I'm Not Saying Don't Wear Linen Trousers, But These 7 Trousers Might Be a Bit Trendier
I love nothing more than slipping into my favourite linen trousers; keen to re-create feeling, I set out to find chic alternatives to linen trousers with the same breeziness and throw-on appeal. And here they are.
Linen trousers have earned their reputation as a summer staple and I completely understand why. They're breezy, easy to style and strike that perfect balance between being polished and relaxed. I’ve relied on mine for years—and I’m not planning to retire them anytime soon. However, as someone who likes to think they keep an open mind (probably more so than they actually do), I thought it'd be interesting to explore trousers that could be just as comfortable and chic as my linen faithfuls. As such, I’ve been keeping a close eye on other summer trouser trends that offer the same lightness and ease, but with a fresh-feeling twist.
Right now, the fashion landscape is filled with options that feel just as breathable, versatile and warm-weather appropriate as linen. From playful cotton stripes to elegant cream satin, these pieces all bring a little something different to your outfit while still ticking the all-important comfort box. Whether you're looking to mix up your looks or you're just not a linen person to begin with, these additions are more than worth considering.
Scroll on to see the seven alternatives to linen trousers that work just as well in any summer capsule wardrobe.
7 Stylish Alternatives to Linen Trousers
1. Satin Trousers
Satin trousers are a great choice for evenings when you want something a bit more elevated than a linen style. The fabric catches the light beautifully and feels cool against the skin—ideal for balmy nights at home or abroad.
2. Cotton Stripe Trousers
Think classic pyjama stripes, but reimagined as trousers. Lightweight, relaxed and irresistibly effortless-looking, these are ideal for beach days or city strolls alike. Bonus points if they're drawstring for extra comfort.
3. Capri Pants
The return of capris has been surprisingly chic. Tailored yet short enough to offer breathability, they have that same throw-on ease as linen but can feel more considered, especially with a heeled flip-flop. Look for high-waisted versions for a more polished feel.
4. Crochet Trousers
If you’re after something with a more boho vibe, crochet trousers are a chic option. Often semi-sheer and made with breathable, woven yarns, they’re ideal for holidays and laid-back summer styling.
5. Broderie Anglaise Trousers
A fabric synonymous with summer, broderie anglaise in trouser form feels both nostalgic and very elegant. Delicate eyelets help keep things breezy and the texture adds charm to simple outfits. Most commonly found in fresh white, this is a piece that works with so many other pieces in your wardrobe.
6. Sheer Trousers
The most directional alternative on my list, sheer trousers are trending in a big way this summer. Layer over briefs or boy shorts for a fashion-person feel, or choose lined versions with subtle transparency for something more wearable day-to-day.
7. Bloomers
These romantic, airy trousers with gathered hems (which are often laced or scalloped) have a vintage-meets-romantic appeal. As seen at Chloé, they're light and voluminous, offering comfort and statement in equal measure.
