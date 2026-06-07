Alexa Just Styled Her Jeans With the Most French-Girl-Coded Shoe Trend

Spotted in London: the non-sandals trend fashion people are wearing with jeans in 20° weather.

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Alexa Chung walks down the street wearing blue jeans with black ballet pumps and a cream jacket.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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What do you wear in London when temperatures hover around 20°C? Whilst boots now feel a little too heavy, open-toe styles can still seem premature. Fortunately, Alexa Chung just stepped out with the solution—and it's one French women have been relying on for years.

Stepping out in a pair of blue straight-leg jeans and low-heeled ballet pumps, Chung mastered the art of easy city styling dressing. Paired with a light cream jacket and finished with an animal-print bag, her jeans and shoe outfit was perfectly primed for off-duty city days.

Alexa Chung walks down the street wearing blue jeans with black ballet pumps and a cream jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Building on the ballet flats trend, the emerging heeled ballet pump trend offers the same elegance with a slightly more elevated finish. The low block heel brings subtle height and sophistication, making casual outfits feel more considered.

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Capturing the relaxed refinement that defines French-inspired dressing, this comfortable yet chic shoe trend is set to become a key player in any early-summer wardrobe.

Inspired by Chung's look? Scroll on to discover the best heeled ballet pumps to shop now.

Shop Heeled Ballet Pumps:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.