I used to call the F1 paddock a runway for sports fans, and they didn't believe me. Too many skinny jeans and golf polos for that to be true. Now, it's common knowledge how stylish a place the paddock is, whether it's located in Monza or Austin. From VIPs to drivers to WAGs, everyone brings their A game to race weekend in 2026, with some of the most talked-about fashion items and trends debuting at the arrivals gate like a model emerging from backstage during fashion week.
With the second half of the 2026 season ramping up after the summer break, I thought it a fitting time to look back at the first half's best ensembles (and a few more recent ones) to give their wearers a much-deserved pat on the back. Thank you for making Formula 1 the GOAT when it comes to style. And thank you to the actual GOAT for leading the way. Yes, I'm talking about Lewis Hamilton, and yes, he's the greatest of all time, both on and off the track.
Lewis Hamilton in Saint Laurent at the Miami Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton did, in fact, break the internet when he arrived at the Miami International Autodrome wearing an off-the-runway Saint Laurent look from the brand's spring/summer 2026 menswear collection, including a neon orange windbreaker and brown trousers. Even better, Alexandra Leclerc showed up a few days later for race day wearing a similar look from the womenswear side, making Saint Laurent the winner of the Miami Grand Prix.
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Windbreaker in Nylon
Alexandra Leclerc in Vintage Dior at the Spanish Grand Prix
Alexandra Leclerc knew exactly what she was doing when she arrived at the Spanish Grand Prix wearing one of fashion's most iconic pieces, the Gazette dress from Christian Dior's fall/winter 2000 collection by John Galliano. This dress sells today for anywhere between $100,000 and $250,000 and has been worn by some of pop culture's most significant names, like Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City 2 and Emily Ratajkowski during New York Fashion Week. Leclerc paired the dress with a Dior Lady bag and black mules.
Christian Dior
Vintage 2000 Gazette Printed Midi Length Dress
Rebecca Donaldson in The Row at the Monaco Grand Prix
Lily Muni He in Carelli at the Japanese Grand Prix
What makes this look on Lily Muni He so noteworthy isn't just that she paired her viral Carelli jacket with Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flats and a Jil Sander Goji bag. It's also the fact that Alexandra Leclerc, too, has worn the patterned, fur-trimmed jacket, called the Rosa Jacket, in the paddock this season. Great minds think alike.
Carelli
Rosa Jacket
Lewis Hamilton in Saint Laurent at the Italian Grand Prix
Though the actual Italian Grand Prix probably didn't turn out the way either Scuderia Ferrari driver wanted it to, the weekend was still plenty memorable, especially on the style side. Hamilton really led the way, wearing everything from custom Khaite to a pinstripe Saint Laurent double-breasted suit, which he wore to drive up to the paddock in his restored F40.
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Double-Breasted Jacket
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Fluid Pants
Kika Gomes in Gucci at the Monaco Grand Prix
Ahead of next season, when Alpine will become Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team, Kika Gomes gave us a glimpse into what the team's styling will look like. At the Monaco Grand Prix, the model and girlfriend of Alpine driver Pierre Gasly arrived in the paddock wearing jeans, thong sandals, and a menswear Horsebit leather jacket by the Italian brand.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.