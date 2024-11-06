I Searched Through 100s of Elegant Navy Coats—These 33 Stood Out to Me the Most
I ask myself the same question at the start of every winter: Do I really need to buy a new coat? Although I already have a few winter coats, this year, I think my capsule wardrobe could benefit from something a little different but no less classic than those I own, so I’m on the hunt for the most elegant of them all: a navy coat.
As someone passionate about outerwear, I’m well-versed in finding the best of the best to see me through the cooler period whilst also guaranteeing that any outfit will look that much chicer. Whether it's a "jeans and a nice top" vibe, my cosiest loungewear or a sleek look for a day in the office, any coat I wear has to elevate my attire for any occasion, day or night.
Amira Khan wears a navy coat and beige trousers.
When shopping for new outerwear, there's a lot to consider. Will it go with pieces I already own—different lengths, styles and colours? What’s the material like? Will it wear well in different conditions? Is the cut classic enough to be at home in my wardrobe for years to come? Basically, I want my coat to work hard and stand the test of time.
Andrea Steen wears a navy coat with jeans and loafers.
But back to navy. Although we can probably agree that chocolate brown and rich burgundy are the colours of the season, classic navy blue is the underdog; a colour so versatile that it can easily be styled with the overall colour palette we’ve seen so far this season.
From high-street to designer and wool styles to trusty trenches, below are my favourite navy coats available to shop right now, so you don't have to do the research.
The Best Navy Coats for Women to Shop This Winter
1. The Best Navy Coats Under £300
This tie-belt wrap coat from Aligne is at the top of my Christmas list.
A single-breasted style like this one from John Lewis will take a casual outfit to the next level.
The collarless design makes this coat even more timeless.
Upgrade your workwear with this wool-blend option, or pair it with a midi skirt, jumper and trainers for a more casual look.
I can see myself wearing this over a knitted dress and knee-high boots for style and warmth in equal measure.
The buttons and lapels make this one look way more expensive than it is.
Look how well navy pairs with burgundy and plum.
I just love the subtle pinstripe detailing, giving this beautiful coat that slight edge.
2. The Best Navy Coats Under £600
The padded shoulders, the cinched waist, the back vent… This belted option is so chic.
This styling goes to show that the right coat can elevate even the most casual outfits.
This shorter option is made from pure wool for ultimate warmth and it's hooded.
Belted, this silhouette looks so elevated with wide-leg trousers.
3. The Best Navy Coats Over £600
From the soft cashmere to the structured shoulders, this coat screams luxury.
Max Mara coats are iconic, and this one is no exception.
Filippa K is a great destination for modern yet classic wardrobe staples.
This would look perfect over a white button-down with tailored trousers and loafers.
This looks like it'd keep you warm on the coldest of days.
This faux-shearling jacket will easily transition to evening looks.
The button-adorned sleeves add a distinctive point of difference.
Made from cashmere in Italy, this cape-like jacket has oversized sleeves and a rib-trim hem, similar to what you'd see on a classic bomber.
A classic Burberry trench in navy? A round of applause.
I'd expect nothing but pure luxury from The Row.