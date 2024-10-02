The Classy Shoe Trend Celebrities and Fashion People Are Now Wearing In Place of Mary Janes
For the past few seasons when fashion people have needed a sophisticated shoe they've called upon a neat pair of mary janes or ballet flats to do the job. This autumn, however, there's a new shoe trend that's been quietly slotting into the outfits that other mainstream styles used to complete. Whilst the aforementioned versatile pairs will never be "out", fashion people are embracing the wardrobe-altering potential of the vamp shoe trend this autumn.
What Is a Vamp Shoe?
The vamp is the upper part of a shoe that covers the front of the foot, which, on many styles—save perhaps loafers—cropping near the toes. However, for 2024, I'm seeing a rise in pairs with higher-up vamps, hence their name, where the design cuts off towards the middle of the foot and extends further up the sides.
Creating a smoother silhouette thanks to this fuller-coverage design, vamp shoes often rift off a pump shape complete with an almond toe or pointed finish and come in flat and heeled styles, both of which I'm seeing a lot of this season.
Who Is Wearing the Vamp Shoe Trend?
Already a part of the wardrobes of fashion people that I look to the most, I've spotted singer and television presenter Rochelle Humes styles to elegant shoe trend for appointments in Paris this week. Wearing hers with a full-length trousers and a black cropped jacket, Humes's daytime look exuded easy elegance and felt perfectly in tune with her personal style.
Another early adopter of the vamp shoe trend, model Elsa Hosk wove a pretty light brown heeled pair into her casual jeans and T-shirt ensemble. Standing in place of where a standard ballet flat might have could have slotted, Hosk's vamp shoe choice made her entire outfit feel more fashionable by proxy.
Whilst the new shoe trend is still somewhat under-the-radar for now, it won't be long until everyone starts clocking on to it. Catering to the growing demand, brands now offer pretty iterations in range of colours and heel heights. Read on to discover the pairs we love the most here.
Shop Our Edit of the Best Vamp Shoes:
These also come in a metallic silver shade.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
