If your FYP is anything like mine, then you'll also be finding that nearly all of the chicest outfits right there are anchored to a pair of flip-flops. Suddenly, everywhere, the once-divisive shoe has officially become the style of the summer. So much so that at this point, you'd be forgiven for thinking there wasn't another shoe trend worth considering.
However, for occasions that call for something a little more polished, the chicest dressers are ditching flip-flops entirely and gravitating towards sculptural wedges instead. Offering the same easy, playful energy, with a more elevated finish, it's the heels shoe trend I'm watching the most right now.
Whilst raffia wedges return every summer, and sleek leather styles continue to gain traction, the pairs catching my eye feature curved, architectural silhouettes that give the classic wedge a more directional feel. Often carved inwards or shaped with subtle cut-outs, they bring an unexpected element that always elevates.
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Like all good summer trends, they do a lot without asking much of the wearer. Current, without being everywhere, whilst I've spotted sculptural wedges across Instagram and on some particularly well-dressed people IRL, they still retain that sense of discovery that makes a trend feel exciting in the first place.