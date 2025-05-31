I never thought I'd get here but. honestly, I'm a little over my ballet flats and Mary Janes. Pretty as they are, I've been wearing them relentlessly for months now and I'm concerned that my style is becoming a bit too predictable because of it. That said, after growing so used to the ease of a flat shoe, I’m also not ready to teeter around in stilettos and I'm currently finding that prospect daunting when I think about all of the occasions filling up my calendar this summer. So, for moments when the dress code calls for something a touch more elevated, I know I'll find myself turning to the wedge mules shoe trend.

A far cry from the cork wedges of the early '00s, today’s take feels refined and grown-up. With a subtly lifted sole and a sleek, minimalist profile, wedge mules offer the height boost I sometimes crave, minus the discomfort of a traditional heel.

While wedges have ebbed in and out of favour for many seasons, it's been a while since we've seen them quite so popular again. After an oversaturation during the 00s, this shoe trend took a back seat to heels. Lately, however, brands have come back to the classic silhouette, reimagining it with a thoroughly modern energy.

Rather than being decorated in raffia and lacing up the legs, the new wave of wedge mules features sharp lines, glossy leather finishes for a sleek, fuss-free finish. With a backless design, the shoes feel lighter and fresher than their enclosed counterparts, making them an easy addition to a summer shoe rotation.

Unfussy yet elegant, I have a feeling this shoe trend is only just getting started. Click through to discover my edit of the best pairs below.

