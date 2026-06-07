Spotted in London: the non-sandals trend fashion people are wearing with jeans in 20° weather.

What do you wear in London when temperatures hover around 20°C? Whilst boots now feel a little too heavy, open-toe styles can still seem premature. Fortunately, Alexa Chung just stepped out with the solution—and it's one French women have been relying on for years.
Stepping out in a pair of blue straight-leg jeans and low-heeled ballet pumps, Chung mastered the art of easy city styling dressing. Paired with a light cream jacket and finished with an animal-print bag, her jeans and shoe outfit was perfectly primed for off-duty city days.
Building on the ballet flats trend, the emerging heeled ballet pump trend offers the same elegance with a slightly more elevated finish. The low block heel brings subtle height and sophistication, making casual outfits feel more considered.
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Capturing the relaxed refinement that defines French-inspired dressing, this comfortable yet chic shoe trend is set to become a key player in any early-summer wardrobe.
Inspired by Chung's look? Scroll on to discover the best heeled ballet pumps to shop now.
Shop Heeled Ballet Pumps:
Reformation
Inez Pump
Reformation's Inez pumps Hailey's and Kendall's favourites.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Block Heel Pumps
Style with jeans or pair with a white cotton skirt.
Sézane
Bertille Ballerinas
The 2cm heel adds a little height without sacrificing any comfort.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
This chic shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Aeyde
Onda 20 Leather Pumps
Aeyde's ballet flats are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.