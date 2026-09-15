Sorry, Capris—Fashion People Are Wearing This Non-Pants Trend For Early Fall

Just when it seemed like capris had secured their spot as the fashion-person alternative to pants, another silhouette is quickly gaining ground for early fall. Voluminous shorts are popping up everywhere, offering a fresh way to transition out of summer dressing without immediately reaching for jeans and trousers. Think short hemlines with a little extra shape—whether through subtle pleating, a bubble-like silhouette, or a relaxed, billowy fit—that make even the simplest outfit feel more directional.
The appeal is in the proportions. Compared to standard cutoffs or fitted shorts, these roomier styles create a more interesting silhouette while still feeling surprisingly easy to wear. They also lend themselves particularly well to early-fall styling, when it's still too warm for full-length pants but you're ready to add substantial layers, closed-toe shoes, and richer textures.
Consider voluminous shorts the unexpected bridge between seasons. They can feel polished, playful, or minimalist depending on how they're styled, which means there's plenty of inspiration to carry them well beyond the final warm days of the year. Ahead, we're highlighting the outfits that prove this non-pants trend deserves a spot in your early-fall rotation—and perhaps even a little more attention than capris.
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Voluminous Shorts Outfits
Get the look: Crisp button-down shirt + Voluminous shorts + Heeled sandals
Polo Ralph Lauren
Oxford Cotton Button-Up Shirt
ZARA
Cuffed Shorts
Get the look: Tank + Voluminous shorts + Heeled sandals + Oversized bag
Open Edit
Rib Tank
Chan Luu
Techno Taffeta Long Shorts
Get the look: Fitted button-down shirt + Voluminous shorts + Flip-flops
Banana Republic
The Everyday Shirt in Cotton Poplin
Ciao Lucia
Mariko Short
Get the look: Oversized button-down shirt + Voluminous shorts + Flip-flops
AGOLDE
Aris Button Down Shirt
MANGO
Straight Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts
Get the look: Button-down shirt + T-shirt + Voluminous shorts + Belt + Heels
TWP
Next Ex Button Down Shirt
Lioness
Odette Bloomers
Get the look: Button-down shirt + Sweater + Voluminous shorts + Tall socks + Loafers
Madewell
The Signature Y-Neck Shirt in Poplin
Topshop
Boxer Shorts in Pink and Purple Stripes
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Voluminous shorts + Oversized sunglasses + Heels
ALIGNE
Bonnie Ponte Waisted Blazer
Lioness
Bare Shorts
Get the look: Long-sleeve shirt + Voluminous shorts + Belt + Flats
FP Movement
Up Next Scoop Long Sleeve
Leset
Yoko Shorts
Get the look: Trench coat + Printed top + Matching voluminous shorts + Pointed-toe heels
LE BOP
Lace Trim Tank
LE BOP
Lace Trim Shorts
Get the look: Blouse + Voluminous shorts + Ballet flats