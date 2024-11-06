I Searched Through 100s of Elegant Navy Coats—These 33 Stood Out to Me the Most

By
published
in Features

I ask myself the same question at the start of every winter: Do I really need to buy a new coat? Although I already have a few winter coats, this year, I think my capsule wardrobe could benefit from something a little different but no less classic than those I own, so I’m on the hunt for the most elegant of them all: a navy coat.

As someone passionate about outerwear, I’m well-versed in finding the best of the best to see me through the cooler period whilst also guaranteeing that any outfit will look that much chicer. Whether it's a "jeans and a nice top" vibe, my cosiest loungewear or a sleek look for a day in the office, any coat I wear has to elevate my attire for any occasion, day or night.

Amira wearing a navy coat

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

Amira Khan wears a navy coat and beige trousers.

When shopping for new outerwear, there's a lot to consider. Will it go with pieces I already own—different lengths, styles and colours? What’s the material like? Will it wear well in different conditions? Is the cut classic enough to be at home in my wardrobe for years to come? Basically, I want my coat to work hard and stand the test of time.

Andrea wearing a navy coat

(Image credit: @andreasteen)

Andrea Steen wears a navy coat with jeans and loafers.

But back to navy. Although we can probably agree that chocolate brown and rich burgundy are the colours of the season, classic navy blue is the underdog; a colour so versatile that it can easily be styled with the overall colour palette we’ve seen so far this season.

From high-street to designer and wool styles to trusty trenches, below are my favourite navy coats available to shop right now, so you don't have to do the research.

The Best Navy Coats for Women to Shop This Winter

1. The Best Navy Coats Under £300

George Wrap Coat
ALIGNE
George Wrap Coat in Navy

This tie-belt wrap coat from Aligne is at the top of my Christmas list.

John Lewis Wool Blend Single Breasted Coat
John Lewis
Wool Blend Single Breasted Coat in Navy

A single-breasted style like this one from John Lewis will take a casual outfit to the next level.

Wool Blend Collarless Longline Coat
M&S Collection
Wool Blend Collarless Longline Coat

The collarless design makes this coat even more timeless.

Navy Amalia Longline Coat
Whistles
Navy Amalia Longline Coat

This one is also available in petite.

Oversized Navy Belted Wool Blend Coat
Nobody's Child
Oversized Navy Belted Wool Blend Coat

Upgrade your workwear with this wool-blend option, or pair it with a midi skirt, jumper and trainers for a more casual look.

Oversized Single-Breasted Wool Coat
COS
Oversized Single-Breasted Wool Coat

The oversized fit makes layering so easy.

Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
& Other Stories
Voluminous Belted Wool Coat in Navy

I can see myself wearing this over a knitted dress and knee-high boots for style and warmth in equal measure.

Double-Breasted Wool Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Double-Breasted Wool Coat in Dark Navy

The buttons and lapels make this one look way more expensive than it is.

Double-Breasted Wool Coat
& Other Stories
Double-Breasted Wool Coat in Navy

Look how well navy pairs with burgundy and plum.

Hooded Wool Duffle Coat
COS
Hooded Wool Duffle Coat in Navy

The hood makes this duffle coat even better.

Long Pinstripe Wool Blend Coat
Massimo Dutti
Long Pinstripe Wool Blend Coat

I just love the subtle pinstripe detailing, giving this beautiful coat that slight edge.

2. The Best Navy Coats Under £600

Penny Martin and Arket Wool Coat
Penny Martin X Arket
Wool Coat

You can't go wrong with a double-breasted wool coat.

Hobbs Marlene Wool Blend Double Breasted Longline Coat, Navy
Hobbs
Marlene Wool Blend Double Breasted Longline Coat

Such an elegant shape.

Florence Wool-Blend Twill Double-Breasted Coat
Reiss
Florence Wool-Blend Twill Double-Breasted Coat

This one is lined with smooth satin.

Rouen Belted Coat
PAIGE
Rouen Belted Coat

The padded shoulders, the cinched waist, the back vent… This belted option is so chic.

Hobbs Livia Wool Coat
Hobbs
Livia Wool Coat in Navy

Another one that comes in petite.

Everest Wool-Blend Coat
RAILS
Everest Wool-Blend Coat

I love how this is styled with tan and cream.

Gerard Darel Lassia Wool Rich Coat, Navy
Gerard Darel
Lassia Wool Rich Coat

Elevate your jeans in an instant.

Double-Breasted Denim Trench Coat
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Double-Breasted Denim Trench Coat

A dark-wash denim trench? Yes, please.

Marella Dixi Wool Blend Coat, Navy
Marella
Dixi Wool Blend Coat

This styling goes to show that the right coat can elevate even the most casual outfits.

Gerard Darel Nesrynn Hooded Wool Jacket
Gerard Darel
Nesrynn Hooded Wool Jacket in Navy

This shorter option is made from pure wool for ultimate warmth and it's hooded.

Reiss Rae Wool Rich Belted Coat
Reiss
Rae Wool Rich Belted Coat in Teal

Belted, this silhouette looks so elevated with wide-leg trousers.

3. The Best Navy Coats Over £600

Broad Coat Midnight
Toteme
Broad Coat in Midnight

From the soft cashmere to the structured shoulders, this coat screams luxury.

Max Mar, Manuela Icon Coat
Max Mara
Manuela Icon Coat

Max Mara coats are iconic, and this one is no exception.

Alexa Coat
Filippa K
Alexa Coat in Navy

Filippa K is a great destination for modern yet classic wardrobe staples.

Indra Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Coat
THE ROW
Indra Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Coat

This would look perfect over a white button-down with tailored trousers and loafers.

Max Mara, Wool and alpaca robe coat
Weekend Max Mara
Wool and Alpaca Robe Coat in Navy

This looks like it'd keep you warm on the coldest of days.

Faux Shearling Jacket
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Faux Shearling Jacket

This faux-shearling jacket will easily transition to evening looks.

Max Mara, Wool trench coat
Weekend Max Mara
Wool Trench Coat in Navy

The button-adorned sleeves add a distinctive point of difference.

Zenone Oversized Cashmere Coat
MAX MARA
Zenone Oversized Cashmere Coat

Made from cashmere in Italy, this cape-like jacket has oversized sleeves and a rib-trim hem, similar to what you'd see on a classic bomber.

Long Waterloo Heritage Trench Coat
Burberry
Long Waterloo Heritage Trench Coat in Coal Blue

A classic Burberry trench in navy? A round of applause.

Denver Wool Trench Coat
THE ROW
Denver Wool Trench Coat

I'd expect nothing but pure luxury from The Row.

Double-Breasted Cashgora Coat
Prada
Double-Breasted Cashgora Coat

The perfect winter evening coat.

Megan Nash
Latest