a brown scarf and brown suede tote.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Both hues are equally rich and sophisticated, and when worn together, they strike a decadent note that feels elevated, polished and distinctly grown-up.

Influencer @brittanybathgate wears a navy coat with a brown leather baguette bag.

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

From a deep navy coat or inky blue knit to a chocolate-brown bag or espresso-hued belt, this dark pairing feels unexpectedly chic—precisely the mood I want to channel in my everyday winter looks.

Influencer @lornasymphony wears a navy jumper and navy silk skirt with a brown suede handbag.

(Image credit: @lornasymphony)

Some might shy away from the combination for fear of appearing too weighed down, but I’ve found that grounding your outfit in one hue, then layering in the other through accessories, keeps the look balanced and modern.

Influencer @annabelrosendahl wears a navy dress with a brown leather belt and brown leather loafers.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Rich in depth and dimension, this mature colour pairing is one I’ll be returning to all season long. And if you’re tempted to try it too, read on to discover my edit of the chicest navy and brown pieces to shop right now.

Shop the Navy and Brown Colour Trend:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

