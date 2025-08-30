The 6 Shoe Trends Well-Dressed People Are Wearing With Pants and Jeans (Instead of Sneakers)

New season, new shoes.

Influencers wearing 2025 shoe trends with pants and jeans
(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl; @nlmarilyn; @christietyler)
Like everyone else, I will continue to wear sneakers with my jeans and pants this fall. They go together like all the cliché things I could sit here and list, but I find that when I only wear sneakers with the aforementioned items, I miss out on some great potential outfits. And with fall quickly approaching, these shoe-and-jean (or pant) pairings are top of mind.

Even though we're barely out of summer, I've noticed that people are already starting to ditch the skirts and dresses for jeans and pants, as the first chill in the air in many months has started to creep back in. And of course, my eyes are going straight to the feet of everyone I come across. There are six fall 2025 shoe trends, in particular, that keep jumping out at me, and I sourced the perfect examples via well-dressed people on Instagram. So if you want to look like a well-dressed person with good taste, keep scrolling to find out which jean-or-pant-and-shoe pairings are trending and shop the best trends for your feet while you're at it.

Calf Hair

One of the easiest ways to make your outfits look expensive is to wear them with calf hair shoes. The texture is ultra luxurious and perfect for fall, and calf hair shoes come in many forms, so it's an easy trend to add to your wardrobe.

Influencer wearing brown pants and calf hair black flats

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Animal Print

First came leopard, but for fall 2025, there's a whole zoo to choose from for your feet. In addition to cheetah, I've seen snake, zebra, tiger, and cow shoes being worn by fashion people around the world. Good luck choosing just one print to pair with your jeans and trousers.

Influencer wearing a leopard coat, white tee, jeans, and leopard flats

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Suede Slip-Ons

Thanks to The Row and Ugg, suede slip-ons are quickly becoming one of fall 2025's biggest shoe trends. When paired with pants and jeans, they look effortless and cool.

Elsa Hosk wearing Ugg Elea slip-ons

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

T-Bar

For a bit of a sophisticated retro vibe, fashion people are opting for T-bar shoes as of late. Whether you go for pumps or a Mary Jane-style flat, you can't go wrong with this chic and subtle trend.

Influencer wearing

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

Red Ballet Flats

When it comes to color, red is still going strong, and the new It ballet flats hue is undoubtedly crimson. Bella Hadid has been spotted in the red ballet flats repeatedly as of late, and if it's any indication, Chanel's red patent leather ballerinas have become impossible to get your hands on.

Influencer wearing a striped tee, jeans, and red ballet flats

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

High Vamp

Shoes that cover the vast majority of your foot (but that aren't boots) are a micro-trend I'm seeing a lot of lately. They give an elegant feel to any jean or pant style they're paired with.

Influencer wearing khaki pants with high-vamp flats

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)
