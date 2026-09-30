What Cool People Are Wearing in the F1 Paddock So Far in 2026

From The Row's Peggy Clutch to Galliano's iconic Dior Gazette dress.

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A collage showcasing F1 drivers and WAGs in the F1 paddock.
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I used to call the F1 paddock a runway for sports fans, and they didn't believe me. Too many skinny jeans and golf polos for that to be true. Now, it's common knowledge how stylish a place the paddock is, whether it's located in Monza or Austin. From VIPs to drivers to WAGs, everyone brings their A game to race weekend in 2026, with some of the most talked-about fashion items and trends debuting at the arrivals gate like a model emerging from backstage during fashion week.

With the second half of the 2026 season ramping up after the summer break, I thought it a fitting time to look back at the first half's best ensembles (and a few more recent ones) to give their wearers a much-deserved pat on the back. Thank you for making Formula 1 the GOAT when it comes to style. And thank you to the actual GOAT for leading the way. Yes, I'm talking about Lewis Hamilton, and yes, he's the greatest of all time, both on and off the track.

Ahead, you'll find Alexandra Leclerc's Dior by John Galliano newsprint dress from fall/winter 2000 that currently resells for between $100,000 on The RealReal and $245,000 on 1st Dibs. Plus, Hamilton's fall/winter 2026 Saint Laurent suit worn to kick off Ferrari's home Grand Prix.

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Lewis Hamilton in Saint Laurent at the Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States, from April 30 to May 3, 2026.

(Image credit: Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton did, in fact, break the internet when he arrived at the Miami International Autodrome wearing an off-the-runway Saint Laurent look from the brand's spring/summer 2026 menswear collection, including a neon orange windbreaker and brown trousers. Even better, Alexandra Leclerc showed up a few days later for race day wearing a similar look from the womenswear side, making Saint Laurent the winner of the Miami Grand Prix.

Alexandra Leclerc in Vintage Dior at the Spanish Grand Prix

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 11: Alexandra Leclerc walks in the paddock with her dog Leo during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Madring on September 11, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

(Image credit: Kym Illman/Getty Images)

Alexandra Leclerc knew exactly what she was doing when she arrived at the Spanish Grand Prix wearing one of fashion's most iconic pieces, the Gazette dress from Christian Dior's fall/winter 2000 collection by John Galliano. This dress sells today for anywhere between $100,000 and $250,000 and has been worn by some of pop culture's most significant names, like Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City 2 and Emily Ratajkowski during New York Fashion Week. Leclerc paired the dress with a Dior Lady bag and black mules.

Rebecca Donaldson in The Row at the Monaco Grand Prix

Rebecca Donaldson before first practice ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monaco on June 5, 2026.

(Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Rebecca Donaldson has carried one of 2026's most-wanted bags all season long: The Row's Peggy Clutch. She carried it all throughout the Monaco Grand Prix weekend and later at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. She also frequently brings along her The Row '90s Bag.

Lily Muni He in Carelli at the Japanese Grand Prix

Lily Zneimer and Lily Muni He before the qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan on March 28, 2026.

(Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What makes this look on Lily Muni He so noteworthy isn't just that she paired her viral Carelli jacket with Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flats and a Jil Sander Goji bag. It's also the fact that Alexandra Leclerc, too, has worn the patterned, fur-trimmed jacket, called the Rosa Jacket, in the paddock this season. Great minds think alike.

Lewis Hamilton in Saint Laurent at the Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari arrives to previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 3, 2026 in Monza, Italy.

(Image credit: Kym Illman/Getty Images)

Though the actual Italian Grand Prix probably didn't turn out the way either Scuderia Ferrari driver wanted it to, the weekend was still plenty memorable, especially on the style side. Hamilton really led the way, wearing everything from custom Khaite to a pinstripe Saint Laurent double-breasted suit, which he wore to drive up to the paddock in his restored F40.

Kika Gomes in Gucci at the Monaco Grand Prix

Kika Cerqueira Gomes during Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on June 06, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

(Image credit: Yaro Roland/GC Images/Getty Images)

Ahead of next season, when Alpine will become Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team, Kika Gomes gave us a glimpse into what the team's styling will look like. At the Monaco Grand Prix, the model and girlfriend of Alpine driver Pierre Gasly arrived in the paddock wearing jeans, thong sandals, and a menswear Horsebit leather jacket by the Italian brand.

Eliza Huber
Eliza Huber
Associate Editorial Director

Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.