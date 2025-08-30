The 6 Shoe Trends Well-Dressed People Are Wearing With Pants and Jeans (Instead of Sneakers)

Like everyone else, I will continue to wear sneakers with my jeans and pants this fall. They go together like all the cliché things I could sit here and list, but I find that when I only wear sneakers with the aforementioned items, I miss out on some great potential outfits. And with fall quickly approaching, these shoe-and-jean (or pant) pairings are top of mind.
Even though we're barely out of summer, I've noticed that people are already starting to ditch the skirts and dresses for jeans and pants, as the first chill in the air in many months has started to creep back in. And of course, my eyes are going straight to the feet of everyone I come across. There are six fall 2025 shoe trends, in particular, that keep jumping out at me, and I sourced the perfect examples via well-dressed people on Instagram. So if you want to look like a well-dressed person with good taste, keep scrolling to find out which jean-or-pant-and-shoe pairings are trending and shop the best trends for your feet while you're at it.
Calf Hair
One of the easiest ways to make your outfits look expensive is to wear them with calf hair shoes. The texture is ultra luxurious and perfect for fall, and calf hair shoes come in many forms, so it's an easy trend to add to your wardrobe.
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flats in Ruby Haircalf
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Genuine Calf Hair Pumps
Khaite
Charlotte Calf Hair Ballet Flats
Animal Print
First came leopard, but for fall 2025, there's a whole zoo to choose from for your feet. In addition to cheetah, I've seen snake, zebra, tiger, and cow shoes being worn by fashion people around the world. Good luck choosing just one print to pair with your jeans and trousers.
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pumps in Granada Tan
Reformation
Inez Ballet Flats
Madewell
The Lexie Genuine Calf Hair Booties
Suede Slip-Ons
Thanks to The Row and Ugg, suede slip-ons are quickly becoming one of fall 2025's biggest shoe trends. When paired with pants and jeans, they look effortless and cool.
Ugg
Elea Slippers
Banana Republic
Leather Essential Clogs
Everlane
Suede Clogs
T-Bar
For a bit of a sophisticated retro vibe, fashion people are opting for T-bar shoes as of late. Whether you go for pumps or a Mary Jane-style flat, you can't go wrong with this chic and subtle trend.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.