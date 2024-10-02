The Classy Shoe Trend Celebrities and Fashion People Are Now Wearing In Place of Mary Janes

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

For the past few seasons when fashion people have needed a sophisticated shoe they've called upon a neat pair of mary janes or ballet flats to do the job. This autumn, however, there's a new shoe trend that's been quietly slotting into the outfits that other mainstream styles used to complete. Whilst the aforementioned versatile pairs will never be "out", fashion people are embracing the wardrobe-altering potential of the vamp shoe trend this autumn.

Influencer wears vamp flats.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

What Is a Vamp Shoe?

The vamp is the upper part of a shoe that covers the front of the foot, which, on many styles—save perhaps loafers—cropping near the toes. However, for 2024, I'm seeing a rise in pairs with higher-up vamps, hence their name, where the design cuts off towards the middle of the foot and extends further up the sides.

Creating a smoother silhouette thanks to this fuller-coverage design, vamp shoes often rift off a pump shape complete with an almond toe or pointed finish and come in flat and heeled styles, both of which I'm seeing a lot of this season.

Rochelle Humes wears vamp court shoes

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

Who Is Wearing the Vamp Shoe Trend?

Already a part of the wardrobes of fashion people that I look to the most, I've spotted singer and television presenter Rochelle Humes styles to elegant shoe trend for appointments in Paris this week. Wearing hers with a full-length trousers and a black cropped jacket, Humes's daytime look exuded easy elegance and felt perfectly in tune with her personal style.

Elsa Hosk wears vamp court shoes.

(Image credit: Splash)

Another early adopter of the vamp shoe trend, model Elsa Hosk wove a pretty light brown heeled pair into her casual jeans and T-shirt ensemble. Standing in place of where a standard ballet flat might have could have slotted, Hosk's vamp shoe choice made her entire outfit feel more fashionable by proxy.

Influencer wears a vamp shoe.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Whilst the new shoe trend is still somewhat under-the-radar for now, it won't be long until everyone starts clocking on to it. Catering to the growing demand, brands now offer pretty iterations in range of colours and heel heights. Read on to discover the pairs we love the most here.

Shop Our Edit of the Best Vamp Shoes:

arket,

Arket
Pointy Leather Pumps

This light sage shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

John Lewis Ammie Leather Curve Heel High Vamp Court Shoes
John Lewis
Ammie Leather Curve Heel High Vamp Court Shoes

These also come in a metallic silver shade.

Leather Pointed Pump
Marks & Spencer
Leather Pointed Pump

These look more expensive than they are.

Glossed-Leather Pumps
The Row
Glossed-Leather Pumps

The small heel adds polished look, without sacrificing comfort.

The Wedge-Heel Pump Bleached Sand
Toteme
The Wedge-Heel Pump Bleached Sand

I always come back to Toteme for their elevated basics.

Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina | Tan
Jigsaw
Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina

These also come in black, silver and red.

Angled Pumps Nappa Leather Black
Rejina Pyo
Angled Pumps Nappa Leather Black

The oversized heel add a sculptural edge.

stories,

& Other Stories
Chain Embellished Pumps

Style with denim or pair with a party dress.

The Asymmetric Leather Ballet Flats
Toteme
The Asymmetric Leather Ballet Flats

Style with baggy jeans or pair with tailored trousers.

Metallic Leather Pumps
Jil Sander
Metallic Leather Pumps

These sculptural shoes will instantly enliven a look.

