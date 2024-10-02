The Classy Shoe Trend Celebrities and Fashion People Are Now Wearing In Place of Mary Janes

For the past few seasons when fashion people have needed a sophisticated shoe they've called upon a neat pair of mary janes or ballet flats to do the job. This autumn, however, there's a new shoe trend that's been quietly slotting into the outfits that other mainstream styles used to complete. Whilst the aforementioned versatile pairs will never be "out", fashion people are embracing the wardrobe-altering potential of the vamp shoe trend this autumn.

What Is a Vamp Shoe?

The vamp is the upper part of a shoe that covers the front of the foot, which, on many styles—save perhaps loafers—cropping near the toes. However, for 2024, I'm seeing a rise in pairs with higher-up vamps, hence their name, where the design cuts off towards the middle of the foot and extends further up the sides.

Creating a smoother silhouette thanks to this fuller-coverage design, vamp shoes often rift off a pump shape complete with an almond toe or pointed finish and come in flat and heeled styles, both of which I'm seeing a lot of this season.

Who Is Wearing the Vamp Shoe Trend?

Already a part of the wardrobes of fashion people that I look to the most, I've spotted singer and television presenter Rochelle Humes styles to elegant shoe trend for appointments in Paris this week. Wearing hers with a full-length trousers and a black cropped jacket, Humes's daytime look exuded easy elegance and felt perfectly in tune with her personal style.

(Image credit: Splash)

Another early adopter of the vamp shoe trend, model Elsa Hosk wove a pretty light brown heeled pair into her casual jeans and T-shirt ensemble. Standing in place of where a standard ballet flat might have could have slotted, Hosk's vamp shoe choice made her entire outfit feel more fashionable by proxy.

Whilst the new shoe trend is still somewhat under-the-radar for now, it won't be long until everyone starts clocking on to it. Catering to the growing demand, brands now offer pretty iterations in range of colours and heel heights. Read on to discover the pairs we love the most here.

Shop Our Edit of the Best Vamp Shoes:

Arket Pointy Leather Pumps £189 SHOP NOW This light sage shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

John Lewis Ammie Leather Curve Heel High Vamp Court Shoes £89 SHOP NOW These also come in a metallic silver shade.

Marks & Spencer Leather Pointed Pump £40 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

The Row Glossed-Leather Pumps £960 SHOP NOW The small heel adds polished look, without sacrificing comfort.

Toteme The Wedge-Heel Pump Bleached Sand £560 SHOP NOW I always come back to Toteme for their elevated basics.

Jigsaw Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina £110 SHOP NOW These also come in black, silver and red.

Rejina Pyo Angled Pumps Nappa Leather Black £450 SHOP NOW The oversized heel add a sculptural edge.

& Other Stories Chain Embellished Pumps £145 SHOP NOW Style with denim or pair with a party dress.

Toteme The Asymmetric Leather Ballet Flats £450 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or pair with tailored trousers.