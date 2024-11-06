I Searched Through 100s of Elegant Navy Coats—These 33 Stood Out to Me the Most

I ask myself the same question at the start of every winter: Do I really need to buy a new coat? Although I already have a few winter coats, this year, I think my capsule wardrobe could benefit from something a little different but no less classic than those I own, so I’m on the hunt for the most elegant of them all: a navy coat.

As someone passionate about outerwear, I’m well-versed in finding the best of the best to see me through the cooler period whilst also guaranteeing that any outfit will look that much chicer. Whether it's a "jeans and a nice top" vibe, my cosiest loungewear or a sleek look for a day in the office, any coat I wear has to elevate my attire for any occasion, day or night.

Amira Khan wears a navy coat and beige trousers.

When shopping for new outerwear, there's a lot to consider. Will it go with pieces I already own—different lengths, styles and colours? What’s the material like? Will it wear well in different conditions? Is the cut classic enough to be at home in my wardrobe for years to come? Basically, I want my coat to work hard and stand the test of time.

Andrea Steen wears a navy coat with jeans and loafers.

But back to navy. Although we can probably agree that chocolate brown and rich burgundy are the colours of the season, classic navy blue is the underdog; a colour so versatile that it can easily be styled with the overall colour palette we’ve seen so far this season.

From high-street to designer and wool styles to trusty trenches, below are my favourite navy coats available to shop right now, so you don't have to do the research.

The Best Navy Coats for Women to Shop This Winter

1. The Best Navy Coats Under £300

ALIGNE George Wrap Coat in Navy £289 SHOP NOW This tie-belt wrap coat from Aligne is at the top of my Christmas list.

John Lewis Wool Blend Single Breasted Coat in Navy £119 SHOP NOW A single-breasted style like this one from John Lewis will take a casual outfit to the next level.

M&S Collection Wool Blend Collarless Longline Coat £89 SHOP NOW The collarless design makes this coat even more timeless.

Whistles Navy Amalia Longline Coat £289 SHOP NOW This one is also available in petite.

Nobody's Child Oversized Navy Belted Wool Blend Coat £210 SHOP NOW Upgrade your workwear with this wool-blend option, or pair it with a midi skirt, jumper and trainers for a more casual look.

COS Oversized Single-Breasted Wool Coat £250 SHOP NOW The oversized fit makes layering so easy.

& Other Stories Voluminous Belted Wool Coat in Navy £245 SHOP NOW I can see myself wearing this over a knitted dress and knee-high boots for style and warmth in equal measure.

MANGO Double-Breasted Wool Coat in Dark Navy £100 SHOP NOW The buttons and lapels make this one look way more expensive than it is.

& Other Stories Double-Breasted Wool Coat in Navy £245 SHOP NOW Look how well navy pairs with burgundy and plum.

COS Hooded Wool Duffle Coat in Navy £270 SHOP NOW The hood makes this duffle coat even better.

Massimo Dutti Long Pinstripe Wool Blend Coat £299 SHOP NOW I just love the subtle pinstripe detailing, giving this beautiful coat that slight edge.

2. The Best Navy Coats Under £600

Penny Martin X Arket Wool Coat £319 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a double-breasted wool coat.

Hobbs Marlene Wool Blend Double Breasted Longline Coat £369 SHOP NOW Such an elegant shape.

Reiss Florence Wool-Blend Twill Double-Breasted Coat £378 SHOP NOW This one is lined with smooth satin.

PAIGE Rouen Belted Coat £570 SHOP NOW The padded shoulders, the cinched waist, the back vent… This belted option is so chic.

Hobbs Livia Wool Coat in Navy £379 SHOP NOW Another one that comes in petite.

RAILS Everest Wool-Blend Coat £400 SHOP NOW I love how this is styled with tan and cream.

Gerard Darel Lassia Wool Rich Coat £465 SHOP NOW Elevate your jeans in an instant.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Double-Breasted Denim Trench Coat £424 SHOP NOW A dark-wash denim trench? Yes, please.

Marella Dixi Wool Blend Coat £350 SHOP NOW This styling goes to show that the right coat can elevate even the most casual outfits.

Gerard Darel Nesrynn Hooded Wool Jacket in Navy £425 SHOP NOW This shorter option is made from pure wool for ultimate warmth and it's hooded.

Reiss Rae Wool Rich Belted Coat in Teal £378 SHOP NOW Belted, this silhouette looks so elevated with wide-leg trousers.

3. The Best Navy Coats Over £600

Toteme Broad Coat in Midnight £2710 SHOP NOW From the soft cashmere to the structured shoulders, this coat screams luxury.

Max Mara Manuela Icon Coat £2225 SHOP NOW Max Mara coats are iconic, and this one is no exception.

Filippa K Alexa Coat in Navy £880 SHOP NOW Filippa K is a great destination for modern yet classic wardrobe staples.

THE ROW Indra Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Coat £4390 SHOP NOW This would look perfect over a white button-down with tailored trousers and loafers.

Weekend Max Mara Wool and Alpaca Robe Coat in Navy £780 SHOP NOW This looks like it'd keep you warm on the coldest of days.

STELLA MCCARTNEY Faux Shearling Jacket £1690 SHOP NOW This faux-shearling jacket will easily transition to evening looks.

Weekend Max Mara Wool Trench Coat in Navy £710 SHOP NOW The button-adorned sleeves add a distinctive point of difference.

MAX MARA Zenone Oversized Cashmere Coat £4105 SHOP NOW Made from cashmere in Italy, this cape-like jacket has oversized sleeves and a rib-trim hem, similar to what you'd see on a classic bomber.

Burberry Long Waterloo Heritage Trench Coat in Coal Blue £1890 SHOP NOW A classic Burberry trench in navy? A round of applause.

THE ROW Denver Wool Trench Coat £4890 SHOP NOW I'd expect nothing but pure luxury from The Row.