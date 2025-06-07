I'm Not Saying Don't Wear Linen Trousers, But These 7 Trousers Might Be a Bit Trendier

I love nothing more than slipping into my favourite linen trousers; keen to re-create feeling, I set out to find chic alternatives to linen trousers with the same breeziness and throw-on appeal. And here they are.

Linen trousers have earned their reputation as a summer staple and I completely understand why. They're breezy, easy to style and strike that perfect balance between being polished and relaxed. I’ve relied on mine for years—and I’m not planning to retire them anytime soon. However, as someone who likes to think they keep an open mind (probably more so than they actually do), I thought it'd be interesting to explore trousers that could be just as comfortable and chic as my linen faithfuls. As such, I’ve been keeping a close eye on other summer trouser trends that offer the same lightness and ease, but with a fresh-feeling twist.

Right now, the fashion landscape is filled with options that feel just as breathable, versatile and warm-weather appropriate as linen. From playful cotton stripes to elegant cream satin, these pieces all bring a little something different to your outfit while still ticking the all-important comfort box. Whether you're looking to mix up your looks or you're just not a linen person to begin with, these additions are more than worth considering.

Scroll on to see the seven alternatives to linen trousers that work just as well in any summer capsule wardrobe.

7 Stylish Alternatives to Linen Trousers

1. Satin Trousers

@oliviafaeh wears a pair of cream satin trousers with a black and white vest top

(Image credit: @oliviafaeh)

Satin trousers are a great choice for evenings when you want something a bit more elevated than a linen style. The fabric catches the light beautifully and feels cool against the skin—ideal for balmy nights at home or abroad.

Shop the Trend:

Silk Trousers – Light Beige – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Silk Trousers

A cream pair will work with so many items in your wardrobe.

Drawstring Satin Trousers
& Other Stories
Drawstring Satin Trousers

This khaki pair will work well with light blue and pink tones.

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

The colour of the season, butter yellow.

2. Cotton Stripe Trousers

@marina_torres wears a pair of blue stripe cotton trousers with a white top and brown suede bag

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Think classic pyjama stripes, but reimagined as trousers. Lightweight, relaxed and irresistibly effortless-looking, these are ideal for beach days or city strolls alike. Bonus points if they're drawstring for extra comfort.

Shop the Trend:

Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers

The perfect pull-on trouser at a very reasonable price.

Ease Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Pajama Pants
DEIJI STUDIOS
Ease Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Pajama Pants

Deiji Studios use incredibly soft fabrications.

The Palazzo: Seersucker, Pink Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
Palazzo Trousers in Pink Seersucker

So pretty.

3. Capri Pants

@nnennaechem wears a pair of black Capri pants with heeled flip flops and a lightweight pale yellow trench coat

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

The return of capris has been surprisingly chic. Tailored yet short enough to offer breathability, they have that same throw-on ease as linen but can feel more considered, especially with a heeled flip-flop. Look for high-waisted versions for a more polished feel.

Shop the Trend:

Black Cropped Slim Capri Trousers
Mint Velvet
Black Cropped Slim Capri Trousers

A classic black pair will work day or night.

Black Gingham Capri Trousers
Nobody's Child
Black Gingham Capri Trousers

Give your wardrobe an Italian feel with gingham capris.

Jersey Capri Pants
Toteme
Jersey Capri Pants

Brown will prove just as versatile as black, I promise.

4. Crochet Trousers

@abimarvel wears a pair of crochet trousers with a matching shirt

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

If you’re after something with a more boho vibe, crochet trousers are a chic option. Often semi-sheer and made with breathable, woven yarns, they’re ideal for holidays and laid-back summer styling.

Shop the Trend:

Poppy Delevingne Brown and Stone Stripe Melinda Top
Nobody's Child
Brown and Stone Stripe Melinda Trousers

A 10/10 set.

Crocheted Wide-Leg Pants
CALLE DEL MAR
Crocheted Wide-Leg Pants

Pair these with everything from a breezy shirt and heels to a bikini and flip flops.

Joan Fauxchet Set
Free People
Joan Fauxchet Set

Trust Free People to deliver some of the best crochet around.

5. Broderie Anglaise Trousers

@ingridedvinsen wears a pair of broderie trousers with white tie-front top

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

A fabric synonymous with summer, broderie anglaise in trouser form feels both nostalgic and very elegant. Delicate eyelets help keep things breezy and the texture adds charm to simple outfits. Most commonly found in fresh white, this is a piece that works with so many other pieces in your wardrobe.

Shop the Trend:

Svea Trouser
Phase Eight
Svea Trouser

The ultimate summer trouser look.

Broderie Anglaise Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Broderie Anglaise Wide-Leg Trousers

A minimalistic take on the trend.

Cotton Broderie Side-Tie Trousers in White
Reiss
Cotton Broderie Side-Tie Trousers in White

Another excellent set to consider.

6. Sheer Trousers

@rebeccaferrazwyatt wears a pair of sheer pink trousers with a long blue top and crochet head scarf

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

The most directional alternative on my list, sheer trousers are trending in a big way this summer. Layer over briefs or boy shorts for a fashion-person feel, or choose lined versions with subtle transparency for something more wearable day-to-day.

Shop the Trend:

Trenton Silk Organza Wide-Leg Pants
Khaite
Trenton Silk Organza Wide-Leg Pants

These have been sold out for a while now, don't pause on the restock.

Wide Sheer Trousers
H&M
Wide Sheer Trousers

H&M has come through with a more affordable pair.

Sheer Belted Trousers - Black
Manière De Voir
Sheer Belted Trousers in Black

These also come in cream.

7. Bloomers

@holliemercedes wears a pair of bloomer trousers with lace trims with a graphic T-shirt

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

These romantic, airy trousers with gathered hems (which are often laced or scalloped) have a vintage-meets-romantic appeal. As seen at Chloé, they're light and voluminous, offering comfort and statement in equal measure.

Shop the Trend:

Free People , Forever Young Bloomer Pants
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants

You'll be hard pressed to find a prettier trouser.

Pleated Georgette Peplum Tapered Pants
ALAÏA
Pleated Georgette Peplum Tapered Pants

Straight from the Alaïa runway.

Forever Young Bloomer Pants
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants

The matching shirt won't go amiss.

