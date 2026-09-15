Sorry, Capris—Fashion People Are Wearing This Non-Pants Trend For Early Fall

Count us in.

By
Published In Features
An image of a woman wearing voluminous shorts trend 2026
(Image credit: @izzydilg; @cocoschiffer)

Just when it seemed like capris had secured their spot as the fashion-person alternative to pants, another silhouette is quickly gaining ground for early fall. Voluminous shorts are popping up everywhere, offering a fresh way to transition out of summer dressing without immediately reaching for jeans and trousers. Think short hemlines with a little extra shape—whether through subtle pleating, a bubble-like silhouette, or a relaxed, billowy fit—that make even the simplest outfit feel more directional.

The appeal is in the proportions. Compared to standard cutoffs or fitted shorts, these roomier styles create a more interesting silhouette while still feeling surprisingly easy to wear. They also lend themselves particularly well to early-fall styling, when it's still too warm for full-length pants but you're ready to add substantial layers, closed-toe shoes, and richer textures.

Consider voluminous shorts the unexpected bridge between seasons. They can feel polished, playful, or minimalist depending on how they're styled, which means there's plenty of inspiration to carry them well beyond the final warm days of the year. Ahead, we're highlighting the outfits that prove this non-pants trend deserves a spot in your early-fall rotation—and perhaps even a little more attention than capris.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Voluminous Shorts Outfits

An image of a woman wearing voluminous shorts trend 2026

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Get the look: Crisp button-down shirt + Voluminous shorts + Heeled sandals

An image of a woman wearing voluminous shorts trend 2026

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Get the look: Tank + Voluminous shorts + Heeled sandals + Oversized bag

An image of a woman wearing voluminous shorts trend 2026

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Get the look: Fitted button-down shirt + Voluminous shorts + Flip-flops

An image of a woman wearing voluminous shorts trend 2026

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Get the look: Oversized button-down shirt + Voluminous shorts + Flip-flops

An image of a woman wearing voluminous shorts trend 2026

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Get the look: Button-down shirt + T-shirt + Voluminous shorts + Belt + Heels

An image of a woman wearing voluminous shorts trend 2026

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Get the look: Button-down shirt + Sweater + Voluminous shorts + Tall socks + Loafers

An image of a woman wearing voluminous shorts trend 2026

(Image credit: @immegii)

Get the look: Fitted jacket + Voluminous shorts + Oversized sunglasses + Heels

An image of a woman wearing voluminous shorts trend 2026

(Image credit: @monpetitchuchu)

Get the look: Long-sleeve shirt + Voluminous shorts + Belt + Flats

An image of a woman wearing voluminous shorts trend 2026

(Image credit: @izzydilg)

Get the look: Trench coat + Printed top + Matching voluminous shorts + Pointed-toe heels

An image of a woman wearing voluminous shorts trend 2026

(Image credit: @monpetitchuchu)

Get the look: Blouse + Voluminous shorts + Ballet flats

Explore More:
Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor