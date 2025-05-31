Suddenly, Fashion People Are Wearing The Comfy Shoe Trend That's Swiftly Replacing Flats
If you're growing tired of flats but don't find the prospect of high heels that exciting either, then you're going to want to hear all about the wedge mule trend...
I never thought I'd get here but. honestly, I'm a little over my ballet flats and Mary Janes. Pretty as they are, I've been wearing them relentlessly for months now and I'm concerned that my style is becoming a bit too predictable because of it. That said, after growing so used to the ease of a flat shoe, I’m also not ready to teeter around in stilettos and I'm currently finding that prospect daunting when I think about all of the occasions filling up my calendar this summer. So, for moments when the dress code calls for something a touch more elevated, I know I'll find myself turning to the wedge mules shoe trend.
A far cry from the cork wedges of the early '00s, today’s take feels refined and grown-up. With a subtly lifted sole and a sleek, minimalist profile, wedge mules offer the height boost I sometimes crave, minus the discomfort of a traditional heel.
While wedges have ebbed in and out of favour for many seasons, it's been a while since we've seen them quite so popular again. After an oversaturation during the 00s, this shoe trend took a back seat to heels. Lately, however, brands have come back to the classic silhouette, reimagining it with a thoroughly modern energy.
Rather than being decorated in raffia and lacing up the legs, the new wave of wedge mules features sharp lines, glossy leather finishes for a sleek, fuss-free finish. With a backless design, the shoes feel lighter and fresher than their enclosed counterparts, making them an easy addition to a summer shoe rotation.
Unfussy yet elegant, I have a feeling this shoe trend is only just getting started. Click through to discover my edit of the best pairs below.
SHOP WEDGE MULES:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
