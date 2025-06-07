Linen trousers have earned their reputation as a summer staple and I completely understand why. They're breezy, easy to style and strike that perfect balance between being polished and relaxed. I’ve relied on mine for years—and I’m not planning to retire them anytime soon. However, as someone who likes to think they keep an open mind (probably more so than they actually do), I thought it'd be interesting to explore trousers that could be just as comfortable and chic as my linen faithfuls. As such, I’ve been keeping a close eye on other summer trouser trends that offer the same lightness and ease, but with a fresh-feeling twist.

Right now, the fashion landscape is filled with options that feel just as breathable, versatile and warm-weather appropriate as linen. From playful cotton stripes to elegant cream satin, these pieces all bring a little something different to your outfit while still ticking the all-important comfort box. Whether you're looking to mix up your looks or you're just not a linen person to begin with, these additions are more than worth considering.

Scroll on to see the seven alternatives to linen trousers that work just as well in any summer capsule wardrobe.

7 Stylish Alternatives to Linen Trousers

1. Satin Trousers

Satin trousers are a great choice for evenings when you want something a bit more elevated than a linen style. The fabric catches the light beautifully and feels cool against the skin—ideal for balmy nights at home or abroad.

Shop the Trend:

ARKET Silk Trousers £97 SHOP NOW A cream pair will work with so many items in your wardrobe. & Other Stories Drawstring Satin Trousers £77 SHOP NOW This khaki pair will work well with light blue and pink tones. Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant £198 SHOP NOW The colour of the season, butter yellow.

2. Cotton Stripe Trousers

Think classic pyjama stripes, but reimagined as trousers. Lightweight, relaxed and irresistibly effortless-looking, these are ideal for beach days or city strolls alike. Bonus points if they're drawstring for extra comfort.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers £25 SHOP NOW The perfect pull-on trouser at a very reasonable price. DEIJI STUDIOS Ease Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Pajama Pants £116 SHOP NOW Deiji Studios use incredibly soft fabrications. With Nothing Underneath Palazzo Trousers in Pink Seersucker £120 SHOP NOW So pretty.

3. Capri Pants

The return of capris has been surprisingly chic. Tailored yet short enough to offer breathability, they have that same throw-on ease as linen but can feel more considered, especially with a heeled flip-flop. Look for high-waisted versions for a more polished feel.

Shop the Trend:

Mint Velvet Black Cropped Slim Capri Trousers £69 SHOP NOW A classic black pair will work day or night. Nobody's Child Black Gingham Capri Trousers £69 SHOP NOW Give your wardrobe an Italian feel with gingham capris. Toteme Jersey Capri Pants £270 SHOP NOW Brown will prove just as versatile as black, I promise.

4. Crochet Trousers

If you’re after something with a more boho vibe, crochet trousers are a chic option. Often semi-sheer and made with breathable, woven yarns, they’re ideal for holidays and laid-back summer styling.

Shop the Trend:

Nobody's Child Brown and Stone Stripe Melinda Trousers £79 SHOP NOW A 10/10 set. CALLE DEL MAR Crocheted Wide-Leg Pants £664 SHOP NOW Pair these with everything from a breezy shirt and heels to a bikini and flip flops. Free People Joan Fauxchet Set £118 SHOP NOW Trust Free People to deliver some of the best crochet around.

5. Broderie Anglaise Trousers

A fabric synonymous with summer, broderie anglaise in trouser form feels both nostalgic and very elegant. Delicate eyelets help keep things breezy and the texture adds charm to simple outfits. Most commonly found in fresh white, this is a piece that works with so many other pieces in your wardrobe.

Shop the Trend:

Phase Eight Svea Trouser £110 SHOP NOW The ultimate summer trouser look. COS Broderie Anglaise Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW A minimalistic take on the trend. Reiss Cotton Broderie Side-Tie Trousers in White £98 SHOP NOW Another excellent set to consider.

6. Sheer Trousers

The most directional alternative on my list, sheer trousers are trending in a big way this summer. Layer over briefs or boy shorts for a fashion-person feel, or choose lined versions with subtle transparency for something more wearable day-to-day.

Shop the Trend:

Khaite Trenton Silk Organza Wide-Leg Pants £1310 SHOP NOW These have been sold out for a while now, don't pause on the restock. H&M Wide Sheer Trousers £35 SHOP NOW H&M has come through with a more affordable pair. Manière De Voir Sheer Belted Trousers in Black £70 SHOP NOW These also come in cream.

7. Bloomers

These romantic, airy trousers with gathered hems (which are often laced or scalloped) have a vintage-meets-romantic appeal. As seen at Chloé, they're light and voluminous, offering comfort and statement in equal measure.

Shop the Trend: