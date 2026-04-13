Tessa Faye O'Connell is a contributor known for her work at various fashion houses, specializing in media and public relations, currently working at Coach as its global PR director. She's a mom of two, working to expand her influence in the fashion space through styling while also just making it out the door on time.
My true passion is loungewear. I know I’ve been acting cool with these work outfits, but where I thrive first and foremost is comfortwear. I’m lucky enough to be able to stay home a day or two versus always commuting in, which has allowed me to say it’s ok to have a plethora of sweat outfits and/or activewear that makes me feel elevated but good. Even at home, if you’re in your very worn T-shirt and joggers (I know you know the ones I’m talking about), you do feel less productive sitting at your desk than if you spruce it up a little. The best part about some of these pieces? They translate perfectly into chasing after your kids after hours or on the weekends. Track pants for sports class, a sweat suit for travel, silk pants for birthday parties, or workoutwear bouncing between your own stuff plus play dates—these pieces always have a reason.
These brands are my go-to that I can always count on to feel elevated and comfortable no matter where the location. I gravitate towards greys and blacks, basic colors, but most of these brands come in a variety of shades that fit into what is “your” best color and vibe.
The Great.
All their loungewear options come in basic colorways and new spring patterns every season. They have ones that are wide crop, or the classic sweatpant. Their sweatshirts look good with jeans as well, so it's a win/win, and all their T-shirts are beyond comfortable.
THE GREAT.
The Stadium Sweatpant
THE GREAT.
The College Sweatshirt
THE GREAT.
The Wide Leg Cropped Sweatpant
Eterne
I love this brand, I love their basics. I bought the cropped sweatshirt and switch around with their wide leg and boyfriend sweatpants pending the mood. Disclaimer: I do try to invest in comfort pieces that not only wear well but also wash well, and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, paired with other items in my closet. I’ve noticed it makes a difference in the long term and I find myself being able to wear them for years rather than a few times.
eterne
Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt
eterne
Oversized Wide Leg Sweatpant
eterne
Oversized Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Donni
This brand has amassed a cult following and it’s easy to understand why once you start collecting their pieces from each drop. Thermal, knit, pointelle—they’re all good.
DONNI.
The Sweater Rib Simple Pant
DONNI.
The Sweater Rib Cardi
DONNI.
The Pointelle Simple Crop Pant
Aviator Nation
Aviator Nation is a California lifestyle brand that’s taken off over the past few years. The most comfortable collection of pieces for when you need to be beyond cozy. Obsessed with their new tie-dye drops as we head into spring officially.